An April memo obtained by The Globe and Mail through an access of information request said that it is imperative the RCMP “acknowledge its failures and display a willingness to be accountable for them” following a public inquiry that identified issues in the force’s response to a mass killing in Nova Scotia.

But more than four months later, a lawyer for the families of many of the victims says that his clients are growing more frustrated that the force has yet to issue an apology or admit responsibility for mistakes during the shooting rampage, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

“It’s so avoidable, but entirely on brand,” said Michael Scott, whose firm has represented more than a dozen of the families.

An inquiry, known as the Mass Casualty Commission, reported on the police response in late March and identified issues in areas including communication, training, command and equipment. It also said that RCMP senior management’s response to valid criticism after the incident was “often characterized by denial or deflection.”

A report by Justin Ling for The Globe and Mail can be found here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Poland rejects allegations of foreign interference from former Alberta politician - A former Alberta cabinet minister is accusing Poland’s government of engaging in what he describes as foreign interference in Canada, first through phone calls asking him to cease criticizing a controversial Polish priest and later by pressing Warsaw’s consul-general in Vancouver to gather information on him. Story here.

Special interlocutor hopeful new Justice Minister will act to address residential school denialism - Kimberly Murray, the independent special interlocutor on missing children, unmarked graves and burial sites associated with residential schools, says she has met with Canada’s new Justice Minister and hopes he will move to address “denialism.” Story here.

Cybercrime set to threaten Canada’s security, prosperity, claims spy agency - Organized cybercrime is set to pose a threat to Canada’s national security and economic prosperity over the next two years, the national signal intelligence agency said on Monday. Story here.

Canadian workers are staying put as slowing job-changing rate signals softening labour market - Canadian workers are changing jobs less frequently, another indicator that the labour market is softening as businesses feel the pressure of higher interest rates. Story here.

Ottawa commits to improve infrastructure in fire-ravaged NWT after criticism from Premier - Canada’s new Emergency Preparedness Minister says Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane’s frustrations about inadequate federal funding for infrastructure in the North are “obviously well justified” and that “a lot of work” is needed to address the issues once the emergency fire situation ravaging her jurisdiction is over. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Both the House of Commons and the Senate are on breaks. The House sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate sits again on Sept. 19.

THE DECIBEL

The Globe’s James Griffiths is on The Decibel to speak about the situation in Tibet, those who have fled, and how Tibetans are thinking about the future of their community.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Ontario’s Halton Region, according to his official itinerary. He is scheduled to hold private meetings and visit a local farm and meet families.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in Nanaimo, B.C. with MP Lisa Marie Barron, who represents the federal riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith, to speak about the price of groceries.

OPINION

Natasha Tusikov (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why corporate news blockades underscore the need to regulate Big Tech and rebalance power: “Meta’s Canadian news ban during a state of emergency starkly highlights the capriciousness and cruelty of corporate power. But it also provides an ideal opportunity to reflect upon how we can regulate tech companies’ power, and why Meta’s decision is so consequential for news media organizations and for its users.”

Michael Barutciski (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why Canada’s overly inclusive definition of ‘immigrant’ threatens to upset the apple cart: “In other words, temporary migrants already have become a significant part of the country’s immigration policy; the data has just caught up with that reality. The problem is that nobody has actually explained this major change to the host population. The implications need to be discussed openly and honestly, and it is impossible to do so if the relevant information is not made public.”

Charles Burton (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why China’s growing economic angst is another political threat for Xi: “If Mr. Xi has indeed compromised in his ability to weather political damage because of his handling of the economy, his mishandling of COVID, or sudden disappearances of his senior officials, then these will only add to longer-term grievances that have quietly accumulated during his rule: the persecution of #MeToo protesters, China’s growing income gap, the economic privileging of “red nobility” elites, the unfair and corrupt legal system, pervasive state surveillance and strict censorship of social media.”

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the first step to slow rampant cybercrime is to talk about it: As cyber threats escalate, companies and institutions need to be more pro-active about defending themselves and much more open about disclosing the threats they face so we can all fight back more effectively.”

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on why the rising tide of violent crime can’t be ignored and why it’s time to ban handguns: “Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives have proposed what would be a necessary first step in curtailing gun violence: a complete ban on handgun ownership. The overwhelming majority of handgun owners are law-abiding, but their weapons can end up in the wrong hands. There has been an explosion in the number of registered handguns: 1.1-million in 2020, up 71 per cent since 2010.”

