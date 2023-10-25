Hello,

The Ontario government is asking Ottawa for an urgent meeting of finance ministers to discuss Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, saying the idea could cause “serious harm” for retirees across Canada.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, in a letter sent today to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, said the province shares Ottawa’s “serious concerns” with Alberta’s proposal to leave the CPP and create its own pension plan.

He also asked for a “rigorous analysis” of Alberta’s proposal – based on a report criticized by academics, pension experts and executives at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages the CPP’s assets – to potentially acquire more than half of the CPP’s $575-billion in assets.

“We believe this proposal could cause serious harm over the long term to working people and retirees in Ontario and across Canada,” the letter says.

Full story here by Queen’s Park Reporter Laura Stone.

On Parliament Hill, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the pension issue in comments to journalists as he arrived for Question Period.

He said he had heard from many provinces that the CPP has delivered solid pensions for millions of Canadians.

“It’s an expression of the fact that we’re all in this together; the idea that Alberta might not just make their own pensioners poor but impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast to coast to coast is not something that most Albertans would want, let alone most Canadians,” he said.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Bank of Canada holds rates steady, trims forecast as inflation risks rise – The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady while downgrading its forecast for economic growth and warning that inflationary risks have increased. Story here. There are live updates here on the announcement.

India resumes processing of visas for Canadians – The Indian government had suspended the service amid a dramatic downturn in relations with Canada last month. Story here.

Immigration Minister says Palestinians will not be sent back to Gaza if visas expire – Palestinians in Canada will not be returned to Gaza while the war between Israel and Hamas rages, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has told a Commons committee.

Grocery store chains now have two-week deadline to provide pricing plans, says House committee – The committee demands the country’s top grocery stores disclose the strategies and initiatives the chains have taken to stabilize prices and is again asking their top executives to testify.

Poilievre touts anti-vaccine mandate bill while promising ‘bodily autonomy’ for all Canadians – A vote was expected today on a private member’s bill introduced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that would prohibit Ottawa from again imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on federal workers and the travelling public. Story here.

Air Canada accused of holding up British MP ‘because his name is Mohammad’ – Labour MP Mohammad Yasin was pulled aside for questioning by Air Canada recently at London’s Heathrow airport “for a considerable period” while other lawmakers he was travelling with were allowed through.

Prison officials ‘intervened’ to stop Paul Bernardo from making public statement, documents show – Newly released documents show Correctional Service Canada stopped Bernardo from having his lawyer make a statement to the media as controversy swirled around the notorious killer’s transfer to a medium-security prison.

Senior CBSA officials say initial misconduct allegations were not raised with them – Current and former senior officials at the Canada Border Services Agency told MPs they were not made aware of a September, 2021, report alleging contract-related misconduct.

MLA more than a full-time job, Manitoba Premier says, after caucus member decides to stay on as lawyer – Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the responsibilities of an MLA equal more than a full-time job, but a member of his caucus says he’ll continue to work as a criminal defence lawyer on the side.

Rota headed for political exit – Former Commons speaker Anthony Rota has confirmed he will not seek another term as a Liberal MP whenever the next federal election is held.

Former Quebec premiers rally against current Premier’s proposed health reform – Six former six Quebec premiers have written to Premier François Legault, denouncing his plan to create a Crown corporation to oversee the health system.

Federal government ran $35.3-billion deficit last fiscal year, final figures show – Federal ministers say the deficit, smaller than the previous two years, demonstrates the government is being responsible with federal tax dollars ahead of the fall economic and fiscal update.

Governor General’s Literary Awards nominees announced – Suzette Mayr, Iain Reid and Susan Musgrave are among the well-known finalists for the Governor General’s Literary Awards.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – In Calgary, Chrystia Freeland held private meetings, then was scheduled to visit a geothermal energy company, make an announcement, and take media questions.

Ministers on the road – Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Armenia, through Friday, on an official visit that is to include opening Canada’s new embassy and meetings with her counterpart and the country’s Prime Minister and President.

In Ottawa – Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks delivered keynote addresses at the 2023 National Summit on Indigenous Mental Wellness.

Commons committees – The presidents of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council are among witnesses scheduled to appear at a hearing of the Commons science and research committee on the use of federal government funding by Canadian universities and research institutions in partnership with entities associated with China. Also Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne briefs the committee on access to information, privacy and ethics on the use of social media platforms for data harvesting and unethical or illicit sharing of personal information with foreign entities. Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, also Minister of Official Languages, briefs the official languages committee on his mandate and priorities.

Senate committees – Justice Minister Arif Virani was scheduled to appear before the legal and constitutional affairs committee on Bill S-13, An Act to Amend the Interpretation Act to Make Related Amendments to other Acts.

New assignment for Hamamdjian – Former CTV parliamentary correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian, a former CTV parliamentary and London News Bureau correspondent, has joined Global National, on a temporary basis, as a special correspondent reporting from the Middle East on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hamamdijian will be covering the story for the Global News network on all platforms. The posting was announced here.

Hedy Fry Day – It’s Hedy Fry Day in Vancouver, where the Liberal MP holds the riding of Vancouver Centre. In a statement proclaiming the day, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wrote, “The Honourable Hedy Fry was first elected as a member of Parliament 30 years ago on Oct. 25, 1993. Since then, she has gracefully served her city, community and country for decades, becoming the longest serving female member of Parliament.”

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau held private meetings in Ottawa, attended the weekly Liberal caucus meeting and attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet attended Question Period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was to attend an evening party fundraiser in Toronto.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended a court hearing in Nanaimo, B.C., related to protests against old-growth logging on Vancouver Island.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the NDP caucus meeting and, later, participated in Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

Today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast features Globe and Mail foreign correspondent Geoffrey York talking about the crisis developing at the Rafah crossing entry point between Egypt and Gaza, and why it’s been so difficult to get things through and how Egypt’s relationship with Gaza and Israel plays into the situation. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Ian Shugart – The senator, appointed last September after a decades-long public service career that included a stint as clerk of the privy council, has died. He was 66. Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagné announced Shugart’s death today. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a posting on X, the former Twitter, praised Shugart for a career spent serving others. “From quickly delivering support to Canadians during COVID-19, to providing leadership on international climate change negotiations, to shaping the modernization of public health, his contributions have been invaluable,” Trudeau wrote. Story here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Ottawa can win a speedy verdict on clean power: “In 1867, when colonies of British North America came together to create Canada, a key part of the deal was the division of powers between the federal government and the provinces. The two, equal and distinct, have been fighting over details of who can do what in the federation ever since.”

Marsha Lederman (The Globe and Mail) on how, for Jewish people, the Hamas massacre has resurfaced painful family trauma: “On the night of Oct. 8, the day after the Hamas massacre that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, I was woken in Vancouver by a knock on a door. “This is it,” I thought. “They’ve come for me.”

Imran Bayoumi and Wazim Mowla (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada needs to walk the talk on its new strategic partnership with the Caribbean: “While there has been a great deal of focus on Canadian foreign policy in the context of conflicts in the Middle East and a diplomatic row with India, a recent victory on the file has received much less attention. Last week, at an Ottawa summit that brought together nearly every Caribbean leader from the 15 member nations of CARICOM, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership – which, amid a developing polycrisis in the Caribbean, could mark a new era in Canada-Caribbean relations.”

Lawrence Schembri (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canadian politicians should leave monetary policy to the Bank of Canada: “While the effects of increased rate hikes are felt by households and firms across Canada, such remarks from politicians compromise the operational independence of the bank.”

