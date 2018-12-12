Politics Briefing: May faces leadership vote as Brexit crisis deepens

Good morning,

As if Brexit couldn’t get more chaotic, there is a very real possibility that Theresa May will no longer be the prime minister of Britain in a few hours.

A group of Conservative MPs, angered by the fact that Britain’s negotiations to leave the European Union have been difficult, have organized a no-confidence vote on Ms. May’s leadership. The caucus will vote this evening (London time). The rebel MPs say they are not happy with the terms of the exit deal that Ms. May negotiated with the EU. Given her Conservatives do not even have a majority of seats in the British legislature, Ms. May needed all of them – and more – to get parliamentary approval for the agreement. That vote was supposed to happen yesterday, but Ms. May pulled it off the agenda when it was clear she couldn’t get the votes she needed.

Story continues below advertisement

The Brexit crisis has already claimed one Conservative prime minister: David Cameron, who resigned as PM two years ago when his Remain side lost the referendum. Ms. May emerged as leader after that, lost some seats in an ensuing national election and now may yet lose her leadership. But her successor may not be any luckier – after chowing down on two political leaders, Brexit may still be hungry for more.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa. It is exclusively available only to our digital subscribers. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Today is likely the final sitting day for the House of Commons before MPs go to their home ridings for the holidays. That means this week has seen a flurry of last-minute votes and committee reports. One notable release yesterday was from the privacy committee, which spent the year studying the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the potential misuse of private information from Facebook users. The committee made a range of recommendations, from urging regulation of websites such as Facebook and Google to limit surveillance of users, to asking for political parties to be subject to privacy laws.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, has been released from prison on $10-million bail. Canadian authorities arrested Ms. Meng at the Vancouver airport earlier this month, in response to a request from the United States, where she is wanted for fraud. The Chinese government has apparently retaliated by detaining Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat in Canada’s Beijing embassy who is currently working for a nonprofit in Hong Kong. China confirmed today that state security officers took Mr. Kovrig into custody because, they claim, his organization is not properly registered in the country.

On the subject of diplomats, The Globe and Mail can report for the first time the timeline of events at Canada’s Havana embassy, where a number of workers were hit with a mysterious illness.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is delaying a long-promised cap on carbon emissions from the oil sands until after the province’s spring election – an election that will, polls suggest, be an uphill climb for her to win.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The acting head of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking the province’s ombudsman to investigate the recent appointment of a new commissioner, citing concerns with the hiring process. Brad Blair, the interim head of the OPP, also says the premier’s office requested the police force provide them with a “camper style vehicle” matching certain specifications for which the cost would be kept “off the books.”

Ontario Proud, a conservative third-party group that played a role in this year’s Ontario election by heavily criticizing former premier Kathleen Wynne, got the vast majority of its funds from corporations, Global News reports. One developer, Mattamy Homes, alone gave the group $100,000 to carry out its activities.

Also in Ontario, municipal councillors who are Indigenous will no longer have to pledge fealty to the Queen.

And U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says, appearances to the contrary, Donald Trump actually quite likes Justin Trudeau. “The President is very fond of Justin Trudeau, and I can assure you their relationship will only grow stronger,” Ms. Craft told a group of reporters.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on China arresting a former Canadian diplomat: “That just about blows up ambitions for big trade deals or other major steps in Canada-China relations for years to come. It’s hard to imagine that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or any leader could push those things forward without getting skewered by a skeptical Canadian public."

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Brexit: “Of course, the really sane option would be for Parliament simply to stop Brexit. The European Court of Justice ruled on Monday that Britain has the sovereign right to unilaterally halt its invocation of the EU’s Article 50, which ends membership. There’s no need for another referendum to do that (the referendum was never more than an advisory vote) – Parliament could simply hit the brakes and end this sorry affair with a single vote.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Freedland (The Guardian) on the leadership challenge against Ms. May: “This is a waste of time in a deeper sense than merely using up valuable hours and days. It is also fundamentally futile. For the driving motive of those 48-plus Tory MPs who sought this vote is the belief that a change in party leader can bring about a different Brexit outcome. It cannot. That is not because the EU is especially stubborn, and therefore unlikely to grant concessions to May’s successor that it withheld from her (though that is certainly true). It is rather that the facts themselves are stubborn.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop