Politics Briefing: Ottawa clears Boeing 737 Max for take-off

Hello,
The Boeing 737 Max has received approval to soar in Canadian skies again.
The federal government is set to make the approval public soon. It follows design changes made due to the airplane’s involvement in two deadly crashes, one of which had 18 Canadians on board.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has taken back comments he made about residential schools, in which he essentially said the original intentions were good, but did ultimately create harmful trauma for generations of Indigenous children. “The system was intended to remove children from the influence of their homes, families, traditions and cultures,” Mr. O’Toole said in a follow-up statement.
The federal government is working with provinces and territories on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to Indigenous communities, which are being hit hard by the virus.
Ontario is warning school workers that there could be a return to remote learning for a long period of time.
The federal government is arguing in court that details of a long-running spy case related to an alleged Chinese agent must be kept from public view.
And French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to contract COVID-19.
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on why Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe should address the pandemic as seriously as he does the carbon tax: “The difference is obvious: Mr. Moe’s opposition to the carbon tax is politically popular in the province – so much so that NDP Leader Ryan Meili joined the attack last week – and the failure to control the spread of the virus in Saskatchewan is largely the fault of the province, not the federal government (with the exception of outbreaks on reserves).”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: “A few months before what will likely be a spring election, the NDP has a decent shot at making modest gains. If the dream of forming government has evaporated, extinction is also off the table.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton: “Mr. Barton, meanwhile, is fast becoming something of an albatross for the Trudeau government. Republican and Democratic U.S. politicians are investigating the role McKinsey played in their country’s opioid crisis and in promoting China’s US$1-trillion Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. The latter has made a slew of highly indebted developing countries dependent on state-owned Chinese lenders. One of them is the Chinese Development Bank, on whose international advisory board Mr. Barton sat before becoming ambassador.”
Chris Selley (National Post) on Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s comments about residential schools: “These are not the words and thoughts of a serious, sensible leader — something many quite understandably think Erin O’Toole can be — let alone those of a ‘champion for reconciliation,’ as his office dubbed him on Tuesday. They are the words and thoughts of a garden-variety partisan trapped inside a political snow globe with his opponents.”
