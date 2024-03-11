Hello,

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has re-entered politics, announcing a bid to lead the Alberta New Democrats.

If successful, Nenshi would succeed Rachel Notley, and take on the governing United Conservative Party and its leader, Danielle Smith, in the next provincial election in 2027.

Nenshi, elected Calgary mayor in 2010, had a national profile in municipal office, and won three terms before bowing out ahead of the 2021 civic vote.

Now, however, the 52-year-old says Alberta deserves better than Smith’s UCP government.

“We need a government that we can trust and sadly we don’t have it,” Nenshi said in a social-media posting announcing his candidacy. “Danielle Smith and her government are not only incompetent. They’re immoral and they’re dangerous. The only things they know how to do are pick fights and waste money.”

There are six candidates in the race. Party members will choose the winner in June.

Kelly Cryderman: If Nenshi manages to win the Alberta opposition party leadership, and goes head-to-head with Smith in the 2027 election, it will make for one of the country’s most riveting clashes of political ideologies and personas.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison leads to Commons review: MPs on the Commons public safety and national security committee are launching a review of prison transfer policies over the 2022 decision to move convicted Canadian killer Luka Magnotta to medium security from maximum. CTV reports.

After criticism, Ottawa pledges $1-million to support Hamas sexual-violence victims: The funding comes with an offer of RCMP support for investigations three months after a group of women who hold political office in Canada called on Ottawa to provide support.

Average asking price for rental units in Canada up 10.5% from 2023: The data released by Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom unit in February was $1,920, up 12.9 per cent from the same month in 2023.

U.S., Canada and Indigenous groups announce proposal to address cross-border mining pollution: The proposal would be executed through a century-old U.S.-Canada boundary waters treaty, establishing independent boards to study the pollution’s extent and make cleanup recommendations.

Manitoba’s NDP government advertising tax cuts passed by former Tory government: Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the NDP could have halted one of the tax cuts after the election, but chose not to.

As gang violence in Haiti escalates, diplomats gather in search of solutions: Canada’s UN ambassador has flown to Jamaica for emergency meetings on the deteriorating security situation in Haiti, saying there is a need to swiftly re-establish order as violence escalates and armed gangs assert control.

Canada urged to crack down on forced-labour imports after North Korean revelations: An investigation by the Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization, published in The Globe and Mail, found the Chinese seafood industry is using North Korean workers and that these products are entering U.S. and Canadian markets.

Israel ambassador expresses surprise at Canada’s decision to resume UN relief agency funding: Iddo Moed said Canada has seen evidence that other United Nations Relief and Works Agency employees are active in Hamas.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“Sometimes we were poor. Sometimes we were very poor.” – Naheed Nenshi on the state of his family after they lost everything in the 1980s recession, and had to start again running a laundromat.

“Now you got me on a roll” – Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at a news conference in the Southwestern Ontario town of Essex, at the end of a long statement denouncing federal carbon-pricing policies.

THIS AND THAT

Van Bynen exit: Liberal MP Tony Van Bynen, a former mayor of the Ontario town of Newmarket, has announced he will not seek another term representing Newmarket-Aurora in the next federal election. Van Bynen was first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021. “After 25 years of public service, I’m shifting my focus to family, and, in particular to my wife, Roxanne, who has been my greatest supporter,” the MP said in a posting on Instagram.

Commons, Senate: The House of Commons is on a break until next Monday. The Senate sits again on March 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: In Victoria, Chrystia Freeland toured a rental apartment building to discuss government housing policy and held a media availability. She also met with B.C. Premier David Eby.

Ministers on the road: Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is travelling to Washington for a two-day trip that will include meeting with senators and participating in a summit organized by the Securing America’s Future Energy organization and the Electrification Coalition. According to an advisory, Champagne is in the U.S. capital through tomorrow and his agenda includes meeting with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, as well as with the chief executive officer of the Business Roundtable, Joshua Bolten. Treasury Board President Anita Anand, in Surrey, B.C., attended a roundtable discussion at the Surrey Board on Trade and took audience questions. Public Services Minister Jean‑Yves Duclos and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced $1.2-million in federal support, in Quebec City, for the National Optics Institute to help start‑ups in the quantum sector. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in Fredericton, announced funding for a clean-electricity project. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, in the Quebec city of Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, announced recipients of funding for the Creative Export Canada, Export-Ready stream.

Governor-General in U.S.: Mary Simon is in the south-central Alaska area of the Matanuska-Susitna Valleynuska-Susitna Valley for the Arctic Winter Games, which promotes cultural exchange and understanding among the diverse Indigenous populations of the Arctic. Simon’s trip, which began Saturday, concludes tomorrow.

Video of Poilievre speech in Vancouver: The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has posted a video of federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s speech, last week, to a gathering they convened.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

No public events scheduled for Justin Trudeau.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has personal appointments.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Vancouver, spoke to students at Simon Fraser University as part of a Centre for Public Policy Research speaker series.

No schedules released for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet or Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, The Globe’s energy reporter, Emma Graney, explains regulations newly announced by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for renewable power developments. The province previously paused all renewable developments in August. Listen to The Decibel.

PUBLIC OPINION

Premiers and polling: New research from the Angus Reid Institute finds B.C. Premier David Eby and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in good shape as they face elections this year, while New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs is the least popular provincial leader in the country.

OPINION

Want a low-cost economic initiative? Fix the immigration mess

“Ms. Freeland can’t, or shouldn’t, offer a lot of big-money fiscal-policy plans. But Mr. Miller could do a lot of favours for the economy with immigration reforms.” – Campbell Clark

Mulroney’s key role in mobilizing aid for Ethiopia shouldn’t be forgotten

“Not only did the late Brian Mulroney profoundly shape Canada during his days as prime minister, he also left a substantial legacy in the country that I currently call home, Ethiopia. During his first weeks in office, Mr. Mulroney launched an effort that helped save the lives of thousands of Ethiopians in the midst of the devastating famine which ravaged the Horn of Africa from 1983 to 1985.” – Samuel Getachew

To honour Brian Mulroney, let us honour the mediating symbols of our House of Commons

“It is worth noting that the passing of former prime minister Brian Mulroney on Feb. 29 appears to have brought about at least a temporary cessation of those hostilities in the federal arena.” – Preston Manning

People in politics shouldn’t have to accept that abuse is just part of their jobs

“Just last week, my office was broken into by an intruder. No significant harm was caused, but it was very alarming to my staff, especially because of the increasingly hostile culture in which politicians and their employees are forced to operate.” – Mark Sutcliffe, Ottawa mayor

