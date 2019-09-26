Politics Briefing: Liberals took hit in polls in Toronto suburbs, Nanos says

Hello,
Nik Nanos, the veteran pollster who founded Nanos Research, leads the team that conducts daily tracking polls for The Globe and Mail and CTV. On the national picture, the Liberals are in the lead according to today’s numbers – 36 per cent compared to 34 per cent for the Conservatives – though they are both within the survey’s margin of error. And there has been a bit of back-and-forth with the parties as they trade leads in the early going of the campaign, suggesting it’s still anyone’s election to win.
But before the Liberals bounced back in recent days, they had taken a hit in the days immediately after it was revealed that Justin Trudeau had worn blackface and brownface in the past.
And, Mr. Nanos says, the hit was particularly pronounced in a region of the country that all parties are intensely courting: the 905.
That’s the region around Toronto named for the 905 area code that’s home to a couple of dozen suburban seats (if you include the ones in Mississauga and Brampton) that often helps decide who wins a federal election. In 2011, those ridings went almost unanimously for the Conservatives, helping Stephen Harper secure a majority government. In 2015, voters swung the other way and helped put Mr. Trudeau in power.
Mr. Nanos said a look at the data from the first two weeks of the campaign shows that, while support for the Liberals remains steady in Toronto and everywhere outside the Greater Toronto Area, it’s support in the Toronto suburbs that’s changed. Specifically, he said, the Liberal “advantage” in the 905 was diminished in the wake of the blackface controversy.
He said it shows that voters in that region are particularly sensitive to issues and events from the campaign.
“With the movement that we’ve seen, 905 residents are still looking to make up their mind," Mr. Nanos said.
He also said that, although the margin of error gets larger as you drill down deeper into specific regions of the country, the movement in this case was outside the poll’s margin of error.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Liberals: 36 per cent
- Conservatives: 34 per cent
- NDP: 15 per cent
- Green: 10 per cent
- Bloc: 5 per cent
- People’s Party: 2 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “Ballot support between Liberals and Conservatives remains close. Trudeau as preferred Prime Minister opening up an advantage.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 23 and 25, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Today on the campaign trail: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says that, if elected, his government would launch a full inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin affair (what’s that?) and provide a new venue for RCMP investigators to challenge cabinet confidence decisions. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised new conservation measures to protect Canada’s parks and oceans.
Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould, who are running in the election as independent candidates after leaving the Liberal cabinet because of SNC-Lavalin, say they have reached the maximum amount of donations they can possibly use in their campaigns.
Mr. Trudeau denies a Montreal-area MP, Eva Nassif, lost the Liberal nomination because she wouldn’t promote him as a feminist in the days after the SNC-Lavalin affair became public. However, Mr. Trudeau would not say why she was red lit as a candidate.
The Centre for Digital Rights – a group created by Canadian entrepreneur Jim Balsillie – has lodged privacy complaints with five government watchdogs about how political parties use voters’ information.
An APTN investigation says 48 indigenous children connected to child welfare died in the two years it took the Liberal government to respond to a historic Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision that said child care on reserves was underfunded.
The Green Party released the full costing of its campaign platform, including how they will raise enough revenue to pay for their promises. One takeaway from the numbers: the most expensive promises the party is making are not climate-related; the most expensive promises are universal pharmacare and forgiving all student loan debts.
And the Supreme Court is in Winnipeg this week as part of a road show in what Chief Justice Richard Wagner says is an effort to make the court transparent to more Canadians. “It is hard to have faith in something if you don’t understand it,” Chief Justice Wagner told the 50 or so people who had gathered in the Winnipeg courtroom’s public gallery.
Shirley Barnea (The Globe and Mail) on why she’s marching with other teens in the Friday climate strike: “We have grown accustomed to an extremely comfortable lifestyle, one with disastrous consequences. Is there any logic in continuing to put so many resources into products that are usually just used for a few minutes, whether it’s plastic bags or takeout containers? Does it really make sense for families who live in places with good public transportation to own one or two polluting cars that require significant resources to build, and that typically sit parked for the majority of the day? This is all wrong.”
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the difficulty climate activists are having getting traction in the election: “What stands in the way in Canada is a less accessible, multiparty, first-past-the-post political system that nobody in the environmental world seems to know how to navigate to drive their agenda. That uncertainty has been brought to the fore with the centrist, alternately promising and frustrating Justin Trudeau campaigning for another term.”
Nam Kiwanuka (TVO) on Trudeau’s blackface scandal: “I can speak only for myself: as a mixed-race person of African descent, I understand that my light-coloured eyes and light skin have provided me with opportunities I otherwise might not have had. I recognize that I have what has become known as ‘light-skinned privilege.’ Yet if, as a person of colour, I’m able to reflect on that, why is it so difficult for others to have conversations about what white privilege looks like?"
Ritika Goel (Maclean’s) on race in the election: “Ongoing policies create a society where racialized people—Indigenous, new immigrants or Canadian-born—face specific structural barriers. These barriers are reinforced by a lack of representation of racialized people in leadership positions in our society—in government, media, education, health care or the private sector. In turn, those in positions of power fail to understand the structural barriers faced by racialized people or how to address them. Let the photos of Justin Trudeau be not a discussion about whether or not he is racist, but rather about what his party—or the others—will do to address systemic racism in Canada.”
Shahid Mahmood (The Globe and Mail) on what Trudeau can do: “Without a doubt, Mr. Trudeau has been a vocal supporter of a multicultural Canada. But now he really needs to walk the talk. He needs to make a course correction and stop apologizing for those old photographs, which only provide his political opponents the fodder to continually yell “racism” and demand him to step down. These are distractions that don’t allow for a true debate. Any opportunity to have a serious discussion on hidden racism or overt discriminatory practices needs to happen. For instance, if Mr. Trudeau opposes Bill 21, which prohibits public servants from wearing conspicuous symbols of religion, he should passionately throw himself into the legal challenge that has been launched against the legislation.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop