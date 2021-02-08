Politics Briefing: Ontario to begin slow reopening as cases fall

Hello,
With cases of COVID-19 on the decline – but still higher than the peak of last year’s first wave – the Ontario government has announced a general easing of lockdown rules.
Ontario will keep restrictions in most of the province, but will end the state of emergency on Wednesday.
The new rules will allow for non-essential retailers to operate even in the strictest stages of lockdown, a change from current rules that was urged by lobbyists working for small- and medium-sized businesses.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada reaches a low ebb this week, but the federal government insists the availability of vaccines will bounce back shortly.
Canadians are not thrilled with how the federal and provincial governments have handled the vaccine rollout, a new Nanos poll suggests.
Health experts are looking into the idea of mixing and matching vaccines by different manufacturers as a way to address shortfalls in supply.
Workers at long-term care homes are beginning to embrace vaccinations for a complex set of reasons, including overcoming early mistrust in the government’s handling of support for the sector.
A company that helps process visa applications for those in China who want to come to Canada is, it turns out, owned by the Beijing police.
The Department of National Defence has begun to use artificial intelligence to help diversify its workplace, but apparently did not follow rules to ensure the technology is being used ethically.
A group of Canadian legal experts, including former Supreme Court justices and ministers, is calling attention to Iran’s persecution of the Baha’i religious minority.
A public servant at the Public Health Agency of Canada who received some criticism for travelling to Jamaica in the fall has decided to quit her job so she can focus full-time on being a social-media influencer.
Former governors-general tend to get federal financial support to set up their own charitable initiatives, but it’s not clear yet if Julie Payette will be extended the same courtesy.
And Nova Scotia’s next premier will be Iain Rankin, a former businessman and cabinet minister who won the leadership of the provincial Liberals this week. (Just to be clear: he is not a writer of best-selling crime novels.)
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on trouble brewing for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney: “Party discord that eventually leads to premiers exiting the legislature isn’t loud and boisterous at its beginnings – it comes out in dribs and drabs, through grumbling at the constituency association level, or MLA critiques of Edmonton handed out in interviews with small, community newspapers. That’s why it’s worth keeping a tally of hits, big and small, Mr. Kenney takes from his fellow conservatives.”
David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on the spots of light in otherwise grim jobs reports: “For the economy as a whole, these are remarkably healthy signs. Unlike last spring’s lockdowns, which had a deep and sweeping effect on the economy, it appears we’ve learned how to keep the economy rolling even as we have put some pockets on temporary pause. The underlying recovery remains largely intact.”
Mark Kingwell (The Globe and Mail) on why hypocrisy is not the strongest attack one can make on a politician: “Hypocrisy is the easy accusation that can then become a distraction. Spotting apparent contradictions is all too easy in a world where video clips from years apart can be juxtaposed in seconds. Sometimes people legitimately change their minds, or make aspirational claims about what they believe should be true even when they themselves can’t always live up to it. The real issue is lack of character, lack of courage and lack of honour. How do you sleep at night? Can you take responsibility?”
Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on public support for Trudeau: “The incongruity of a public simultaneously losing faith in the Trudeau government’s ability to pass this critical test while backing it politically calls for a closer look at Trudeau’s political opponents. Vote intention isn’t a binary choice (either the current prime minister or no one). It is about judging him against the alternatives. The reality is more voters remain unconvinced and increasingly doubtful about the strongest alternative, Official Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole.”
