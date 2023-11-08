Hello,

Despite bleak polls for her party, a newly announced co-chair of the federal Liberal campaign to win another term says the party will be competitive in the next election.

Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada, a Montreal-area MP first elected in 2019, said the effort will play out “door by door” as the party makes its case to voters.

The party co-chairs announced today are Ferrada and Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister, and Winnipeg South MP.

They begin their assignment with the Liberals running far behind the opposition Conservatives in public-opinion polls, with much speculation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down.

Ahead of Question Period, however, Ferrada told journalists that Trudeau is one of the best campaigners she has ever seen.

“He knows there’s a lot of work to do. He knows we have to go and see Canadians door by door, and tell what the choice they have.”

In a statement, the federal Liberals said the co-chairs will be in charge of the election “whenever it arrives.” The next election is not expected until 2025. Last year, the Liberals and New Democrats struck a deal in which the NDP supports the Liberals in exchange for advances on NDP policy priorities.

The Liberals also said the pair will develop an “innovative campaign” built on affordability, fighting climate change, keeping communities safe, and growing the economy and the middle class.

The Liberals, elected to office in 2015 and most recently re-elected in 2021, have a minority government with 158 seats compared with 117 for the Conservatives, 32 for the Bloc Québécois, 25 for the NDP, three Independents and two Green Party members.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Bank of Canada governing council split on whether interest rates may need to move higher - The division is disclosed in a summary of discussions that took place ahead of the central bank’s latest rate decision when it held its policy rate steady at 5 per cent.

Trudeau says world must ‘get back on track’ to two-state solution - Arriving for the weekly Liberal caucus meeting today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered an impassioned plea for a “humanitarian pause” in the clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to end the violence and “get back on track” to creating a two-state solution in the Middle East. Story here.

Federal chief technology officer lied about ArriveCan app, MPs hear - A high-ranking public servant told MPs that Minh Doan, the chief technology officer for the federal government, recently lied to them at committee when he testified that he didn’t know who selected GCStrategies to build the ArriveCan app. Story here.

Industry demand for clarity on defence policy update has Defence Minister back at drawing board - Bill Blair says he recently instructed his team to rejig the Liberals’ long-promised defence policy update, so as to give industry more clarity on long-term spending plans.

Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs - Leaked cabinet briefing documents say the changes, which include dismantling the provincial health provider and scattering its responsibilities to a slew of new organizations, will affect about 250,000 health workers.

Indigenous groups argue at the Supreme Court of Canada that they are owed billions in historical redress - The Supreme Court of Canada is being asked to order financial redress worth as much as $126-billion to First Nations in Northern Ontario over broken treaty promises more than a century old.

CRA penalty rate on overdue taxes will rise to 10 per cent, causing tax advisers to shift strategy - Until last year, the interest rate on unpaid taxes was low enough that it was not always a top financial priority, several accountants told The Globe and Mail. Since 2007, the rate has remained stable at five per cent or six per cent, a manageable level for most people. But that has changed in recent months.

Barbra Streisand reflects on her relationship with Pierre Trudeau - In a newly released memoir, the legendary entertainer recalls her relationship with Pierre Trudeau, the current Prime Minister’s father, saying he was a combination of Albert Einstein and Napoleon. Story here.

Spoiler alert: Legault government inadvertently sends talking points to media - Asked about the gaffe by reporters, all Quebec Premier François Legault could do was laugh: “Given what you’ve seen online, I don’t need to answer.”

THIS AND THAT

PM attending APEC meeting - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in San Francisco from next Wednesday to Friday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Leaders’ meeting of representatives from 21 APEC member economies. Details here.

May back in Ottawa - Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was scheduled to be back in Ottawa. After having a stroke in August, she wasn’t allowed to fly, but has now been cleared to travel.

Trottier seeks to return to Commons - Former Conservative MP Bernard Trottier, who defeated Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff in 2011 in the Etobicoke-Lakeshore riding, wants to return to Parliament. In a Linkedin posting, the one-term MP says he is seeking the Conservative nomination in the riding now held by Liberal James Maloney, parliamentary secretary to the Justice Minister. In the 2021 election, Maloney won the riding by about 10 percentage points over his Conservative rival. Trottier said he can make a difference for the Tories in a riding race he says will be close. “Even though current polls show that Canadians are ready for a change of government, Conservatives always face an uphill battle in Toronto,” he wrote.

