Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Ontario Premier isolating after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Menaka Raman-Wilms
Ottawa
Hello,

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating after he had close contact on Monday with a staffer who later tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Ford has since tested negative but is isolating in Toronto and continuing his duties as Premier. Other members of the Premier’s office are also in isolation.

“Immediately upon learning that this staff member was even at risk of exposure, the Premier left the legislature to be tested. While his test results have returned negative, the Premier will follow all public health advice for close contacts of positive cases, including isolating,” his director of media relations said in a Tuesday night statement.

Earlier this week, #WhereIsDougFord trended on Twitter, as Ontarians noticed that the Premier was absent from the legislature on Monday and Tuesday while the province deals with a health crisis. Ontario’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases now sits above 4,300, and ICUs are filling up.

On Sunday, the federal government said they were ready to help the province with more rapid testing and additional healthcare workers, brought into Ontario from other parts of the country.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Tuesday the province is considering a provincial paid sick days program, after seeing that Monday’s federal budget didn’t provide additional funding to the federal program. Paid sick days is a measure that health experts have long been advocating for in Ontario.

All this comes as a new poll from Abacus Data shows that Mr. Ford is now more unpopular than at any other point in the pandemic, with 46 per cent of Ontarians having a negative impression of the premier.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. Menaka Raman-Wilms is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The federal government plans to increase health transfers to the provinces once the pandemic is over. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the pledge on Tuesday, after opposition parties criticized the government’s budget for a lack of funding for health transfers.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will announce new emission-reduction goals for Canada, as he joins a two-day climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Dozens of other world leaders will also attend the virtual summit and outline their plans to tackle climate change.

The federal government will work out individual deals with each province when it comes to child-care funding, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday. The government aims to have child care for about $10 a day across Canada within five years.

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it will slow its pace of Government of Canada bond purchases, or quantitative easing, to $3-billion a week from $4-billion. This comes as the bank raised its growth projections for Canadian GDP this year from 4 per cent to 6.5 per cent. That projection is significantly higher than the estimate of 5.8 per cent growth that the federal government used in Monday’s budget.

Survivors of military sexual trauma and experts on the subject spoke at a House of Commons committee on Wednesday, saying that Ottawa needs to set up an oversight agency for members of the military to report misconduct and abuse. They said the agency should be independent from the military, and provide victim support services.

OPINION

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Doug Ford could meet the same fate as Mike Harris: “People expect government to protect public health. Experts warned that spending cuts, deregulation and privatization had gone too far, endangering public safety, and Walkerton proved the experts right.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why the Conservatives should spend big on health care to spare the taxpayer: “The public isn’t in a penny-pinching mood, so Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole had better not spend the coming election campaign clucking about austerity. Instead he can promise a generational “investment” in medicare.”

Duane Bratt (for CBC News Opinion) on how much is at stake in Alberta’s upcoming municipal elections: “In Calgary and Edmonton, there are open seats for mayor, which typically increases the number of candidates, the competitiveness, and the voter turnout.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

