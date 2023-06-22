Hello,

The name of Canada’s first prime minister is being removed from a key Ottawa roadway, and replaced with an Algonquin name.

The National Capital Commission announced Thursday that the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway along the Ottawa River will officially be renamed Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony to unveil signage will be held in September.

Thursday’s decision by the commission’s board of directors scraps a 2012 move by the government of former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper to name the roadway for Macdonald.

“Renaming this asset demonstrates the NCC’s commitment to recognize and highlight Indigenous culture and heritage, particularly the Algonquin Nation as the host nation of the National Capital Region,” Tobi Nussbaum, the commission’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The name means Great River Road, and references the Algonquin name for the Ottawa River. It also references the parkway’s original name.

The commission is a federal Crown corporation that serves as a long-term planner of federal lands, acts as principal steward for nationally significant public places, and is committed to excellence in development and conservation.

In 2021, three Ottawa city councillors wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for his government to facilitate an Indigenous-led consultation process to rename the parkway.

Their appeal came after ground-penetrating radar located some 200 suspected unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C., saying there was an “urgent need” for Canada to commit to projects of reconciliation.

As prime minister, Macdonald authorized the creation of the residential-school system in the 1880s. It is estimated that more than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were forced to attend the government-funded, church-operated schools, where many suffered abuse and some died. The last such school closed in 1996.

With a file from The Canadian Press.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

COMMONS HAS RISEN FOR THE SUMMER – The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early. Story here from CTV.

OTTAWA HOLDING LAST-DITCH TALKS WITH GOOGLE AS BILL C-19 HEADS FOR ROYAL ASSENT – Ottawa is holding 11th-hour talks with Google’s U.S.-based executives in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the tech giant from blocking Canadians’ ability to search for news on its platform, as Bill C-18 heads toward gaining royal assent. Story here.

EXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA RELEASES DOCUMENTS YEARS AFTER GLOBE CHALLENGES ACCESS TO INFORMATION DISCLOSURE – Export Development Canada’s access to information office says it has improved how it conducts internal searches for documents after a second Globe and Mail challenge led it to discover an additional 882 pages of files about a controversial loan. Story here.

SOURCE BEHIND FOREIGN-INTERFERENCE LEAKS WILL BE FOUND AND PUNISHED: PM’S SECURITY ADVISER – The Prime Minister’s top national-security adviser says she expects the security official who leaked sensitive information to the media about attempted Chinese interference in Canadian politics – prompting months of controversy over foreign interference in Canadian elections – will be caught and punished. Story here from CBC.

CORRECTIONAL SERVICES COMMISSIONER NEVER MENTIONED BERNARDO: MENDICINO – Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he spoke with the correctional services commissioner many times since March, but in all those discussions, she never mentioned that notorious child killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo would be transferred to a medium-security prison. Story here.

OTTAWA MAKES MASSIVE DATA CHANGE ON TEMPORARY FOREIGN-WORKER NUMBERS – The federal government has revised more than two decades of immigration data, saying that “technical difficulties” led to bloated figures for a subset of temporary foreign workers. Story here.

THREE PROVINCIAL MÉTIS GROUPS TO GET SELF-GOVERNING STATUS UNDER NEW LEGISLATION – The federal government has introduced legislation that would grant self-governing status to three provincial Métis groups, over objections from First Nations. Story here.

WHY HIGGS MAY BE SHOWN THE DOOR BY HIS PARTY – Jacques Poitras, CBC’s provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000, explains here how Premier Blaine Higgs, a visitor to the PC Party, may soon be shown the door.

TORY BACKS TORONTO MAYORAL CANDIDATE – Former Toronto mayor John Tory waded into the race to succeed him, a day after Premier Doug Ford backed another candidate, as both try to blunt the momentum of front-runner Olivia Chow. Story here.

LOWER-INCOME HOUSEHOLDS HAVE MAINTAINED PURCHASING POWER: PBO – The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.

CONSERVATIVES CLAIM RACISM BY LIBERALS IN ONTARIO BY-ELECTION – Conservative campaign operatives are accusing the Liberal Party of running a “racist” campaign in the recent Oxford federal by-election, but the Liberal candidate says the claims are “baloney.” Story here from CBC. David Hilderley, the Liberal candidate, told the Politics-Briefing newsletter that he plans to run again in the next federal election.

