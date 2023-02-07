Hello,

The federal government is offering premiers $46.2-billion in new health care funding over 10 years, a figure that is significantly less than the premiers’ long-standing demands.

At a technical briefing on Tuesday, federal government officials said Ottawa’s proposal would bring the total federal spending on health care to $196.1-billion over the next 10 years.

Elsewhere in the nation’s capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the proposal to premiers at a first ministers meeting held behind closed doors.

“It came fast and furious. We’re trying to comprehend it,” Caroline Cochrane, the premier of the Northwest Territories, said as she left Mr. Trudeau’s presentation on the deal.

“It’ll take us time with ourselves and our staffs and officials to kind of digest it, figure out what it looks like for each for each of us, and then we will be returning to the federal government with our thoughts.”

Other premiers, departing the meeting, declined to comment, and headed to participate in a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

The new federal money would be divided up between the baseline funding that is sent to provinces and territories through the Canada Health Transfer and $25-billion for separate bilateral deals that will target federal money to specific areas, such as primary care and mental health.

The health transfer, which was already supposed to increase by 9.3 per cent this year to to $49.4-billion, will get an additional $2-billion top-up, bringing it to $51.3-billion. The Liberals also propose boosting the rate at which the health transfer increases to 5 per cent a year, for five years. The current floor for increases is 3 per cent.

BANK OF CANADA HAS ENTERED NEW PHASE IN INFLATION FIGHT: GOVERNOR - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that he does not expect to continue raising interest rates, reinforcing that the central bank has entered a new phase in its year-long battle with inflation. Story here.

OTTAWA COMMITS $10-MILLION IN EARTHQUAKE AID TO TURKEY, SYRIA - Ottawa will contribute $10-million to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria as part of an initial aid package, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said Tuesday. Story here.

CBC GOING DIGITAL: CORPORATION PRESIDENT AND CEO - The head of the CBC says it is preparing to end traditional TV and radio broadcasts and move completely digital, as audiences shift to streaming, but the move is unlikely to happen over the next decade. Story here.

QUEBEC BOOSTING FUNDING TO HELP REFUGEE CLAIMANTS - Quebec is increasing its funding to community groups that help refugee claimants as the province grapples with a sharp increase of people coming through the unofficial border crossing at Roxham Road, south of Montreal. Story here.

NG TALKS WITH TAIWAN TRADE NEGOTIATOR -Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng spoke with Taiwan’s top trade negotiator John Deng on Tuesday and agreed to start formal negotiations between Taipei and Ottawa for a deal to encourage foreign investments. Story here.

OTTAWA SEEKING TO REPATRIATE CANADIAN CHILDREN IN SYRIAN CAMPS - Ottawa has offered to repatriate Canadian children held in detention camps in northeast Syria, but their foreign mothers are being told they can’t come to Canada because they are not citizens. Story here.

OMBUDSMAN ASKED TO LOOK INTO FEDERAL OUTSOURCING WITH MCKINSEY & COMPANY - Federal Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek says she has asked the Office of the Procurement Ombudsman to look into federal outsourcing with McKinsey & Co. to ensure there is an independent review. Story here.

OTTAWA SPENDING $2-MILLION FOR INTERNATIONAL ADVICE ON UNMARKED GRAVES - Ottawa is spending $2-million for an international organization to provide First Nations with options around identifying possible human remains buried near residential schools. Story here.

MAN CHARGED FOR DEATH THREATS AGAINST MP - A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of Parliament. Story here from CTV.

ALBERTA LAWYERS BACK TRAINING ON INDIGENOUS CULTURE, HISTORY - A clear majority of Alberta lawyers voted Monday to uphold a rule set by their governing body that mandates a professional development course on Indigenous culture and history. Story here.

CANADIANS ESTIMATE NEEDED RETIREMENT INCOME -Canadians now believe they need $1.7-million in savings in order to retire, a 20-per-cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. Story here.

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Feb. 7 accessible here.

BRIEF MEETING - For the first time since she became Alberta Premier last fall, Danielle Smith met Tuesday afternoon with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. When B.C. Premier David Eby had a meeting in Ottawa last week with the Prime Minister, it ran about 45 minutes. But the Smith-Trudeau meeting was scheduled to happen just before Mr. Trudeau began a working meeting with the premiers and territorial leaders on his proposal for health care funding. The bilateral meeting was set for 12:35 p.m. and Mr. Trudeau was scheduled to begin his health meeting at 1 p.m. The initial handshake between Ms. Smith and Mr. Trudeau is here. Mr. Trudeau, according to a Canadian Press reporter allowed in to report on introductory remarks, acknowledged the brevity of the meeting, saying it was “an opportunity to touch base quickly before the health discussions we’re going to have this afternoon.” Ms. Smith said there is some common ground on health care including Indigenous health care, mental health and addictions, and home care “as we transform our health care system.” But she mentioned her concerns about the federal government’s Just Transition legislation to help energy workers transition into new jobs. Alberta reporter Kelly Cryderman explains here.

