Politics Briefing: May losing support for Brexit plan

For a moment, it looked like everything was finally coming up May.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her negotiators had worked out an agreement with the European Union on terms for Britain’s exit from the bloc. Ms. May took that deal and brought it to her cabinet. She managed to get the support of her ministers over the course of a five-hour meeting. She unveiled the deal to the public.

And then the chorus of opposition began – including from within Ms. May’s own Conservative Party.

Dozens of Conservative MPs say they can’t support the deal, saying it doesn’t pull Britain far enough out of the EU. Bankers, conversely, say it doesn’t leave Britain close enough to the EU to maintain its position as an international finance hub. And now members of Ms. May’s cabinet are once again quitting in protest of the deal they gave their blessing to just hours before.

The agreement’s chances of winning parliamentary approval are not looking good. "It is ... mathematically impossible to get this deal through the House of Commons,” Conservative MP Mark Francois told Reuters. “The stark reality is that it was dead on arrival.”

One of Canada’s largest oil companies says the Alberta government should order those in the industry to cut production as a way to raise depressed prices. “I don’t take any pleasure in suggesting we should have government intervention, but we are dealing with a complete failure of the market,” Cenovus Energy chief executive Alex Pourbaix told The Globe.

Governor-General Julie Payette is set to finally move into her official residence in Rideau Hall. Renovations at the building when Ms. Payette took office in 2017 meant her living quarters weren’t ready for her right away, and she stayed in the nearby 7 Rideau Gate, a house used to host visiting dignitaries. When Rideau Hall became available again, Ms. Payette wasn’t in a rush to move back in. Now sources tell The Globe she will finally return to the traditional home of the G-G next summer.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the forced sterilizations of Indigenous women must end.

In Ontario, the provincial government has released its rules for cannabis retailing.

In the U.S., Democrats are set to take over the House – one of the two chambers of Congress – and at least one senior Congressman says he’d like to see some changes to the not-yet-ratified U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Patrick Brown, former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, has released a new tell-all book that takes plenty of shots at his former colleagues.

And Kevin O’Leary is suing Elections Canada because of the hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt he accumulated for his failed Conservative leadership bid. By law, Mr. O’Leary can’t pay down all the debt with his own money, and he has not been able to convince enough Canadians to pay down the debt for him.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Justin Trudeau’s relationship with the premiers: “In one capital, there’s an Ontario Premier planning to make his provincial fall economic statement about criticizing Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax. In another, there’s a Quebec Premier tamping down his most controversial promises, concentrating on getting his government on its feet and showing no interest in picking fights with feds. In the middle, in Ottawa, is Prime Minister Trudeau.”

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the carbon tax debate in next year’s election: “Where, exactly, would the Battle of Carbon Hill be fought? Opposition to the tax is unlikely to deliver many more seats for the Conservatives in Alberta and Saskatchewan: they already have most of them. Neither is support for it likely to win the Liberals many more seats in Quebec, Atlantic Canada or even B.C. — not after their purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline.”

Cathal Kelly (The Globe and Mail) on Calgary’s rejection of an Olympic bid: “If Calgary, Alberta, Canada – with all of its advantages, its existing infrastructure, its history, its know-how, its love of having guests pop over for a visit and the backing of a federal government that can well afford such things – doesn’t see the worth in the Olympics any more, the IOC must ask itself what worth remains.”

The Globe and Mail editorial board on the International Olympic Committee: “The IOC has become, in the eyes of many, a greedy and remote sports-entertainment company, relying on its faded glory to induce its wide-eyed hosts into carrying the majority of the costs of the events that are its meal ticket.”

