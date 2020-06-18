Politics Briefing: Ottawa, Ontario debut contact-tracing app

Hello,
Today, the federal and Ontario governments rolled out a mobile phone app for contact tracing. The app is set to allow those who test positive for COVID-19 to alert others they may have come into contact with to get tested.
There are privacy concerns, though, as the app would need to keep track of users’ movements. The government says the data will be anonymous, but the federal privacy commissioner says he is watching the developments closely.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canada lost its chance to sit on the United Nations Security Council last night, after being bested in an election by Norway and Ireland. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the reason Canada lost is because they had only been campaigning for four-and-a-half years (roughly the life of the Liberal government), and not because other countries didn’t like Canada’s foreign policy.
Chinese telecom giant Huawei is lobbying Ottawa to expand the company’s artificial-intelligence research in Canada.
The English-language debate of the Conservative Party leadership is tonight. It may prove more substantive than last night’s French debate, which highlighted all the candidates’ challenges speaking the language.
The Parliamentary Budget Office’s new estimate of the federal deficit for the year is $256-billion, a figure that does not include an expansion to the emergency benefits announced this week.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his province will hold a referendum next year on removing equalization from the Constitution. The equalization program, in which Ottawa sends money to provinces based on their capacity to raise revenue, is a perennial source of federal-provincial tension.
Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien held up a unanimous motion in the House of Commons that condemned the systemic racism of the RCMP, which led to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling Mr. Therrien racist and Mr. Singh getting temporarily kicked out of the House.
And employees at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg say they were sometimes asked by museum management to censor LGTQ content for certain tour groups. A museum spokesperson told CBC the practice ended in 2017.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the French-language Conservative leadership debate: “The important thing, for the Conservative Party as a whole, was to ensure that francophones didn’t tune into the party’s French-language leadership debate and feel like they were watching extraterrestrials. After this performance, they might well come away feeling they saw aliens still struggling to communicate.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on former ambassador David MacNaughton and his new gig with the controversial firm Palantir: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has used Palantir’s software to track suspected illegal immigrants. The company has reportedly obtained more than US$1-billion worth of work from the U.S. Department of Defense. It obtained a $1-million contract with Canada’s Defence department last year to licence its Gotham software.”
Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on Canada not winning a seat on the United Nations Security Council: “Believing it would fall from the heavens on Trudeau because he wasn’t Harper was an expression of the narcissism and shallowness that have characterized this government during much of its time in office.”
Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed (Montreal Gazette) on a racist video created by two Montreal teens: “We cannot allow incidents like this to repeat themselves. We need to encourage learning about different cultures and traditions and expose children to people who do not look like them.”
