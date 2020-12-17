Politics Briefing: Ottawa clears Boeing 737 Max for take-off

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Ottawa clears Boeing 737 Max for take-off

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

The Boeing 737 Max has received approval to soar in Canadian skies again.

The federal government is set to make the approval public soon. It follows design changes made due to the airplane’s involvement in two deadly crashes, one of which had 18 Canadians on board.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has taken back comments he made about residential schools, in which he essentially said the original intentions were good, but did ultimately create harmful trauma for generations of Indigenous children. “The system was intended to remove children from the influence of their homes, families, traditions and cultures,” Mr. O’Toole said in a follow-up statement.

The federal government is working with provinces and territories on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to Indigenous communities, which are being hit hard by the virus.

Ontario is warning school workers that there could be a return to remote learning for a long period of time.

The federal government is arguing in court that details of a long-running spy case related to an alleged Chinese agent must be kept from public view.

And French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to contract COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on why Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe should address the pandemic as seriously as he does the carbon tax: “The difference is obvious: Mr. Moe’s opposition to the carbon tax is politically popular in the province – so much so that NDP Leader Ryan Meili joined the attack last week – and the failure to control the spread of the virus in Saskatchewan is largely the fault of the province, not the federal government (with the exception of outbreaks on reserves).”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: “A few months before what will likely be a spring election, the NDP has a decent shot at making modest gains. If the dream of forming government has evaporated, extinction is also off the table.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton: “Mr. Barton, meanwhile, is fast becoming something of an albatross for the Trudeau government. Republican and Democratic U.S. politicians are investigating the role McKinsey played in their country’s opioid crisis and in promoting China’s US$1-trillion Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. The latter has made a slew of highly indebted developing countries dependent on state-owned Chinese lenders. One of them is the Chinese Development Bank, on whose international advisory board Mr. Barton sat before becoming ambassador.”

Chris Selley (National Post) on Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s comments about residential schools: “These are not the words and thoughts of a serious, sensible leader — something many quite understandably think Erin O’Toole can be — let alone those of a ‘champion for reconciliation,’ as his office dubbed him on Tuesday. They are the words and thoughts of a garden-variety partisan trapped inside a political snow globe with his opponents.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies