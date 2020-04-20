Politics Briefing: MPs debate in a quiet chamber

Hello,
If you thought Question Period could be quiet on Fridays before the pandemic, you haven’t yet watched today’s lockdown QP (video here). About three dozen MPs went through the motions, but each was surrounded by empty chairs as colleagues kept physically distanced from each other. Members of Parliament – influenced, perhaps, by the weight of the COVID-19 crisis and the horror of the Nova Scotia shootings – refrained from clapping, cheering or heckling each other, leading to an eerie quiet in the chamber.
It’s a sign of things to come. In future weeks, the House will only meet once a week in-person, with other virtual meetings supplementing them.
Some good news from Ontario: public-health officials say the physical-distancing measures appear to be working. Novel coronavirus cases may have peaked earlier than expected (as long as there isn’t another explosion of cases). The biggest concern in terms of deaths continues to be the situation at long-term care homes.
The federal government is stepping up its oversight of foreign investment in critical industries. All investments in public health or supply-chain businesses will be scrutinized. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on the weekend that the concern is “predatory foreign investors” could take advantage of companies hit hard by the COVID-19 downturn.
How the Canada Revenue Agency delivered the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to millions of Canadians in mere weeks.
With global oil demand down sharply, the price of U.S. oil futures is in negative territory.
And at least 19 people are dead after a shooting spree that devastated communities in rural Nova Scotia this weekend. The victims include an RCMP officer, an elementary school teacher and a nurse. It’s not yet known what drove the killer to his actions, though he appears to have masqueraded as a police officer during the attacks.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the debate about reopening Parliament: “The Conservative Leader argued that Parliament is an essential service, which is true, but then he didn’t show why it can’t be delivered differently, in a crisis. Those e-sessions have another big drawback, in Conservative eyes: They make terrible TV. They want their own high-profile platform to take on Mr. Trudeau, and the Liberals were happily denying it.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s handling of the pandemic: “Yet, the Premier’s aggressive, hyperpolitical style has not been tamed by the pandemic. And at a point when doctors have never been so valued by society, there are near-daily news stories of his United Conservative Party government’s inability to find resolution in a series of financial battles with the province’s physicians.”
Matt Gurney (National Post) on banning city-dwellers from their cottages: “Much like with overzealous ticketing in big city parks, a little common sense and goodwill would go a long way. People should be permitted to access their secondary residences if they are healthy, but they should be expected to stay on their own properties and bring their own supplies with them, to avoid overwhelming local grocers. If they need medical care they should return to their primary home. Most people would be smart and decent enough to accept these tradeoffs. As ever, it’s the jerks that would ruin it for everyone.”
Evelyn L. Forget and Hugh Segal (The Globe and Mail) on what lessons will come of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit: “CERB offers Canada an opportunity to learn how to design better income supports for ordinary times. Some commentators have argued that a better approach would be to introduce a “crisis basic income” that sends an equal monthly cheque to all taxpayers, and claws back from higher-income earners part or all of the benefit when they complete their income tax. But that approach would deny necessary money to those who need a top-up to survive, as cheques would also be sent to those with no need. It’s both an expensive and insensitive solution.”
Eric Hoskins (The Globe and Mail) on the light at the end of the tunnel: 'But absent any fundamental change in this epidemic, those first steps at cautiously loosening social and economic life – done with a nationally co-ordinated strategy that creates specific gating criteria for reopening and allows for regional response – can and should be taken by early May. The epidemiological evidence is already telling us that by then, it will be reasonable to do so."