ELGHAWABY DESERVES SECOND CHANCE: RODRIGUEZ - Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez tweeted here about a meeting, last week, with embattled anti-Islamophobia representative Amira Elghawaby. But, heading into Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, he elaborated a bit on the 90-minute discussion, saying it changed his mind about her. Ms. Elghawaby, appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has been under fire over remarks about Quebeckers - Story here. On Tuesday, Mr. Rodriguez, a veteran Quebec MP who had expressed reservations about Ms. Elghawaby after her appointment, said they had an “open conversation” during their meeting. “I explained about Quebec, about Quebeckers, the role of religion in our history, the role of the quiet revolution and also how things changed,” he said. He also said Ms. Elghawaby apologized for her remarks, and should be given a second chance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, attended private meetings, chaired the federal cabinet meeting, and met with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith before chairing a working meeting on health care with the premiers and territorial leaders. Later in the afternoon, Mr. Trudeau held a news conference, accompanied by several ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, held a news conference, spoke at a rally to save public health care, and met with Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, as well as other members of the union executive.

No schedule released for other party leaders.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, the Globe’s senior international correspondent, Mark MacKinnon, talks about the story of the Canadian sniper, codenamed Teflon, who has been shooting waves of Russian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut. Teflon says it was almost too easy: “I actually got to a point where I was like, can you stop? I’m tired of killing people ... I shouldn’t be killing people this easily.” Mr. MacKinnon spoke to Teflon about his role in the war, and how the battle for Bakhmut has been playing out on the ground. The Decibel is here.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how it’s time to get the health care deal done and move on to actually fixing the system: “Get it over with already. Get that federal-provincial health care deal done. Then get on to fixing the system so Canadians get better care. The federal-provincial talks on health care funding are now negotiations where the important thing is not the finer points of the outcome but that there is an outcome. Quickly. Let’s hope that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and every one of the provincial and territorial premiers heading into a health care meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday grasp that this particular confab can’t be the usual squabble. The strains on the system are acute in nearly every province, making ordinary folks fear health care won’t be there when they need it. So enough talk.”

Tara Kiran (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on the need for bold reform to fix family health care: “People in Canada are ready for change. Almost three-quarters of respondents agreed that family doctor care should be reorganized to operate similarly to the public education system – just as moving to a new neighbourhood guarantees your child a registration spot at the local school, families should have guaranteed access to local health care.”

David McLaughlin (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how health care requires long-term fixes, and far more than one first ministers’ meeting: “If first ministers are honest this week, they will remind Canadians that truly fixing health care is a long-haul exercise and that they are now going to do things differently. They will admit that better care sooner will not emerge from a one-day, headline-grabbing, intergovernmental demand-fest. A true fix for health care. Now, wouldn’t that be a headline to read?”

Bartley Kives (CBC) on how, more than other premiers, Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson needs a health care deal with Ottawa: “The stakes, however, are very high for this premier in particular. Only she and Alberta’s Danielle Smith are heading into elections this year. Some form of positive health care news is utterly crucial for Stefanson and her Progressive Conservative government, which has been trailing badly behind Manitoba’s opposition NDP in every recent poll. ‘The premier really has to make a move on health care to get more money secured for Manitoba,’ said Chris Adams, an adjunct professor in political studies at the University of Manitoba. ‘Now of course we’re a smaller player in Canada when you compare us to the other provinces. But I would say that striking a deal with the federal government getting increased funding is critically important.’ There may be some history weighing on Stefanson. A health care crisis was a big factor in knocking off the last PC government in Manitoba, Adams noted.”

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the Liberals beating a hasty, but necessary, retreat on gun control: “The episode raises doubts about the Liberals’ parliamentary chops. In a single act, they callously sidelined the NDP – their partner in a voting alliance that keeps them in power – and tabled amendments that were so overbroad in scope that the Speaker of the House would likely have been called upon to overrule them. The fiasco also highlights the Liberals’ endlessly cynical use of the gun-control debate as a wedge issue. In December, Mr. Trudeau blamed the widespread public opposition to the amendments on disinformation spread by the Conservatives – a convenient line of attack that lies in political ruins. The Liberals now say they will bring back the amendments, presumably in separate legislation. And that’s good; Ottawa can and should crack down on the proliferation of high-powered semi-automatic rifles for sale in Canada that have no place in a legitimate hunter’s arsenal. But this time, please, do it without an eye to polarizing Canadians along the negatively charged lines of the gun-control debate.”

Ned Bell, Stefanie Colombo, David Dzisiak, Larry Johnson, Ian Roberts, Mary Robinson and Dallas Smith (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how shuttering salmon farms not just threatens jobs, but also hurts the environment: “What we need instead – and what will have an actual positive impact – is smart collaboration dedicated to making our salmon production systems ever better. We need environmental groups willing to push but also work with industry and engaged First Nations to improve performance, while maintaining an eye on the full sustainability and global carbon picture.”

Michael Byers (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how, in the Chinese spy balloon crisis, cooler heads prevailed – and that’s a good thing: “U.S. President Joe Biden has been criticized for allowing the Chinese balloon to fly across the United States for days before ordering it shot down. Republicans have argued that the delay made him look weak. However, the audience that matters most is Chinese President Xi Jinping, and he is more likely to see the co-ordinated responses by both Canada and the U.S. as a show of strength. Shooting a balloon down is easy. But taking time to assess the situation, adopt a measured approach, avoid risks to one’s own citizens, assert sovereignty and seize the opportunity to acquire your opponent’s latest technologies? Doing all these things together is remarkably hard – especially when the crisis has become public, and everyone is calling for you to just pop the darn thing and move on.”

