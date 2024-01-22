Hello,

The federal government will temporarily cap the number of international study visas it issues in a bid to ease the pressure that skyrocketing numbers of foreign students are having on services such as housing and health care.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced the measure today as members of the federal cabinet were attending a retreat in Montreal.

Miller said government will impose a cap on the number of new international study permits it issues for the next two years. For the current year, Ottawa will restrict the number of new international study permits by more than one-third.

Full story here by Senior Political Reporter Marieke Walsh.

Also, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has announced the federal government will play host to a national summit on combatting auto theft in Ottawa on Feb. 8.

“All relevant actors need to come together to take action quickly,” LeBlanc said yesterday as ministers were gathering for their talks, which run through to tomorrow.

During a news conference, he noted that members of the Liberal caucus have raised the issue with cabinet ministers and that he has spoken to Ontario Premier Doug Ford over the weekend about dealing with auto theft.

“It’s increasingly becoming a violent crime where people are assaulted in the process of stealing vehicles so we think it’s an important opportunity for us to work with partners across the country and take action to deal with something that is increasingly becoming a concern in every part of the country.”

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Bank of Canada expected to hold rates steady, while analysts watch for hints of coming cuts: Financial markets and Bay Street economists see the central bank holding its policy interest rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, in what would be its fourth stand-pat decision since July.

Election speculation cost New Brunswick nearly $2-million, says province’s chief electoral officer: Kim Poffenroth shared the figures in a letter to the standing committee on procedure, privileges and legislative officers, in which she said Elections New Brunswick far exceeded the budget for 2023-24 because it had to be ready in case voters were called to the polls early.

Alberta’s NDP on the verge of first consequential leadership race in its history: “This is now a valuable position to seek,” said Anne McGrath, who served as Rachel Notley’s principal secretary and now does the same for Jagmeet Singh at the federal level. “It is not a poisoned chalice. Nobody is going to be feeling bad for whoever wins. It is a trophy now.”

MPs who visited West Bank urge action against ‘constant humiliation’ of Palestinians: A group of three NDP and two Liberal MPs spent last week meeting with Palestinian refugees in Jordan, as well as the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as guests of Muslim advocacy groups.

Authenticity of Norval Morrisseau painting being investigated by National Capital Commission, OPP: The commission’s decision came to light after The Globe and Mail contacted Global Affairs Canada about concerns from the Morrisseau estate. The art was on display at Global Affairs headquarters, the Lester B. Pearson building.

U.S. gun crime, health insurance woes scare off Canadian diplomats, union says: Pamela Isfeld, head of the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers, suggested that Ottawa’s appraisals of security threats aren’t as robust for the U.S. as they are for other countries.

Talks fail to avert Vancouver transit strike, paralyzing bus and SeaBus service: Bus routes operated by Coast Mountain stopped running at 1 a.m. local time and SeaBus sailings for the morning have also been cancelled.

Bust of Lincoln Alexander, Canada’s first Black MP and former Ontario lieutenant-governor, unveiled at Queen’s Park: The artwork even has a subtle nod to Star Wars after the artist said he learned in conversations with Alexander’s family that Alexander had attended the 1977 Canadian premiere of the first Star Wars film and remained a fan of the science fiction anthology throughout his life, CBC reports.

Ottawa’s iconic Rideau Canal Skateway opens for first time since 2022: Last year’s warm, wet winter meant the 7.8-kilometre skateway didn’t open at all for the first time in its more than 50-year history, CBC reports.

THIS AND THAT

New senator: Mary Robinson has been appointed as an independent senator to fill a vacancy in the Senate for Prince Edward Island. The appointment of the vice-president of the World Farmers’ Organization and managing partner of Robinson Group of Cos. was announced this afternoon by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Garneau bids farewell to X: Former federal cabinet minister Marc Garneau says he has had enough of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland is in Montreal, attending the federal cabinet retreat.

Ministers on the road: The federal cabinet is also in Montreal for the retreat.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau is also attending the cabinet retreat.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in West Vancouver, B.C., and was scheduled to hold a fundraising reception at a downtown Vancouver brewpub.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is meeting with constituents in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Edmonton, kicked off a NDP caucus retreat, and was scheduled to knock on doors with Trisha Estabrooks, the Edmonton Centre NDP candidate.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, investigative reporter Karen Howlett talks about how hackers were able to get into the shared IT system of five hospitals in Southwestern Ontario, steal over 250,000 patient records and hold patient and employee information hostage. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Derrick Bragg: The Newfoundland and Labrador cabinet minister without portfolio has died, months after announcing he had been diagnosed with tongue cancer, CBC reports. He was 59. Premier Andrew Furey announced the news today.

PUBLIC OPINION

Voter motivations: Three-in-five voters who intend to vote for Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals in the next election say they are much more motivated by stopping a Conservative government than by supporting the party, leader or policies, according to new Angus Reid Institute research.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how the doors to Canada’s boardrooms are (slowly) starting to open: “The most common thing about New Year’s resolutions is how quickly they evaporate, usually because they’re ideas without a plan. Setting a goal is one thing. Putting together a strategy of how to get from here to there is the path to lasting change. This is clear in the slow work to bring greater diversity to the world of Corporate Canada, whether on boards of directors or in the executive suites. Companies that set targets and deploy strategies are the ones that achieve change. Too many companies, however, are not doing the necessary work.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals and NDP are negotiating pharmacare now to fight over it later: “There will be a deal. Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh want to keep their supply-and-confidence agreement, which ensures the survival of the Liberal government and the current Parliament till 2025. Neither is doing very well in the polls. Neither wants the risk of an election any time soon. But the odd thing is that both also know their joint work on pharmacare will eventually end up with their parties on separate sides. Both expect they’ll be fighting over it in the next election campaign.”

Shannon Proudfoot (The Globe and Mail) on how, on rare occasions, politicians do right by admitting their mistakes: “Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, gave a press conference in early December to announce tweaks to Canada’s admission policies for international students. He said some really weird stuff. A reporter asked if the minister had numbers on how many fewer people would come to Canada because of a rule change requiring them to demonstrate greater financial resources. Mr. Miller said he and his team were “currently looking at that,” but acknowledged things would change.”

Rino Bortolin, Dorian Moore, Anneke Smit and James Tischler (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada may be a suburban nation, but that’s because of policy as much as preference: “With a push for housing densification coming fast and furious in the form of conditions on federal funding to municipalities, there has been a growing chorus of voices defending suburban living as being the “Canadian way.” A report from a research team led by Queen’s University professor David Gordon recently confirmed that most of the population growth in Canada since 2006 has been in the suburbs, with more than two-thirds of our country’s total population living there as of the most recent census in 2021.”

Winston Husbands, Anan Lololi, Julian Hasford and Zakiya Tafari (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on too many Black Canadians are going hungry: “Here is the nub of the issue: Chronic food insecurity is merely part of a broader set of inequities that Black people face.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.