Politics Briefing: Norman trial to end before it starts

Good morning,
All eyes are on the case of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman this morning.
Prosecutors are expected to drop the charge of breach of trust against the suspended military officer, The Globe and Mail confirmed Tuesday night.
Dropping the charge – related to an allegation that Vice-Adm. Norman had leaked confidential information linked to a shipbuilding contract awarded by the previous Conservative government in 2015 – will bring an end to the politically charged prosecution. The trial had been slated for August.
The Public Prosecution Service of Canada informed reporters last night that they “may wish to attend” a hearing related to the matter this morning at 10 a.m. – a highly unusual procedure in the case that is at the pretrial stage.
Dropping the charges is bound to raise some big questions and more criticism of the government’s handling of the case.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canadian leaders have been unable to communicate with Chinese decision-makers in the midst of the worst diplomatic crisis between the two countries in decades, with Beijing not responding to Ottawa’s entreaties to talk amid mounting damage to trade with the world’s second-largest economy.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer delivered a speech in Montreal that was a table-setter for the coming federal election, the first of several major policy statements the Conservatives say he will make in advance of the fall campaign.
Voters in Nanaimo-Ladysmith may have wondered if a by-election so near to this fall’s federal vote was worth the trip to the ballot box. But their decision to send a Green MP to Parliament – the second seat for the party – is being taken seriously by political parties, commentators and citizens as an indication of the Greens’ rise to mainstream politics.
The American government is once again urging Canada to acquire U.S.-built fighter jets to replace its fleet of CF-18s, one day after it emerged the Pentagon recently threatened to pull the F-35 out of the $26-billion competition for new aircraft.
Canada’s refugee system is ill-equipped to deal with a surge in asylum seekers arriving through unauthorized border crossings, leading to a growing backlog of refugees and months-long wait times for hearings, says a report from the Auditor-General.
Eight million Canadians who tried to speak to a federal official to obtain information on government services were forced to hang up or told to go to a website or call back later, according to the A-G report.
Conservative and Independent Senators tabled competing packages of amendments to the government’s much-criticized Bill C-69 that aims to overhaul Ottawa’s system for approving major resource projects.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has told investors it is considering breaking up the company by spinning out some businesses before its criminal case ever gets to trial, a move that could include carving out British unit WS Atkins.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says it’s a “disappointment" that eight nations bordering on the Arctic could not reach a consensus on a communique about challenges in the north that mentions climate change.
United States government lawyers say the Trump administration plans to finish a new environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada even if a federal appeals court throws out a lawsuit that blocked the project.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threat came after China backtracked on nearly all aspects of its U.S. trade deal, sources said.
Twenty-five years after the end of apartheid, millions of South Africans are voting in an election that could determine the fate of an anti-corruption clean-up campaign in the long-ruling African National Congress.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Scheer’s speech: “Mr. Scheer’s speech is still noteworthy for an approach beyond the current dispute: It is, in effect, a call for a wary engagement with China in the future, and that must mean doing less with Beijing, not more. The problem, of course, is that a lot of Canadian companies, and farmers, will fear that means losing business with China.”
Murray Brewster (CBC News) on Scheer’s speech: “What was absent from the Conservative leader’s speech — a greatest-hits medley of road-tested Conservative policy favourites, blended with jabs at the Trudeau government’s record — was an answer to the first question his supporters usually ask on these occasions: How are you going to pay for it?”
Matt Gurney (National Post) on the U.S. and F-35 fighter jets: “Military procurement in Canada isn’t about procurement, or the military, or honouring our commitments to our friends. It’s about political booty that can be flung around the country come election time. That’s just the way we do things here. Why would that ever change?”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the divisive politics of climate change: “Although we may not realize it, the moment in which we find ourselves is beyond worrisome. We face a common enemy in climate change amid a hyperpartisan age that almost by definition means our political leaders can’t come together to find a common solution.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on political leaders and job creation: “Is there something to celebrate here? Should we be doing the unthinkable and giving political leaders, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau included, a bit of credit?”
