Politics Briefing: O'Toole delivers first speech to caucus as leader

Chris Hannay
Hello,

Conservative MPs and senators gathered in Ottawa (and virtually) for the party’s first caucus meeting since Erin O’Toole became leader.

Mr. O’Toole repeated his post-victory lines that the party needs to become united now that they are through the leadership race. And he pitched his party as an ethical government-in-waiting, which may become a campaign theme if the country is plunged into an election later this autumn.

According to a pool report from the Canadian Press, plenty of disposable masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes were on hand for the meeting.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Provinces are pausing or rolling back reopening efforts as cases of the novel coronavirus tick up across the country. B.C. became the first province to reverse some of its reopening policies by ordering bars and restaurants to adjust their operations and nightclubs and banquet halls to close. Although public-health officials say the measures are necessary to reduce virus outbreaks, they will continue the devastation on the food industry – the Canadian Chamber of Commerce estimates 60 per cent of restaurants may close this fall.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam is seconding the Health Minister’s call for an independent review of the country’s pandemic early-warning system, following concerns outlined in a Globe and Mail investigation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today a new government program to help Black entrepreneurs access bank loans to build their businesses.

The Bank of Canada kept its interest rate study, but signalled it may change its quantitative-easing program.

China’s embassy in Ottawa says Chinese officials were justified in trying to dissuade Canadian MPs from meeting with Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and, in another instance, the Dalai Lama, because those are “internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to interfere.”

Just over half of respondents to a Nanos poll on Governor-General Julie Payette’s performance think she has done a poor or somewhat poor job.

And Douglas Campbell, Canada’s longest-serving judge, reflects back on his career in a wide-ranging interview with The Globe – including why he thinks government officials need to show more compassion for refugee claimants. “Cleanse your mind of your stereotypical ideas and your prejudice,” Mr. Campbell said, in advice to other judges.

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s confidence in Governor-General Julie Payette: “It does rather leave the question hanging, however, of what, in the Prime Minister’s judgment, constitutes excellence in a governor-general. The accusations that Ms. Payette had a history of harassing and humiliating her employees (for example, by suddenly demanding they name all the planets) are hardly the only charges of peculiar and erratic behaviour to be lodged against her since her appointment – or, indeed, before it.”

Mark Tyndall (The Globe and Mail) on rising drug deaths during COVID: “Entrenched stigma and general indifference to the plight of people who use drugs are at the root of our inaction. But the overdose crisis has also become entangled with poverty, homelessness, racism, sexual violence and hyper-incarceration. Drug use and addiction are tied up with these social issues, but are not responsible for them. In fact, my work with people who use drugs has taught me that people often use drugs just to survive these injustices.”

Lorne Gunter (National Post) on social conservatism in the Conservative Party: “It’s true that pure, unadulterated social conservatism is an electoral non-starter in Canadian politics. But it is not true that no social conservatism is permitted. It’s true the country’s most powerful, elected social conservative, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, knows enough not to pick at off-the-table social issues.”

Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on public opinion about deficit spending: " I am not an economist. I won’t attempt to wade into the best ways to pay it down, or when. But I can tell you, talk of deficit reduction is likely to be tuned out by the voters the new Conservative leader needs to woo if he wants to win the next election."

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

