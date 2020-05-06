Politics Briefing: Opposition takes aim at government over pandemic response

Hello,

As a small number of members of Parliament gather for an in-person sitting of the House of Commons, the Liberal government is expected to face tough questions from opposition parties over its response to the pandemic.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be in the Commons to defend his government’s actions. Instead, he will be at a special ceremony held at Canadian Forces Base Trenton to repatriate the remains of a service member and honour all six who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece on April 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Over in the Commons, the Conservatives are likely to reiterate their concerns with the $2,000-per-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit for those who can no longer work. They have argued it provides a disincentive to work, while the New Democrats have been pushing for a universal benefit available to everyone facing financial challenges caused by COVID-19. Liberal MPs are also expected to hear about Canadian farmers who are angry about financial support announced Tuesday for their industry, which their union says misses the mark.

Meanwhile, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, acknowledged that the number of deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Canada has now exceeded the national projections for potentially 3,883 deaths by May 5. Just over 4,100 people have died in Canada to date.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Chris Hannay. Janice Dickson is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

A Parliamentary committee’s decision to formally summon a key World Health Organization adviser after the global body declined to let him testify is being attacked in China as an effort to find a scapegoat for COVID-19.

A Canadian who served with the U.S. Army Special Forces says he was at the centre of a thwarted coup attempt in Venezuela this past weekend – and described his role in the plot on Twitter. Before fighting with the Green Berets in Iraq and Afghanistan, Jordan Goudreau, 43, has said he enlisted with the Canadian Forces in the 1990s and studied computer science at the University of Calgary.

The federal government has made another multimillion-dollar investment into the development of the F-35 stealth fighter jet, even as it weighs a new extension to the $19-billion competition to replace Canada’s aging CF-18s. Canada made the annual F-35 payment to the U.S. military last week, spending US$70.1-million to remain one of nine partner countries in the fighter-jet project. Each partner is required to cover a portion of the plane’s multibillion-dollar development costs to stay at the table.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal information czar wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tell government agencies they must strive to be transparent and accountable as they wrestle with the fallout from COVID-19. Information commissioner Caroline Maynard said a message from the top – meaning Mr. Trudeau and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos – is needed to ensure officials properly document federal decision-making during the pandemic.

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the high rates of COVID-19 in Montreal: “As the spread of coronavirus slows across Canada, and the much-desired flattening of the curve begins, there is one notable, glaring exception: Montreal. On Tuesday, the city recorded 385 new cases of COVID-19, as many as the entire province of Ontario, and 78 deaths, more than the rest of the country combined, and there is no sign of a slowdown."

Andrew Potter (The Globe and Mail) on opening summer camps, instead of schools, this spring: “As Canadian provinces struggle with the question of when (or even if) to reopen the elementary schools, many parents have moved on. The concern is no longer when their kids are going back to class, it’s whether there will be any summer camps. Some day camps, which are the backbone of the child care system for many families in summer, are already sending out notices that summer sessions are cancelled, and anxiety levels among parents are spiking. The best thing officials could do – for kids, for parents, and for the economy – is to forget about schools for now and turn their attention to ensuring that the camps open as soon as possible.”

Mireille Lalancette and Vincent Raynauld (Policy Options) on how political leaders in North America have used COVID-19 to improve their polls: “On March 22, 2020, former Obama White House chief of staff and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel argued during an interview on ABC’s This Week that elected officials in the United States should “never allow a crisis to go to waste” in light of COVID-19. While Emanuel may not have been talking about political campaigns, there’s no doubt political strategists on both sides of the border have been watching the events of the pandemic transpire as an opportunity to capitalize on their political situation.”

Don Martin (CTV News) writes Conservatives down to Scheer follies and hopeless hopefuls: “Consider the unfathomable: We’re now in a country where Conservatives like premiers Doug Ford, Scott Moe and Brian Pallister look statesman-like while the federal lame-duck leader and his wannabes appear increasingly pathetic.”

Dennis Matthews (The Globe and Mail) on restoring hope by changing the tone of sad, one-note pandemic commercials: “Sombre piano music plays in the background. A voice speaks calmly about the “challenges” we face in 'these uncertain times.” We’re heading for a new normal, the narrator says – if not exactly with those words, then something very much like them. These days, no commercial break on television is complete unless multiple companies have reassured you that things are far from business-as-usual – as though that hasn’t become painfully obvious to all of us."

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop