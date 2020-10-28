Politics Briefing: Now is not the time for restraint, Freeland says

Hello,
Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, delivered today her biggest speech yet since taking on the economic portfolio in August.
In the address to the Toronto Global Forum, she laid out the Liberal vision for pandemic recovery: keep spending until the crisis is over.
“So, providing support to those who need it is what we have done and we will continue to do," she said, according to her prepared remarks. “It is the economically smart thing to do. And it comes back to this guiding principle of pandemic response: Our economy will only be able to recover fully once we have defeated the virus.”
Ms. Freeland said she came of age during Canada’s debt crisis of the 1990s, and saw the sacrifices required when the Liberals under Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin slayed the deficit. But, she said, Canada’s debt is relatively manageable at the moment and the costs of servicing that debt will be much lower now because of low interest rates.
That said, Ms. Freeland did not have any new guidance on what kind of fiscal anchors – such as managing the debt-to-GDP ratio – the government would use going forward. The speech also did not contain any hard numbers or even an idea of when a budget will be tabled.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate steady at 0.25 per cent, and suggested it might stay there into 2023.
Federal prisons continue to put inmates in conditions akin to solitary confinement, despite a 2019 law intended to end the practice. A report commissioned by the government to check in on prisons' progress found that inmates are still put in solitary-like conditions for too many days at a time, and many are not given their legally mandated periods outside of the cells.
A new survey suggests migrant workers in Canada are facing even worse working conditions due to the pandemic.
Seven years after the Lac-Mégantic disaster, Transport Canada has still failed to put in place some key safeguards in the transportation of dangerous goods, a federal watchdog finds.
Ian Shugart, the clerk of the Privy Council, has told the House of Commons finance committee that he’d be happy to explain the numerous redactions in the WE Charity documents released this summer, if they’d like him to.
And Senator Lynn Beyak’s office said she donated “in error” to U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, in apparent violation of campaign-finance laws.
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on why the government should not have the power to declare confidence matters: “At any rate, whether to strike a committee should be up to Parliament, not the government, to decide. Which means it should be up to Parliament, not the government, to decide what is or is not a matter of confidence. So long as any attempt to hold the government to account can be subject to the threat of dissolution, MPs will have a knife at their throats. It is time to take the knife away.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on politicians not taking pandemic precautions personally: “With all of these examples, then, the public could be forgiven for thinking there are two sets of rules on pandemic protocols: one for the people who make the rules and one for those who are supposed to abide by them. And by seeing political leaders disregarding the spirit, if not the letter of the rules and laws, some Canadians might get the impression that the warnings to which we are constantly subjected are overblown. After all, if Ms. Hajdu doesn’t appear all that concerned about COVID-19 transmission in an airport lounge, why should the rest of us, who ostensibly are not privy to the same detailed health information, be worried?”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S. election: “To vanquish the scourge of Trumpism, Joe Biden needs a resounding victory, a rout that leaves the Republicans with no choice but to abandon their demagogue and much of what he stands for. It need be a wave election that includes a Democratic takeover of the Senate and the defrocking of the Machiavellian leader of that body, Mitch McConnell.”
Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on the failure to curb solitary confinement: “In short, then, a discouraging bunch of news. The top-line conclusion should be mightily discouraging: a government that was forced at gavel-point to Charter-proof a pillar of prison administration is still not getting most prisoners in SIUs out of their cells and into the company of other human beings as often as the courts, the Charter and simple humanity would warrant.”
Jamil Jivani (National Post) on police reform: “Canadians need a way forward that addresses the crisis of distrust, without making things worse by emboldening reckless wannabe revolutionaries. Finding this way forward will require us to look back at the work done over the last several years by Black-Canadians who have been trying to make a real difference.”
