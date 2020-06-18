Politics Briefing: Ottawa, Ontario debut contact-tracing app

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Ottawa, Ontario debut contact-tracing app

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

Today, the federal and Ontario governments rolled out a mobile phone app for contact tracing. The app is set to allow those who test positive for COVID-19 to alert others they may have come into contact with to get tested.

There are privacy concerns, though, as the app would need to keep track of users’ movements. The government says the data will be anonymous, but the federal privacy commissioner says he is watching the developments closely.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Canada lost its chance to sit on the United Nations Security Council last night, after being bested in an election by Norway and Ireland. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the reason Canada lost is because they had only been campaigning for four-and-a-half years (roughly the life of the Liberal government), and not because other countries didn’t like Canada’s foreign policy.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is lobbying Ottawa to expand the company’s artificial-intelligence research in Canada.

The English-language debate of the Conservative Party leadership is tonight. It may prove more substantive than last night’s French debate, which highlighted all the candidates’ challenges speaking the language.

The Parliamentary Budget Office’s new estimate of the federal deficit for the year is $256-billion, a figure that does not include an expansion to the emergency benefits announced this week.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his province will hold a referendum next year on removing equalization from the Constitution. The equalization program, in which Ottawa sends money to provinces based on their capacity to raise revenue, is a perennial source of federal-provincial tension.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien held up a unanimous motion in the House of Commons that condemned the systemic racism of the RCMP, which led to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling Mr. Therrien racist and Mr. Singh getting temporarily kicked out of the House.

And employees at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg say they were sometimes asked by museum management to censor LGTQ content for certain tour groups. A museum spokesperson told CBC the practice ended in 2017.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the French-language Conservative leadership debate: “The important thing, for the Conservative Party as a whole, was to ensure that francophones didn’t tune into the party’s French-language leadership debate and feel like they were watching extraterrestrials. After this performance, they might well come away feeling they saw aliens still struggling to communicate.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on former ambassador David MacNaughton and his new gig with the controversial firm Palantir: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has used Palantir’s software to track suspected illegal immigrants. The company has reportedly obtained more than US$1-billion worth of work from the U.S. Department of Defense. It obtained a $1-million contract with Canada’s Defence department last year to licence its Gotham software.”

Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on Canada not winning a seat on the United Nations Security Council: “Believing it would fall from the heavens on Trudeau because he wasn’t Harper was an expression of the narcissism and shallowness that have characterized this government during much of its time in office.”

Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed (Montreal Gazette) on a racist video created by two Montreal teens: “We cannot allow incidents like this to repeat themselves. We need to encourage learning about different cultures and traditions and expose children to people who do not look like them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies