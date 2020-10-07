Politics Briefing: Ottawa moves forward on single-use plastics ban

Hello,
The Liberal government says it is making good on a promise from before the last election to ban single-use plastic products in 2021.
The government unveiled six products today that it hopes to ban because, it says, they mostly end up polluting landfills and bodies of water: grocery bags, straws, stir sticks, cutlery, dishes and takeout containers.
The government is opening consultations for two months then will release regulations by the end of next year.
Canada has begun to accept Hong Kong pro-democracy activists fleeing from China’s security crackdown as refugees. The Globe spoke to a young couple who participated in protests and fled to Canada in December. The government recently accepted their claim for asylum.
Two prominent anti-maskers have been charged in Toronto for violating the federal Quarantine Act.
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says that, with COVID-19 case counts rising in Central Canada, the Atlantic provinces aren’t planning to end their bubble any time soon.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he’ll let his caucus members vote their conscience on two bills controversial in his party: changes to the assisted-dying law and a ban on conversion therapy.
The NDP, who supported the Liberals' Throne Speech, are also helping the minority government dodge at least one more WE study.
Governor-General Julie Payette has hired a former Supreme Court justice to ensure the “independence” of her role is not harmed by an government-ordered probe into workplace harassment allegations.
And as U.S. President Donald Trump has raised fears that fraud could affect next month’s ballot counting, evidence suggests that voter suppression might be the bigger worry. In Wisconsin, where the 2016 presidential election was decided by a fraction of a percentage point, stricter voting laws have led to higher disenfranchisement among Democrat-leaning residents, such as Black voters.
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Ontario’s troubles with testing: “A sudden switch to COVID-19 testing by appointment only, announced last Friday, has meant that the lines that showcased the government’s incompetence have instantly become invisible. Instead, people are in their own homes, waiting hours on the phone or refreshing their browsers endlessly in vain attempts to snag test slots for days from now. Their results will be accessible only days from then, which together will mean a wasted week out of school or work for every Ontarian unlucky enough to become unwell. But hey, no long lines to make the government look bad.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the government’s promise of boosting production of electric batteries: “All these resources lying about, just waiting to be converted into world-leading electric batteries – it’s a wonder no one’s thought of this before. After all, the metals have been in the ground since the Earth was young. Electric batteries, for their part, have been around for nearly 200 years. Yet somehow, it never occurred to anyone to make batteries in Canada – Land of Lithium! Colossus of Cobalt! – until now. Could it be that decisions on where to locate complex manufacturing processes are based on more than just ‘where the stuff is in the ground’?"
Annie McEwen (Ottawa Citizen) on why parents need more help during the pandemic: “Governments need to step up to keep child care available and support working parents. Providers need ongoing funding to meet increased COVID-19 operating costs and cover losses without increasing fees. During this exceptional time, families should only pay for care used, with the public purse picking up the tab when children are excluded from care. Lower- and middle-income families need financial support, such as a targeted boost to child benefits, that recognizes the current context requires flexible child care and unpaid time off work.”
Vass Bednar (National Post) on how government can help restaurants by supporting ‘ghost kitchens’: “Restaurants need a lifeline to make it through the winter. Virtual kitchens reduce the risk for small business owners and support demand for takeout. Recognizing this, regulators should focus on understanding how they can facilitate a temporary transition to an online-only environment that prevents restaurants from going out of business.”
Irwin Cotler, in The Globe, with an appreciation for the late John Turner: “He was also a reformer – and a radical one for his time – with particular emphasis on criminal justice reform. He moved to reform the law regarding abortion, homosexuality and divorce; introduced the first bail law reform; authored the first-ever anti-hate legislation; and the first legislation to criminalize the advocacy of genocide.”
