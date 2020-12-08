Politics Briefing: Ottawa passes over private vaccine option

Hello,
The federal government could have had a private domestic manufacturer churning out one of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates by the end of this year, sources tell The Globe and Mail, but it instead went with a public option that has been severely delayed.
The private facility, run by PnuVax, is in fact right next to the public facility, run by the National Research Council, in Montreal.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab says it expects the Canadian government to bar Chinese telecom giant Huawei from Canada’s 5G mobile network – but also that, out of an abundance of caution, all suppliers of equipment for the network should undergo national-security testing, no matter where they are from.
A cross-partisan group of parliamentarians and advocates for victims of human trafficking are urging the government to hold Montreal-founded tech company MindGeek accountable for some of abusive content hosted on its PornHub website. Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre, said the experience of having videos uploaded without consent was “soul crushing” for women and girls, who are sometimes underage in the videos. “It is absolutely traumatic and excruciating and just frustrating” to try to get the videos taken down, Ms. Walker told The Globe.
Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office says the provincial government had $12-billion in COVID-19 aid budgeted that was not spent when the second wave of the virus hit this fall.
Two Alberta churches have filed a lawsuit against the government challenging the necessity of public-health orders designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, despite the fact that experts have said the province has had a lighter touch than other jurisdictions.
Alcohol distillers that pivoted early in the pandemic to produce hand sanitizer during key shortages say they were let down that the government bought so much sanitizer from foreign producers.
And a 90-year-old woman was the first to receive the now-approved Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Britain today. The second was an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare.
Andrew Willis (The Globe and Mail) on Michael Sabia’s old job: “Enter Mr. Sabia, a 67-year-old who has spent a career lighting fires under bureaucrats. He championed the infrastructure bank’s concept of public-private partnerships while chief executive at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The day he arrived, the founding CEO at the infrastructure bank, Pierre Lavallée, departed. Within weeks of Mr. Sabia taking the helm, and in the midst of a pandemic, the Toronto-based infrastructure bank got busy.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Michael Sabia’s new job: “Mr. Sabia, who is joining the Department of Finance as deputy minister (to the surprise of many), envisions a future based on major government investments in areas such as data infrastructure: the combination of hardware, software and people that permits an organization or a government to mine data so as to understand what is happening in society and the economy in real time.”
Brenda Gunn (The Globe and Mail) on legislation to align Canada’s laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People: “To understand UNDRIP, we should start at the beginning – that is, with the preamble, which compellingly explains the need for a specific human-rights instrument for Indigenous peoples. It starts by affirming that Indigenous peoples are equal to all peoples, and should not be discriminated against for being Indigenous. The preamble goes on to recognize the harms of colonization, especially the removal of Indigenous peoples from their lands, which too often occurs in the name of development projects where Indigenous peoples often receive no real benefit.”
Vijay Sappani (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-India relations: “This is a great opportunity for the Canadian agricultural and food sector. Canada can help India adopt and form practices that will lead to mutual benefit, both private and public. This makes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent remarks on the farm reforms perplexing. By appearing to voice support for the protesters, Mr. Trudeau risks further damaging already strained ties with India and losing out on trade opportunities that Canada has aggressively advocated for at the World Trade Organization.”
Catherine McKenney (Ottawa Citizen) on how cities fund affordable housing: “What will all of this cost? Far less than what we are paying to keep people in shelters and hospitals. And far less than we pay police to respond to calls they are unequipped to deal with. Over many years, as we shortsightedly cut back on the overall rate of social service spending, the responsibility for mental health and social service crisis calls has gone to police. This is both unfair and an abdication of our responsibility to people who are unwell and need help, not enforcement.”
