Politics Briefing: Ottawa making progress on drinking-water promise

Good morning. With official Ottawa winding down for the holidays, we thought we’d take this week to reflect back on the stories that shaped the year in politics. We asked some of the reporters in The Globe’s Ottawa bureau what stories they covered that had the biggest impact. Gloria Galloway, who writes about many issues that affect Indigenous communities, chose a story that didn’t get much attention: drinking water.

The federal government is making headway in its efforts to ensure that all First Nations in Canada have access to clean drinking water.

The lack of potable water on many reserves has been one of those seemingly insurmountable challenges, and human-rights issues, that governments of both stripes have tried to tackle – with few results.

Engineering experts were skeptical when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised, during the 2015 election campaign, to end all of the long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves within five years of a Liberal government taking office.

There were 105 advisories in effect at that time. Some, like the one in the Neskantaga First Nation in Northern Ontario, stretched back two decades.

In January, 2018, the Indigenous Services department added 250 First Nations water systems to the list of those it will repair and maintain. And, in doing so, it added 24 more long-term boil-water advisories to the total.

But, by mid-December of this year, the total number of advisories had been reduced to 64, and federal officials predicted that a few more would be cleared before the calendar rolls over to 2019.

That has been done with an investment of close to $2-billion, not all of which has been spent.

“We’re very happy with the progress in that we have been able to keep on track with our targets and our plan,” Jane Philpott, the Minister of Indigenous Services, said in an interview. “Though clearly,” she added, “there is a long way to go yet.”

Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, counts the progress being made in providing clean drinking water to First Nations communities as a success story.

The federal government predicts that most of the long-term advisories will end by 2020, and is on track to meet the 2021 promise. Ms. Philpott said there is a plan in place for each of the communities that remain on the list.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The chairman of Chinese telecom giant Huawei says his company has been the victim of politics, as Western spy agencies warn the company could pose a national security threat to other countries. “If you have proof or evidence, it should be made known,” Ken Hu said at a rare press conference in Shenzhen. Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested at a Vancouver airport earlier this month on behalf of U.S. authorities, who allege she committed fraud. Ms. Meng has denied any wrongdoing. Friends of Ms. Meng have put up $3-million as part of her bail.

Another Canadian has been detained in China, but the Global Affairs department says they don’t believe this case has anything to do with the two Canadians who had been arrested in retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Ms. Meng.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Canada should show disapproval of Saudi Arabia’s regime by cutting oil imports, not by touching a multibillion-dollar weapons export.

At a pretrial hearing for the case of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, a member of the Forces testified that his boss told him to get around access-to-information requests by never using Mr. Norman’s name in e-mails.

Processing periods in RCMP forensics labs are hitting new records for long turnaround times in the years since many labs were closed.

Today’s update on the new parliamentary chambers: Senators say they pointed out a design flaw two years ago that is now delaying the opening of the new Senate by a few weeks, but the architects just wouldn’t listen to them.

And for those who work near Parliament Hill, a head’s up: Those lime-green accessories that security officers have been wearing are going out of style. As part of a labour dispute, the officers are stepping up their dress-code violations, with promises of more to come in January.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the federal government’s aid package for Alberta’s oil-and-gas sector: “The long-term solution to Alberta’s problems is a new pipeline. Right now, that’s not in Mr. Trudeau’s gift, because even though his government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline for a cool $4.5-billion, the expansion project is blocked by a court ruling that forces Ottawa to redo consultations with First Nations along the route.”

Katie Ragan (Montreal Gazette) on the two solitudes: “Quebec’s contempt and Alberta’s anger are understandable. But for projects in the country’s overall economic and social interest, Canadian provinces need to stop thinking so provincially. For Quebec, that means being open to pipelines that meet safety and environmental standards for the sake of benefits to all Canadians ­ like the ability to build more schools, hospitals, roads, and hydro-electricity infrastructure. For Alberta, that means recognizing that equalization payments are at the core of the Canadian Confederation, which continues to aspire to leave no member of the federation behind.”

Bessma Momani (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s $15-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia: “Stopping the war is vital, but it is important to put Canadian LAV sales into perspective. Saudi Arabia’s primary arms supplier is the United States; trailing way behind is the United Kingdom and France. According to the Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute’s arms transfer database, the military capability value of Canadian arms transfers – or its actual contribution to Saudi fighting capability – is practically insignificant. In fact, arm sales to Saudi Arabia from countries such as Switzerland, Spain and Italy are more important to the Saudi war machine than Canada’s contribution.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on two Ontario Progressive Conservative premiers: Mike Harris and Doug Ford: “Things are so different under Mr. Ford that it’s hard to believe he leads the same political party. Killing the cap-and-trade carbon pricing without also cutting spending led to the credit downgrade. Whatever spending has been cut, such as to midwifery training or an Indigenous arts program, seems designed more to spite opponents than help balance the books.”

