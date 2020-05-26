Politics Briefing: Military reveals ‘disturbing’ situation at care homes

Hello,
The novel coronavirus has torn through Canada’s long-term care homes, particularly in Ontario and Quebec. So the federal government dispatched the military to go to those homes to help.
Soldiers now say they were horrified by what they found.
The military report outlining conditions at these homes was shared with the government on the weekend, and released to the public today.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply disturbed” by what he read, which included residents not being fed and cockroach infestations.
So far 36 soldiers have contracted COVID-19 from working in these homes.
The Globe and Mail has investigated the situations at many long-term care homes. Today we published a deep dive on how 27 of 101 residents died at one facility near Hamilton.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Mr. Trudeau announced today that he will co-host a virtual meeting of the United Nations on Thursday, along with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The topic is the economic devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly its effect on smaller countries. The meeting comes as Canada reaches the final stretch of its campaign for a Security Council seat. That vote is only a few weeks away.
The Liberal government – with the support of the NDP – is pushing for Parliament to remain suspended until Sept. 21. The special virtual meetings of the COVID-19 committee will continue for up to four days a week. The government’s new spending plan is also expected to be passed with just four hours of debate.
On Wednesday, a B.C. judge will deliver an early ruling in the case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou – on which Canada-China relations likely hang in the balance.
And this week’s scandal in Britain: Dominic Cummings, a close aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, flouted the early days of Britain’s lockdown by travelling across the country with his family while he and his wife were showing symptoms of COVID-19. One cabinet minister has already resigned.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on political parties making use of the federal wage subsidy: “Truth be told, Canadians were less happy about emergency supports when Ottawa decided to offer last-ditch loans to big corporations. The feds knew there would be public distaste, so they set conditions on how the money could be spent, including limits on executive pay, and required a detailed look through each applicant’s books. So when political parties ask for money, let’s demand the same.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how Ontario squandered its lockdown time: “In fact, the provincial government didn’t even wait for the first wave to die down to begin reopening stores and businesses across Ontario. In April, the province said it would need to see a ‘consistent two- to four-week decrease in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases’ to begin easing public-health measures. Instead, Ontario entered ‘Phase 1’ of reopening in May after seeing barely a week of declining cases, for a reason Premier Doug Ford still has not articulated.”
Yrjo Koskinen and Ari Pandes (The Globe and Mail) on a tax change that would help the energy sector: “Ottawa can change federal tax regulations around income trusts through a reversal of what is known as the 2006 Halloween Massacre, to incentivize forward-looking investors to invest now in loss-making ventures with the intention to sell or transform the businesses to income trusts once they become profitable.”
Andrew MacDougall (Maclean’s) on Stephen Harper and the media (again): “The current crop of Conservative leadership contenders need to drop any cynicism and lean into the press. The game won’t change if you don’t play and the current lot in power aren’t exactly distinguishing themselves. And while Donald Trump is able to be supported by a network of partisan outlets, the same just isn’t possible in Canada, at least not anytime soon, so there’s no point playing to the bitter crowd.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop