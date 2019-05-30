Politics Briefing: Mike Pence comes to Ottawa

Good morning,
U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence lands in Ottawa later this morning.
At the top of the agenda: plotting a path to ratification of the new North American free-trade agreement. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doesn’t only want to talk trade.
Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday that he’ll also raise “the backsliding of women’s rights that we’re seeing through Conservative movements here in Canada, in the United States and around the world.”
Mr. Pence’s visit comes after some U.S. states recently passed laws banning abortions.
Conservative foreign-affairs critic Erin O’Toole said Wednesday that the issue has no place in what is supposed to be a discussion about trade.
“A lot of our diplomatic relationships have been frayed largely because of Mr. Trudeau, his own brand, his progressive agenda,” Mr. O’Toole said.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The federal government alerted New Brunswick’s Irving family that The Globe and Mail was seeking information from public servants about whether the family’s shipbuilding company had claimed an Alberta French-fry plant as an industrial benefit of a contract to build warships for the Canadian Navy.
A Quebec judge has ruled that SNC-Lavalin can stand trial on bribery and fraud charges, prolonging the Canadian engineering giant’s legal pain and keeping the case in the public eye in the run-up to this fall’s federal election.
The British Columbia judge who heads the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women says she does not believe the violence has diminished over the course of her 2½ year investigation. First Nations, Inuit and Métis women are still being killed in disproportionate numbers and many are still vanishing without a trace.
A delegation of Canadian parliamentarians has returned from China where they urged Chinese lawmakers to engage in high-level talks about the detention of two Canadians as a part of an effort to improve relations between the two countries.
The federal government has issued no permits for Canadian companies to ship trash overseas since regulations changed three years ago, but Canadian garbage is still showing up unwanted in Asian countries.
The Trudeau government’s plan to loosen federal procurement rules for the F-35 stealth fighter is sparking public warnings from other fighter-jet makers that it will ultimately hurt Canada.
Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and defence chief General Jonathan Vance are being given “their privacy and their space,” Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan insisted as he was grilled over why Norman has not yet been reinstated into the military.
The world’s lawmakers have a duty to protect children from being turned into “voodoo dolls” by the “surveillance capitalism” of major high-tech companies, says the Canadian chair of the international grand committee on big data, privacy and democracy.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued his first public statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, saying the probe did not exonerate President Donald Trump of wrongdoing and suggesting Congress was the most appropriate authority to investigate the President.
Huawei Technologies unveiled an open lab for next-generation 5G wireless network in South Korea, but kept the launch low-key given its recent blacklisting by the United States, a key security ally of the Asian nation.
Neil MacDonald (CBC News) on U.S. politics and the Canadian election: “This is America in 2019, more King’s Landing than Winthrop’s shining city on a hill. The current president, probably understanding the contempt in which he is held here, evidently has no plans to visit Canada. Excellent.”
Marni Soupcoff (National Post) on the grand committee on big data, privacy and democracy: “Despite venture capitalist Roger McNamee’s enthusiastic suggestion that Canada and other countries shut down Facebook in the name of protecting ’democracy and personal liberty,' the stubborn reality remains that censoring entire social-media platforms is not a wise way to curb the spread of disinformation.”
Michael Morden (The Globe and Mail) on politics and privacy: “It’s too late to bring parties into privacy law in a meaningful way before the 2019 federal election, when the collection and use of our data will go into overdrive. But as citizens, we can use the election to send a signal to whomever forms government that our patience has run out. ”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Belgian elections: “As hard as it is to imagine Belgium becoming more divided, the outcome of Sunday’s federal election has thrust the country into an existential crisis that seems unprecedented by even Belgian standards.”
