Politics Briefing: New questions coming to 2021 census

Next year’s census will have some new questions designed to get a better count on transgender Canadians, Indigenous communities and other groups. For example, one change will seek to address the concerns of Jewish Canadians, whose population count plummeted in the 2016 survey due to the way a question was asked.
The first parliamentary committee hearing into the WE Charity controversy brought to light some new facts, including that the organization stood to make millions more than previously stated and that the co-founder of WE had been in touch with senior levels of government even before the $900-million student program was announced.
The federal government will provide another $19-billion to provinces and territories to help them with the economic recovery during the pandemic.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is receiving treatment for a recurrence of cancer, but the 87-year-old says she has no plans to retire any time soon, despite her health challenges.
And four years ago, Donald Trump defied the odds and became president of the United States. Right now his polling numbers are low and his campaign is in chaos – but wasn’t that the case in 2016, too?
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the unanswered questions in the WE Charity controversy: “You might have thought that everything about the WE Charity agreement would become clear once we heard from the civil servant who recommended that the organization handle a student grant program. But she testified before a Commons committee on Thursday, and yet it still wasn’t really clear what was the genesis of the whole business. Or even if WE Charity’s involvement really started with her.”
Minxin Pei (The Globe and Mail) on the geopolitics of banning Huawei from 5G networks: “Chinese leaders might think that Britain is too weak to fight back. Clearly, they are wrong. Britain has decided to take a stand on Hong Kong – and Huawei is an easy and obvious target.”
Wesley Wark (The Globe and Mail) on the national security issues in the 5G networks: “Banning Huawei, however, will not solve the 5G security dilemma – that would be magical thinking. It will still be incumbent on the federal government to come up with regulations enforcing security and privacy standards for 5G, which will be extremely difficult. These regulations will have to be in place for the companies that can supply the needed gear in Huawei’s place – the ‘nice’ Nordic firms in Ericsson and Nokia, and South Korea’s Samsung. Supply chains for 5G will have to be carefully scrutinized, not least because of U.S. export bans. An industrial procurement strategy to encourage innovative development and manufacture of 5G equipment by Canadian companies would be welcome.”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on flying in the time of COVID-19: “I asked what was wrong. My temperature was registering at 35 C, a bit low for the normal range. ‘I’ve always been cold-blooded,' I told her, breaking one of my cardinal rules for airports: no jokes, especially bad ones.”
