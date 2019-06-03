Politics Briefing: Missing and murdered inquiry’s final report set for release

Good morning,
The National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will release 231 recommendations in a 1,200-page report – titled Reclaiming Power and Place – at a special ceremony this morning in Gatineau.
The highly anticipated final report characterizes the deaths and disappearances of thousands of women and girls over decades as a genocide and calls for an overhaul of the way in which police forces handle such cases.
“Many Indigenous people have grown up normalized to violence, while Canadian society shows an appalling apathy to addressing the issue,” a copy of the report obtained over the weekend says.
The $54-million inquiry received information from more than 2,380 people and heard the stories of 468 family members of victims and survivors in hearings around the country. The report is the result of two years and eight months of work.
Among recommendations for police:
- more communication between officers and the families of victims.
- more Indigenous representation on forces.
- standard protocols to ensure the cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women are thoroughly investigated.
For government:
- implement a national action plan to address violence against Indigenous women that includes “measurable goals and necessary resources dedicated to capacity building, sustainability, and long-term solutions.”
All Canadians, the report says, must “confront and speak out against racism, sexism, ignorance, homophobia, and transphobia, and teach or encourage others to do the same, wherever it occurs: in your home, in your workplace, or in social settings.”
Ten members of Syria’s White Helmets and their families are still living in a refugee camp in the Jordanian desert, with their applications for asylum in Canada stalled over security concerns, nearly a year after the federal government won plaudits for leading the operation to save them.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is facing pressure to keep his promise to weed out intolerance from his party, and to impose stiffer punishment on an MP who publicly quoted from the manifesto written by the Christchurch gunman last week.
The countdown is on for the government to get its legislation passed before the election this fall. The House of Commons has three weeks of sitting days left (and the Senate four weeks), but there is probably less time than that because the chambers usually rise early for the summer. There are a number of high-profile bills that are facing trouble in the Senate, such as the ban on tanker traffic on the northern B.C. coast and the bill that overhauls environmental assessments for resource projects.
Steven Guilbeault, an environmental activist who scaled the CN Tower in 2001 to protest government inaction on climate change, wants to run in the federal election. The governing party, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, hopes he runs under the Liberal banner.
Canada’s minister of gender equality has announced a new initiative aimed at creating a sustainable model to fund women’s rights organizations in developing countries and at home.
The Port of Halifax is getting $47.5-million from Ottawa to boost its capacity to handle goods, but the big news for most residents will be the resulting reduction in container truck traffic in the downtown core – a noisy, smelly problem that has plagued the city for decades.
Canada suspended operations at its embassy in Venezuela, saying President Nicolas Maduro’s regime is increasingly clamping down on diplomats who oppose his rule.
Former U.S. president Barack Obama warned about the effects of fake news on democracies around the world in an arm-chair-style discussion before an audience of 12,000 people in Ottawa Friday night.
U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade against London Mayor Sadiq Khan, leader of the world city where Trump will stay for two nights while partaking in a state visit full of pomp and circumstance.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the NDP’s climate policy: “Mr. Singh is making it sound like he has taken a radical green turn, but it wasn’t there in black and white. It’s missing. He has had trouble picking one climate policy. He wants to tell the country he has a bold environmental direction, but he hasn’t provided a sense of how he’d get the Canadian economy there. That’s the part that counts.”
Danielle Goldfarb (The Globe and Mail) on trade disputes with China: “How much of this revenue is at risk? Will boycotts widen and implicate other North American brands and extend to Chinese tours in North America? Could it become difficult if not impossible to do business deals between North American and Chinese companies, as already reported anecdotally? Amid so much hype and drama, and with so much at stake, we need to challenge our assumptions with evidence, or risk basing our decisions on noise instead of signal.”
Chris Selley (National Post) on free speech: “Perhaps Trudeau realizes that while the government can and should encourage and work with social media companies to weed out national security threats and illegal material, it has no legal grounds to compel those companies to prohibit ‘disinformation’ or ‘hate speech’ as loosely defined by many people calling for serious regulations — which is to say nasty stuff they don’t like.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S., Mexico and Canada: “If Mr. Trump doesn’t back down, there will be chaos. The death of the new NAFTA will be the least of our problems, with the integrated North American economy shattered by a tariff wall, and with the global economy hit by U.S. trade disputes with both China and Mexico, its largest and third-largest trading partners, respectively.”
Tabatha Southey (Maclean’s) on Donald Trump’s trade policies: “The surest way to reduce migration is to improve the economies of the countries people leave, and the countries around those countries, in order to find work. The surest way to do that is through trade, not through a tweeted trade war. Trump’s move is the ‘beatings will continue until morale improves’ of international relations.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on potential impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump: “The Democrats should focus on what really matters – winning the 2020 election – and make it clear they won’t seek impeachment. That would strip the President of a potent weapon, while still leaving his opponents with more than enough ammunition to fire at him.”
GLOBE TO HELM AD-MONITORING PROJECT
With the federal election fast approaching, The Globe and Mail is taking over a global project that monitors and catalogues political advertising on Facebook.
Using the tool, Facebook users can see the political ads others have come across. Ads encountered by the crowdsourcing project are sent to a central database that helps reporters learn how groups are reaching voters on the platform.
The Facebook Political Ad Collector (FBPAC), started by U.S.-based journalism non-profit ProPublica in 2017, was designed not only as a way to inventory political ads, but to see how they were being targeted at users – such as by age, race, gender, geography or interests.
If you’d like the participate in the FBPAC project, all you need to do is install the Chrome or Firefox browser extension.
As you browse Facebook, the extension will send the ads and their targeting information to The Globe’s database, which reporters can then use for their stories.
The Globe values your privacy, and will only ever collect information on the ads you see. The tool will not collect your Facebook ID, name, birthday, friend list, likes, comments, shares, or any other personal or identifiable information.
If you have any questions about The Globe’s Facebook Political Ad Collector, send us an e-mail at politicalads@globeandmail.com.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop