Politics Briefing: Ministers decry violence against Mi’kmaq fishers

A group of federal cabinet ministers said they are disgusted by the violence being perpetuated against Mi’kmaq fishers in Nova Scotia who have a constitutionally protected right to fish.
“No act of violence will prevent Canada from upholding that right, nor the Mi’kmaq people from exercising that right,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said.
A lobster holding facility used by Mi’kmaq fishers was set on fire on Friday and members of the community have been subjected to other forms of assault by people protesting the band’s decision to establish a commercial fishery outside the federally regulated season.
Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation said the violence was a hate crime.
Chief Sack said the military should be brought in to deal with the issue, as members of the First Nation have not trusted how the RCMP has dealt with the situation so far.
However, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair dismissed the idea of sending in the military at this morning’s news conference.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Social-service organizations are struggling to help people who have fallen through the gaps as the pandemic has ravaged the economy, such as those who aren’t eligible for emergency benefits. “I’m not nervous that people will be dying from the virus [this winter],” Floydeen Charles-Fridal of CAFCAN told The Globe. “I’m worried about poverty, not having enough food to eat, loss of jobs, families losing their children because of the stress and then somebody decides to call child welfare.”
Ontario’s public-health authorities are recommending no Halloween trick-or-treating in the COVID hotspots of Ottawa, Toronto and Peel region.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is considering asking for a stake in Air Canada or WestJet if the airlines receive major federal aid.
The Chinese government said it has lodged complaints with Canada for allegedly condoning comments critical of China, based on the Chinese ambassador’s veiled threats last week at Canadians living in Hong Kong.
Mohammed Hashim, the new head of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, says he wants the Crown corporation to take a more active role in advocating for the government to address systemic racism. The foundation was created in the 1990s as part of the federal government’s redress for Japanese Canadians who were interned during the Second World War.
The Canada-U.S. border closure has been extended again to Nov. 21.
And tonight the town council of Asbestos, Que., is set to unveil the community’s new name. The decision to rename was a hard one for the town, as the mineral it is named after once fuelled the local economy until it was discovered to be toxic. The new name was decided in a local referendum.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Canada taking in Hong Kong refugees: “Another day, another cheap threat from a Chinese diplomat. The Trudeau government sharply rebuked the official, but went no further, which was the right thing to do.”
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada may impose climate tariffs: “The theoretical advantage of a border adjustment is that domestic industry could be made to pay a meaningful carbon price, because the same price would be applied to foreign competitors sending goods into the country. While domestic firms would also likely get some carbon-price rebates on exports, there would be less escape from emissions-reduction expectations than under current measures.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s energy policies: “Mr. Biden’s take on fracking can be construed as cynical politicking, but it at least acknowledges the economic pain that some are likely to suffer in the process of a global energy transition. There is a divide between the people who mainly consume energy, and those communities such as small-town Pennsylvania – or Alberta – where people get the stuff out of the ground. And as momentum builds in both countries for fossil fuel divestment, the toll that will take on some communities is an underrepresented topic.”
Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed (Montreal Gazette) on how to (mentally) get through the pandemic: “While we navigate these uncharted waters, it is essential, now more than ever, to take comfort in the things that help ground us. Some of the simpler things that feed our souls and our inner selves are family, good friends and community. In short: the human connection.”
