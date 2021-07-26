 Skip to main content
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Mary Simon becomes Canada’s 30th Governor-General

Ian Bailey
Hello,

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

Canada has a new Governor-General. Mary Simon has been sworn in as Canada’s 30th representative of the Queen, and the first Indigenous person to hold the post.

In her first address in the position Monday, Ms. Simon committed, among her priorities, to work on reconciliation.

“A lot of people think that reconciliation will be completed through projects and services. All Canadians deserve access to services,” Ms. Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, said.

“My view is that reconciliation is a way of life and requires work every day. Reconciliation is getting to know one another.”

Ms. Simon, speaking at a ceremony attended by 44 people due to public-health guidelines, added, “I will strive to build bridges across the diverse backgrounds and cultures that reflect our country’s great uniqueness and promise.”

She said she has seen Canada as a metaphor for family. “As members of our large and diverse Canadian family, we have to replace the hurt with hope and find the grace and humility to stand together and move towards a more just and equitable future.”

Ms. Simon replaces Julie Payette who resigned in January.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, at the installation ceremony, that Canada needs people like Ms. Simon who can “build bridges and bring us together.”

“In this moment of unprecedented change - of rebuilding from the pandemic, of fighting the climate crisis, of walking forward on the path of reconciliation - we need your vision of a stronger Canada for everyone.”

Parliamentary Reporter Kristy Kirkup and Reporter Menaka Raman-Wilms are reporting today on the installation of Mary Simon as the new Governor-General. Their story is here.

A SISTER’S SUPPORT: In the new Governor-General’s hometown of Kuujjuaq, Que., Mary Simon’s sister said she expected Ms. Simon has “all the qualities” of a governor-general. Madge Pomerleau told the CBC “I’m sure she’s going to do a great job, she’s got that special touch,” she said. Story here.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

NDP COURTING YOUNG VOTERS - While all the major federal party leaders have Twitter and Facebook accounts, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s presence on TikTok and Snapchat, which skew to younger demographics, sets him apart. The NDP are working to reach young Canadians on platforms they use; however, the real test will be translating Mr. Singh’s social-media celebrity into votes in an upcoming election.

NEW ONTARIO POLITICS POWER PLAYER - Growing up in the south-central Ontario town of Orangeville, Prabmeet Sarkaria remembers being the only student in his school who wore a turban. His parents, who immigrated to Canada from India, ran an inn where Mr. Sarkaria worked throughout his childhood, shovelling snow and taking room reservations for the family business. Now, the 32-year-old first-term politician, who represents the Peel Region riding of Brampton South, is one of the most powerful players in Premier Doug Ford’s government, recently elevated to president of the Treasury Board as part of last month’s wide-ranging cabinet shuffle.

TORY RIDING WAR CHESTS FLUSH WITH CASH - An in-depth analysis by The Canadian Press of federal parties’ financing at the grassroots level shows Conservative candidates’ riding-based war chests are flush with cash, dramatically outpacing their political rivals.

NEW TURN IN GREEN CONFLICT - The Green Party’s national president is blaming the party leader for the fact that a legal conflict is being kept secret from members.

PALLISTER AVOIDING MEDIA SPOTLIGHT - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has avoided the public eye for more than a week after several of his MLAs appeared to disavow the premier’s recent comments that the people who settled in Canada had good intentions. Story here from CBC.

DROP CASE AGAINST MENG: CHINESE OFFICIAL - A top Chinese official called on the United States to drop its extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou during a meeting with U.S. deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman on Monday.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings. The Prime Minister attends the installation ceremony of the 30th Governor-General of Canada and delivers remarks.

LEADERS

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet - No schedule for today provided by Mr. Blanchet’s office.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, in St. John’s, Newfoundland, makes an announcement.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul - No schedule for today provided by Ms. Paul’s office.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Thunder Bay, Ont. visits wildfire evacuees and the Sacred Fire and attends a Sharing Circle at Lakehead University.

OPINION

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Canada aiming for record immigration despite closed borders: Canada is on track to accept more immigrants this year than at any time in the country’s history, despite a pandemic that has largely closed borders to outsiders The Liberal government expects to achieve this goal largely by converting eligible foreign students, temporary foreign workers and asylum seekers who were already in Canada into permanent residents.”

Chris Alexander (Contributor to The Globe and Mail) on how only concerted international action can stop Pakistan’s proxy war in Afghanistan: “U.S. President Joe Biden said he was ending the “forever war in Afghanistan” when he announced U.S. forces would leave the country this summer. Almost immediately, the Taliban went on a vicious spree: taking districts, banning women from work, attacking girls’ schools and reportedly forcing unmarried women to wed Taliban fighters. These terrorist foot soldiers are merely the latest recruits, fresh cannon fodder, for Pakistan’s forever war in Afghanistan, which started with General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s coup in 1977 and isn’t ending now.”

Vaughn Palmer (The Vancouver Sun) on the retirement of the master strategist key to John Horgan becoming British Columbia premier: “Recruited by Horgan out of the NDP organization in Manitoba in 2016, [Bob] Dewar brought an outsider’s political perspective to the faction-ridden, stagnant-in-Opposition B.C. NDP. “I had no baggage with anybody,” as Dewar puts it, and only one job: “Make John Horgan premier.” His fresh pair of eyes paid off in an episode recounted by reporters Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman in A Matter of Confidence, their definitive account of how the NDP took power in 2017. At the start of the campaign, the B.C. Liberals tried to placate commuters by capping tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges. Dewar immediately moved to upstage them. “We’re going to get rid of the tolls,” Dewar announced to the NDP campaign team. “Find out how to do it. But we’re doing it.” With that one populist masterstroke, the vow to abolish the tolls recast the New Democrats as the party of decisive action and set the B.C. Liberals on the slide that saw them lose their legislative majority.”

The Regina Leader-Post Editorial Board on the perils of government substituting statements for taking media questions: “When a government can’t be bothered to speak to the public — to voters — in a meaningful way, there’s something wrong. Governments are supposed to report to their constituents, and the media is often the conduit for that back-and-forth discourse. When a government gets in the habit of issuing diktats, it shows that it has no interest in opening or maintaining a conversation with those it was elected to serve. That’s lazy, entitled government.”

Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It's not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