CIVIL-SOCIETY TEAM HEADED TO SYRIA, BUT OTTAWA WON’T SUPPORT EFFORTS TO REPATRIATE DETAINED CANADIANS – The federal government has rebuffed an offer from a civil-society delegation to travel to northeastern Syria on Ottawa’s behalf to repatriate detained Canadians. Instead, a scaled-down group, including Sen. Kim Pate, intends to head to the region in late August to gather information about Canadians held in squalid camps and prisons. Story here.

MP TAKES ON THE CAUSE OF `SWIFTIES’ – The bad blood over superstar Taylor Swift snubbing Canada on her latest tour has reached the House of Commons, with a Conservative MP promising action on behalf of “Swifties.” Story here from The Calgary Herald.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – The House of Commons is now on a break until Sept. 18. The Senate continues to sit.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY – Chrystia Freeland has private meetings in Ottawa.

IN OTTAWA – Treasury Board President and Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier, on behalf of Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett, held a news conference on funding to improve the health outcomes of people who use substances in Ottawa. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, were scheduled to make an announcement on bilateral wildfire co-operation at the House of Commons.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD – Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Washington, D.C. for the Organization of American States foreign ministers meeting and meetings with U.S. political leaders.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings in Ottawa.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Thunder Bay, announced his plans to help renters in the Northern Ontario city.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Justice writer Sean Fine discusses the case of former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown, who has resigned after an altercation in an Arizona hotel. Mr. Fine talks about how the investigation unfolded and what the whole matter means for Canada’s highest court, both in terms of public confidence and its composition going forward. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

AIR INDIA BOMBING LITTLE KNOWN TO MANY – Nine-in-ten Canadians have little or no knowledge of the 1985 bombing that brought down Air India Flight 182 on its way from Canada to England – the deadliest terrorist incident in Canadian history – according to new research by the Angus Reid Institute. Three in five of those younger than 35 said they had never heard of it. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how ignorance is no defence, even in Ottawa: “In law, ignorance is no excuse. But in politics, at least in the federal cabinet, ignorance is the first line of defence. Marco Mendicino is the latest Liberal minister to wield his obliviousness as a shield, stating that while his office was informed – twice over several months – that serial killer Paul Bernardo was to be transferred to a medium-security prison in Quebec, no one bothered to tell him ahead of time.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on Brian Mulroney and Justin Trudeau: A Conservative-Liberal love-in like no other: “Mr. Mulroney’s influence over today’s Conservatives is small. His old Tory party is as dead as Julius Caesar. His words would not have affected the by-election results which saw Mr. Poilievre’s Conservatives score well against the People’s Party but fail to make inroads against the Liberals. But his stance hardly helps Mr. Poilievre’s appeal to moderates in the party and beyond. What he did took some courage, because he surely knew the social media platforms would light up with rage over any kind words for Mr. Trudeau. But the mutual admiration was likely a welcome sight for many Canadians. They’re sick and tired of seeing our politicians railing at one another like children. Here was, if a few shades over the top, a striking bipartisan contrast.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s next Supreme Court appointment could have disastrous consequences for national unity: “With Russell Brown’s resignation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon proceed with his sixth – and possibly most consequential – appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. The departure of Mr. Brown, who resigned this month to avoid a public hearing stemming from a complaint that he harassed two women on a trip to Arizona, leaves the country’s top court without its most strident conservative voice and defender of provincial rights. His replacement will almost certainly entrench the court’s liberal bias in cases involving minority rights and those touching on the division of powers between Ottawa and the provinces. It is just not in Mr. Trudeau’s DNA to choose someone with the same judicial philosophy as Mr. Brown, who was named to the top bench by Stephen Harper in 2015. Indeed, it would be impossible to even find another judge quite like him.”

Fahad Razak and Angela M. Cheung (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada needs a long-COVID strategy: “In contrast to the striking images of waves of acute infection that sent thousands to hospital earlier in the pandemic, long COVID seems to be out of sight – and thus out of mind – for most Canadians. Unfortunately, approximately 1.4 million Canadians have had lasting effects from infection, according to Statistics Canada – and that number has the potential to swell as waves of infection continue to ripple through society, with mitigation increasingly rare and amid a steady decline in vaccination rates.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.