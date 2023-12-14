Hello,

MPs looking into allegations of partisan conduct by the House of Commons Speaker have split on how to punish him, with some calling for sanctions that include a fine and others calling for his resignation.

The split was clear Thursday as the procedure and House affairs committee issued a report based on a hearing into the conduct of Greg Fergus. He has been under fire since filming a video tribute to John Fraser, the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals. The video was played Dec. 2 at the party meeting during which Bonnie Crombie was named the party’s new leader.

MPs have voiced concerns about the Speaker’s conduct, saying the video raises questions about his impartiality. He’s wearing the Speaker’s robes in the video. Fergus has apologized for his conduct, and said he filmed the video honouring his old friend in a few minutes between meetings. He also said he has learned from his error.

Liberals and New Democrats said Fergus should be punished, but stay in the job he has held since October when MPs voted him to the position.

However, the Bloc Québécois and the Conservative members of the committee issued dissenting reports saying the Speaker had lost their confidence and should resign.

Full story here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Ontario unveils plan for beer in corner stores by 2026 – Premier Doug Ford announced a plan that will make Ontario the third jurisdiction in Canada to allow beer in corner stores, after Newfoundland and Quebec.

Quebec raises tuition by 30 per cent for McGill, Concordia, and imposes French requirement – In a letter to Quebec’s three English-language universities, Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry said the government is imposing the new measures so that anglophone Canadians better integrate into society. Story here.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcome second baby girl – Party officials say the baby, born on Monday, is healthy and doing well, as is her mother.

Liberal MPs ask universities to say whether calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes – The appeal, in a letter, shared online by Montreal MP Anthony Housefather, was made amid a rise in antisemitism during the Israel-Hamas war, including on campuses. Story here.

Canada’s ceasefire call ‘naive,’ has no impact on the war, says Israeli ambassador – Iddo Moed called the ceasefire demand disappointing but ultimately irrelevant, even if well-intentioned.

Ottawa plans to create Canadian citizenship path for undocumented immigrants – Immigration Minister Marc Miller said he is preparing to create a “broad and comprehensive program” that would allow many people without valid documents to apply for permanent residency.

Andrew Scheer broke Parliament’s rules by filming partisan video in his office – The House of Commons imposed a $500 penalty this year on the Conservative house leader after he broke the rules by filming a partisan video in his parliamentary office, according to a CBC report.

Canada should halt weapons shipments to Israel, arms control advocate says – Project Ploughshares says Canadian firms exported more than $21-million in defence equipment to Israeli customers in 2022, the latest year on record. Story here.

Human-rights commission faces a ‘crisis of confidence’ over anti-Black racism: Senate – The standing Senate committee on human rights is calling on the federal government to commission an independent review of the conditions Black, Indigenous and racialized employees at the commission face, and to undertake a comprehensive review of Canada’s human-rights laws. Story here.

Prominent former journalist running for seat in Newfoundland and Labrador Legislature – Fred Hutton, also an adviser to Premier Andrew Furey, has taken a leave of absence from his political job to run for the provincial Liberals in Conception Bay East-Bell Island.

Former federal cabinet minister Bernard Valcourt on trial for resisting, obstructing police – In New Brunswick, he is facing the charges after a family dispute over a dementia patient’s money.

THIS AND THAT

New colonel for military culture change – Michelle Douglas has been appointed the first Canadian Armed Forces’ honorary colonel for chief, professional conduct, and culture, working on culture change across the armed forces. Defence Minister Bill Blair announced the appointment this week. Douglas is a veteran, retired public servant and survivor of the “LGBT Purge.” Details here.

New job for former Toronto mayor – Newstalk 1010 in Toronto says John Tory has signed on to the radio station as a municipal affairs expert. Earlier this year, Tory stepped down as mayor months into his third term after admitting to an affair with a staffer.

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Chrystia Freeland holds a working dinner with provincial and territorial finance ministers ahead of their Friday meeting.

Ministers on the road – Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in Richmond, B.C., made an announcement on salmon restoration with B.C. Water Minister Nathan Cullen.

Commons committee highlights – Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault appeared before the environment and sustainable development committee on supplementary estimates, which is part of the process through which Parliament approves government spending plans.

Senate committee highlights – Karen Hogan, the Auditor-General of Canada, appeared before the social affairs, science and technology committee on issues relating to social affairs, science and technology.

Environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco appeared before the energy, environment and natural resources committee on a study on emerging issues related to the committee’s mandate.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau held private meetings in the Vancouver area and participated in a roundtable meeting with Muslim and Jewish leaders. Later, in the evening, Trudeau was scheduled to attend a party fundraising event held by Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan and International Trade Minister Mary Ng.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was scheduled to attend a party fundraising event at a private residence in Toronto.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrived in Toronto after attending COP28.

No schedules released for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Lara Pingue, an editor at The Globe, talks about her experiences since a sneeze in 2018 sent her spiralling into the world of chronic pain. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Pierre Poilievre – New research by the Angus Reid Institute says the label “strong critic of the current government” resonates with 79 per cent of respondents in polling, but 45 per cent also see the federal Conservative Leader as “insincere.”

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on what the Liberals got wrong and right on the oil emissions cap: “Turning the promised emissions cap into actual policy has been neither clear nor simple. After two years of work, the final rules are still more than a year away.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the existential questions raised by national dental and pharmacare plans: “Taken separately, or together, dental care and pharmacare constitute the largest expansion of medicare since its inception in the 1950s and ‘60s.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Justin Trudeau has both good and bad reasons for turning his back on Israel: “Canada’s move to join Australia and New Zealand in calling Tuesday for a “sustained ceasefire” in Gaza was likely noteworthy enough to be included in Mr. Biden’s daily intelligence briefing. Washington would surely have had advance notice of Canada’s evolving position; it may even have encouraged it.”

Parisa Mahboubi and Mikal Skuterud (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada must stem the surge in temporary foreign workers and international students: “Recent years have seen an unprecedented increase in Canada’s non-permanent resident population, far surpassing increases in annual admissions of new permanent residents. The unbalanced growth in Canada’s temporary and permanent migration inflows will inevitably result in a growing undocumented population and forced deportations. Both developments risk inflaming Canada’s immigration politics and undermining public confidence in the immigration system.”