Ignatieff honoured - Former Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff was honoured today with the 2023 Symons Medal, presented by the Confederation Centre of the Arts to an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to Canadian life. Ignatieff received the honour during a ceremony in Charlottetown, and delivered a lecture entitled Canada in the World: Hope, Optimism, and the Human Project.

Today in the Commons -Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Nov. 8, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Private meetings in Winnipeg, and a meeting with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and provincial Finance Minister Adrien Sala.

Ministers on the Road - Housing Minister Scott Fraser, in Halifax, spoke to the 10th national conference on ending homelessness. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Tokyo through today for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Commons Committee Highlights - Treasury Board President Anita Anand appeared before the official languages committee to discuss her mandate and priorities. Later, CBC president and chief executive office Catherine Tait talks to the committee about the adaptation of CBC/Radio-Canada’s Audiovisual Content for the International Market. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne was scheduled to appear before the science and research committee on the use of federal resources and contributions by Canadian universities and research institutions in partnership with entities connected with China.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings and Justin Trudeau attended the Liberal caucus meeting, and was scheduled to attend Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François Blanchet, in Ottawa, held a news conference on the Israel-Hamas conflict. He then participated in Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in Ottawa, attended Commons proceedings, and is scheduled to attend the National Diwali Celebration in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the NDP caucus meeting and later participated in Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, wine writer Christopher Waters explains what’s going on in Canada’s wine industry, and why it’s such an important industry to pay attention to. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how climate targets can’t torpedo the economy: “The Liberals won office in 2015 in part because of a promise to take substantive action on climate. Eight years later, the results – measured by lower greenhouse gas emissions – are underwhelming. Shortly after taking power, the Liberals signed on to the Paris Agreement. Canada pledged to cut emissions 30 per cent, compared with 2005. It was a target Stephen Harper’s government had set earlier in 2015. The Liberals lambasted Mr. Harper for not doing enough on emissions, which fell 1 per cent during his decade in office. The Liberals devised a swath of climate polices, including the carbon tax, and in 2021 upped Canada’s Paris Agreement promise to 40 per cent, a move opposed by the Conservatives. So far in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure, however, emissions are down only 7 per cent, based on the most recent official climate figures from 2021.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau are both facing calls to step aside, with very different consequences for the two men: “Americans seem to like Mr. Biden – they just worry about his advanced age – whereas Canadians seem well and truly eager to see the back of Mr. Trudeau. Mr. Biden’s problem is that he seems tired; Mr. Trudeau’s is that Canadians are tired of him. Yet each is still likely to lead his party into the next election. Both are veteran politicians, with big egos; it is in neither man’s nature to quit, nor can either realistically be forced out if he does not wish to go. Each can point to predecessors who faced similarly daunting polls at a similarly late stage, and prevailed.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on what’s in a business name in Quebec? Everything: “A new front in the language wars has now opened up, as businesses lobby Premier François Legault’s government to water down Bill 96, the updated version of the French language charter adopted last year. The government is currently drafting regulations on commercial signage and product labelling that would require businesses to include French descriptions alongside English brand names and trademarks. Until now, “recognized” English trademarks have been allowed on commercial signs and packaging.”

Don Braid (The Calgary Herald) on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s plans to appear with Tucker Carlson: “So, apart from her energy and environment message, there’s still the obvious question about why Smith is doing this. At least in part, it’s a stick-it-up-your-nose gesture to the hard left and what conservatives deride as cancel culture. Many of the nearly 4,000 delegates to last weekend’s UCP convention were motivated by the belief that civilization itself is being warped by the left through manipulating schools and other public institutions, including health care. The reaction was counter-censorship. Delegates called almost unanimously for banning books they don’t like from school libraries. Smith isn’t going to hurt herself with those folks by appearing with Carlson. Whether she hurts Alberta is another question.”

