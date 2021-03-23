Politics Briefing: O’Toole says Tories’ vote on climate change won’t stop him from taking action

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is dismissing the notion that a party vote on climate change will prevent him from advancing his own policy on the subject.
Over the weekend, delegates at the Conservatives’ policy convention voted against a resolution that would have added the line “climate change is real” to the party’s official policy document.
But, in his first news conference since last week’s convention, Mr. O’Toole said the vote won’t stop him for taking action on the file.
“I am the leader and this is an important issue for me. We will develop a clear and serious policy on climate change in the next election,” he said.
“The debate is closed. We need to develop a [climate change] policy.”
The issue is key given the prospect of a federal election this year, and Mr. O’Toole’s assertion that the party needs to change, in such areas as environmental policy, to attract votes.
Since the weekend vote, other parties have used the climate-change contradiction between the leader and his party to rhetorically attack the Conservatives.
Meanwhile, Mr. O’Toole says the Conservatives are working on a climate change plan without a federal carbon tax, focused on dealing with large emitters.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canada’s ambassador to China has returned home for strategic consultations on how the federal government should deal with Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy including trials of two imprisoned Canadians. Two senior Canadian officials said Dominic Barton, who is currently under post-travel quarantine in Toronto, was brought home from Beijing for important strategic meetings concerning “sensitive issues” with China; they declined to discuss further details.
China’s embassy in Ottawa says Canada has no authority to lecture it over abuses, as Beijing staged an irate response to sanctions imposed on leaders accused of co-ordinating policies that grossly violated human rights in the northwestern Xinjiang region. “Canada is in no position to act as a ‘teacher’ on human rights issues, or to tell China what to do!” the Chinese embassy said in response to the Canadian sanctions of senior officials in Xinjiang.
Globe and Mail Justice Reporter Sean Fine breaks down the features of Canadian justice not available to Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Story is here.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s fed up with “Quebec bashing” following controversial remarks from a University of Ottawa professor.
Newfoundland’s prolonged election campaign is raising challenges for some candidates that could dissuade people from typically marginalized groups from running in the future.
OTTAWA ROUNDUP
Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan is appearing before the Standing Committee on the Status of Women.
PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, on the international response to COVID-19, and financing for development initiatives to address debt and liquidity issues many countries are facing. Accompanied by local MPs, he also virtually visits Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts in North Vancouver, B.C. and meets with representatives from New Dawn, a social enterprise in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Also attends Question Period.
LEADERS
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet holds a news conference concerning the port of Cap-aux-Meules.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a news conference to discuss the Conservative Opposition Day motion.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul participates in a virtual discussion on national standards in long-term care. Participants include Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner.
POLLING
Nik Nanos on what polls say about the Canada-China relationship : If Canada and China can fix ties, does the public want them to?
OPINION
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Prime Minister and Defence Minister approving a raise amidst sexual misconduct allegations against military chiefs: “There was no investigation. Mr. Sajjan should have noticed. He should have questioned whether the system for reporting allegations against a top officer was adequate. It wasn’t. It isn’t. For a moment, let’s set aside the specious argument that a minister can’t look at evidence of misconduct against an official under his purview without interfering in an investigation. There was no investigation. Mr. Sajjan should have noticed. He should have questioned whether the system for reporting allegations against a top officer was adequate. It wasn’t. It isn’t.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the challenges of the pandemic’s third wave: “The third wave is upon us, and it may prove to be the most challenging one yet. Our actions – or inaction – in the coming days will determine whether this much-unwanted third wave is a ripple that we shrug off, or another brutal pounding of our crumbling psyches.”
Jody Wilson-Raybould, Kim Pate and Wanda Thomas Bernard (The Globe and Mail) on why Bill C-22 is inadequate for the task of addressing injustice in Canada’s justice system: “We need legislation that is transformative, not performative. This government could, as has been widely recommended, reinvigorate the law reform commission to review and recommend meaningful change to our criminal legal system. Alternatively, the government could introduce legislation to repeal all mandatory minimums or to allow judges discretion to not impose MMPs and instead allow them to use the most appropriate penological response, whether diversion from the legal system, personal or community service work, house arrest (also known as conditional sentences), treatment or incarceration.”
Keith Baldrey (Global BC) on the federal Conservative Party’s “giant leap into the past”: “More than half of the party’s convention delegates voted against including these sentences in its platform: “We recognize that climate change is real. The Conservative Party is willing to act.” While these are only two sentences, the rejection of what they say (that climate change is indeed “real”) further pushes the Conservatives out of the mainstream and further away from a growing number of voters in key urban and suburban centres. This is delightful music to the ears of Trudeau and his Liberals.”
READERS’ POLITICAL NEWSLETTER QUESTIONS
