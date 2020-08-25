Politics Briefing: O’Toole takes first questions as Conservative leader

Hello,
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole held his first news conference today after winning the leadership in the very late hours of Sunday (or the very early hours of Monday, depending on how you count).
Mr. O’Toole laid out his priorities for when Parliament returns in four weeks: helping Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 get employed again; reinvesting in the resources sector to address the “alienation” of Western Canadians; and refusing to spend time on deals with “predatory countries” like China.
Mr. O’Toole’s predecessor, Andrew Scheer, was tripped up in last fall’s election on his views on social issues. (Peter MacKay, who lost to Mr. O’Toole in the leadership contest, once said those social-conservative views were the “stinking albatross” around Mr. Scheer’s neck.) But Mr. O’Toole said that, despite relying on the support of social conservatives to win the leadership, he was a “pro-choice” MP when it came to abortion and that he supported LGBTQ rights.
Mr. O’Toole said he would be speaking today to leadership rivals Mr. MacKay and Leslyn Lewis to discuss their roles in the party moving forward. He seemed less enthusiastic to talk about Ontario MP Derek Sloan, whom he said he had some “stark differences” with.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Will there be an election this fall? No party is saying they want one, but everyone is getting ready just in case.
If there is a federal election, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he won’t be on the hustings. “I won’t be campaigning for anyone, like I didn’t last time either. I am so swamped right here, I’m going literally around the clock, every single day, and I can’t take my eye off the ball for an election or anything else,” Mr. Ford told reporters.
And a World Trade Organization panel has sided with Canada in a feud with the U.S. over softwood lumber, but the case is unlikely to get anywhere soon because of how the Trump administration has paralyzed the international organization.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the hard choices O’Toole will face: “Mr. Trudeau is claiming that the Liberal government will have Canadians’ back, with big packages of income and other supports for workers’ whose livelihoods are vulnerable. He is daring the Conservatives to say they would do less. He is daring Mr. O’Toole to call for restraint.”
Kady O’Malley (iPolitics) on why O’Toole’s default position should be ‘no’: “Unlike the other parties currently occupying the seats across the aisle from the government of the day, the Conservatives are under no pressure to negotiate a binding behind-the-curtains to keep the Liberals in power. In fact, as the presumptive government-in-waiting, you can make a pretty good case that it’s their duty to outline why, in their view, the House shouldn’t have confidence in Team Trudeau, while optionally offering a running commentary on what a Conservative government would be doing in their place.”
Andrew MacDougall (The Globe and Mail) on where O’Toole can take the party: “The trick for Mr. O’Toole will be to apply conservative principles to Canada’s current problems and not just offer up Liberal-lite fare, as many Conservatives clearly feared Mr. MacKay would have. He must find a way to put family, fairness, hard work and dignity together in a way that doesn’t spell either severe cuts or billions in new spending. It’s a big ask on a potentially tight timeline, with a Prime Minister who is clearly spoiling for a fight.”
Allison Hanes (Montreal Gazette) on a forthcoming graphic novel written by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante: “Others are divided over whether the book is art therapy or a vanity project, a tone deaf exploit as Montreal faces a looming financial crisis or proof of the double standards women in power face. (No one ever questions male bosses’ athletic pursuits in their down time, be they on the golf course, the marathon circuit or the seat of a racing bike.)”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the dangers of politics getting into the science of COVID-19: “While a vaccine is desperately needed to control the pandemic, the only thing worse than no vaccine would be one that is ineffective or harmful. It’s far more important to get it right than do it quickly. We need strong clinical evidence, not artificial election day deadlines.”
