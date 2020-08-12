Politics Briefing: Ontario deficit rises on pandemic spending

Hello,

Ontario has released a new quarterly financial report today that now pegs the year’s deficit at $38.5-billion, up sharply from March’s numbers. Of course, a lot has happened since then: the COVID-19 pandemic and the public-health measures taken to slow outbreaks, for instance. The province said GDP had declined 2 per cent in January, February and March, and private-sector economists expect it to continue to drop a total of 6 per cent by the end of the year.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Justin Trudeau has “full confidence” in Finance Minister Bill Morneau. However, sources tell The Globe that a cabinet shuffle is in the works and Mr. Morneau’s position is not safe.

Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul has raised the most money so far in the Green Party leadership race, which continues until October.

Human-rights advocates are urging Canada to do much more in opposition to China’s crackdown in Hong Kong.

Ten years after the MV Sun Sea arrived on the B.C. coast carrying hundreds of Tamil migrants wanting to apply for refugee status in Canada, many cases are still not resolved. One man who received refugee status in 2018 told The Globe he was dismayed to see how quickly cases of Syrian refugees were processed given that, at that time, his own claim had not yet been dealt with.

And Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential candidate. Ms. Harris, a senator from California and former state attorney-general, is seen as a strong fundraiser who will bring a jolt of energy to the campaign.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s statement of support for Morneau: “That will be familiar to sports fans, who will recognize it as the kind of thing the general manager says the day before the coach gets fired.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau, Morneau and the entrance of Mark Carney: “How much better for both men for Mr. Morneau to exit over a question of policy, allowing each to simultaneously claim the high ground: as either the last voice of relative fiscal sanity in this government, or the author of a bold new vision of federal activism – with help from the most admired central banker of his generation.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s lack of retaliation to China’s aggressive moves: “Just about the only action Canada has taken over the past several months was to suspend the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty after the passage of the national security law, and to stop exporting certain military items to Hong Kong. But in that case, Canada had no choice: To not take action would have been to compromise our own national security. Yet to Beijing’s other abuses, including those that directly affect Canadian citizens (hundreds of thousands of whom live in Hong Kong), Canada just sputters some words.”

Sharon Davis-Murdoch, Charisma Grace and Jalana Lewis (CBC) on addressing anti-Black racism in the health-care system: “Yes, people of African descent are genetically predisposed to diabetes, but the challenges go beyond ethnicity. They are related to social determinants of health, including lived experience of systemic racism, distrust of the health system, higher rates of poverty and rural isolation.”

Nam Kiwanuka (TVO) on Ontario’s school reopening plan: “How did the government actually prepare for this upcoming school year? By all accounts, everything will be much the same as it was this past school year, with a few tweaks. Class sizes will be the same. Having students in high school going only every other day is a glaring example of phoning it in.”

