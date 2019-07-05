Politics Briefing: Ontario minister apologizes for ‘blunt’ comments

Good morning,
Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod, who received criticism earlier this year for how she handled the concerns of families of children with autism, is now facing a new critic: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. Mr. Melnyk told the Ottawa Sun that Ms. MacLeod approached him at a recent Rolling Stones concert and began yelling profanities at him and called him a “loser.”
Ms. MacLeod said this morning that she apologized to Mr. Melnyk for being “blunt.” “I have serious concerns about the state of our beloved Ottawa Senators!” she said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, questions continue to swirl about Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s former chief of staff, Dean French, and his activities while in office. The Globe and Mail obtained an e-mail that Mr. French sent to the Ontario Provincial Police earlier this year, in which the top staffer asked the police force whether it was going to publicly comment on a controversy over the costs of retrofitting a van for the security of the premier. The OPP did not make a public statement at the time.
Mr. French left the Premier’s office last month as concerns were made about his involvement in patronage appointments made since Mr. Ford took office. Some of those appointments have since been cancelled, including strategic transformation adviser Peter Fenwick, who left the public service yesterday after reports about his connections to Mr. French.
The province’s Integrity Commissioner is looking into the appointments, but there’s a catch: the findings of a probe would only be given to the Premier, and it would be at his discretion whether to make those results public. The Premier’s office has not, so far, committed to releasing any findings, though a spokesperson said all “pending” appointments are being reviewed.
Most provincial and territorial legislatures are sitting less often than they did a decade ago, a Globe and Mail analysis finds. Mr. Ford received criticism last month for having his legislators take a five-month break, but the Globe analysis found that Ontario’s legislature was actually busier than that of most other provinces. B.C.’s legislature in Victoria was one of the least busy but has debates going on in more than one chamber at a time, so may actually be one of the most productive.
Alberta is launching a public probe into the source of funding of environmental groups in a bid to find what the provincial government calls “foreign meddling” in the energy industry.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government’s handling of tensions with China has been “working,” despite concerns that the Chinese government is blocking imports from Canada and that two Canadians are being held in deplorable conditions in the country.
Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and current governor of the Bank of England, is being touted for a new job: head of the International Monetary Fund.
The Globe’s Doug Saunders traces the influence of Ukraine in Canadian politics.
A recent survey of public-sector employees suggests morale isn’t very high at Rideau Hall because of concerns of harassment.
If you’ve received a text message on your phone from a Sue asking what you think about the carbon tax, a new political entity called Canada Strong and Proud (or a related affiliate, such as Ontario Strong) may be to blame. Note that though this group may also oppose the federal Liberals’ policies they are, apparently, not working with the other groups you may have heard of, Canada Proud and Ontario Proud.
And the campaign in the Toronto-area riding of Don Valley North has taken another twist. Xinglai Laura Huang, the wife of Liberal MP Geng Tan, now says she wants to seek the Liberal nomination to replace him. Mr. Tan said last month he would not seek re-election and a former staffer of his, Ying Yu, told The Hill Times that she and Mr. Tan had an extramarital affair, she had a daughter for whom child support was not being paid and that she was let go from her job by Mr. Tan without cause. Mr. Tan has denied the allegations and they have not yet been tested in court. Ms. Huang said she should be judged for the nomination on her own merits. “I place my trust in Canadians to never judge a woman, based on the actions of a man. I stand for nomination as a woman, mother, and wife. I stand as my own woman,” she said.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the silence among federal leaders on Quebec’s Bill 21: “If it were Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s law to bar teachers from wearing hijabs, kippas and crucifixes, you would expect Mr. Trudeau to bash it like a pinata. But it’s a Quebec law, put forward by Premier François Legault, and this is a federal election year. All the party leaders are afraid of Mr. Legault – at least, they’re afraid of the wide swath of the Quebec electorate he represents.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on what could happen after the election: “In the event of a hung Parliament, in which the Liberals and the Conservatives are close in the seat count, it won’t matter which party comes first or second. What will matter is that Mr. Scheer has vowed to scrap the carbon tax if he becomes prime minister, and Mr. Trudeau has vowed to uphold it, leaving the NDP and Greens no choice but to support the Liberals.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the Royal White House: “The critics, though, do have a valid point about the role of the Ivanka [Trump] and her husband. This is nepotism run amok. Next to the President, they’ve become, by virtue of familial ties, arguably the two most powerful people at the White House. With no diplomatic experience, Jared was handed the entire Middle East file, among others.”
Anne Kingston (Maclean’s) on Ivanka Trump’s rise: “Canada can take a bow for enabling the President’s daughter’s rise under the vague, feel-good mantle of ‘women’s empowerment,’ a journey that began with her perch next to Trudeau in the White House’s Cabinet room in 2017, presiding over the first meeting of a newly formed ‘United States-Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs.’"
Alexi Zentner (The Globe and Mail) on extremism coming to Canada: “I believe the vast majority of Canadians are good and kind, that we deserve the reputation of goofy politeness and thoughtfulness that gets made fun of in movies and television shows. But I also believe that this politeness sometimes allows the exact kind of hatred fomented by Mr. Trump to fester underneath the surface. Because we believe that it can’t happen here, we are too hesitant to talk about the way in which some people – and politicians – are already admiring the reflection they see when they look south.”
Christopher Dummitt (National Post) on freedom of thought in academia: “We should all be concerned by the growth of a university ideological monoculture. Scholars in the humanities and social sciences can help us solve real problems. What counts as progress, and are we achieving it? How big is the problem of racism in this country and how should we solve it? What is the best way to foster economic growth for all? How should we understand the gender wage gap and what should we do about it? Yet how can we trust scholarship to give us useful answers if there isn’t genuine intellectual debate?”
