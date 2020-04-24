Politics Briefing: Ottawa offers help for businesses paying rent

Hello,
Many businesses across the country have been forced to shut down or drastically cut their services for more than a month. Yet they are still stuck paying operating costs, such as payroll and rent.
The government first announced help for the former. Now they are tackling the latter through the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance.
Businesses who have ceased operations or who can prove their revenue has dropped more than 70 per cent will get a break on their rent. Essentially, the government will cover half the rent, the landlord will cover another quarter and the tenant will pay for the final quarter.
The program will launch in mid-May and apply retroactively for the April, May and June rents. Unfortunately, businesses staring down May 1 – when another month of rent is due – will have to make do in the meantime.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government and provinces are working together on guidelines for lifting the lockdowns. He said it will require “a lot of co-ordination” at all levels of government.
Separately, Quebec Premier François Legault said the province’s businesses and schools would soon reopen in stages as part of a strategy to build “herd immunity” to the coronavirus. A plan for the reopening could come next week.
About a third of the Canadian workforce has applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit so far, according to new government numbers. More than seven million unique users have applied for the $2,000-a-month payments.
How many health workers in B.C. have the virus? We don’t know – just one of many, many data gaps holding Canada back.
Canada says about a million medical masks it purchased from China are defective and can’t be used.
The federal government has been spending about $3-million a year on its stockpile of emergency medical equipment, which is less than some provinces have spent.
And the maker of Lysol is urging customers not to inject themselves with household cleaners, after U.S. President Donald Trump mused at a news conference that doing so might be a cure for the coronavirus.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on China and COVID-19: “The world has a big China problem now. China is getting a lot more aggressive about shutting down critics around the globe just as questions arise about whether they hid information in a pandemic.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on what happens when the lockdown ends: “Still, a day will come when the crisis has passed, the economy has begun to mend, and it becomes possible to return public finances to something resembling normal principles. Will it happen even then? This is the most worrisome part of the whole piece. It was entirely right and proper for the government, and the central bank, to take on such extraordinary amounts of debt, given the depths of the crisis: Businesses had to be kept viable, people had to be kept alive. But it is equally right and proper that, once the emergency has ended, so should the emergency spending.”
Errol Mendes (CBC) on the use of surveillance in combatting COVID-19: “Can these weapons mobilized against the pandemic be employed in a manner that does not substantially and permanently undermine democratic civil liberties, or will they also be used by elites to gain or cement power and reinforce authoritarian states?”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on the danger the U.S. poses to Canada: “Nearly 200 countries now struggle with the same disease (along with the economic devastation and social turmoil that come with it). But we see just one infected country where protesters don flags and semi-automatic rifles to challenge government restrictions, and only one elected president who encourages his citizens to revolt against their regional leaders. It’s not a great time to be America’s next-door neighbour.”
