Politics Briefing: Ottawa, provinces in talks to reopen economy in stages

As the majority of Canadians approach the one-month anniversary of self-isolation, the question on many minds is: How much longer will we keep this up?
“The reality is it is going to be weeks, still,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this morning, before it’s safe for society to return to normal. He said that federal and provincial governments are in talks now about how businesses will be allowed to reopen safely, in stages.
Health experts have said that measures to close down everything from non-essential businesses to public parks is necessary to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. It hasn’t been easy. The millions of unemployment claims processed by the government in recent weeks speaks to the disruption to most of our lives.
Thankfully it may be working. Canadian hospitals haven’t been hit with a surge of cases, as some had feared. But not every part of the country is so lucky: the biggest devastation so far is in our long-term care facilities, where almost half of all deaths due to COVID-19 have been.
Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were imprisoned in China in December, 2018, as part of what’s been termed “hostage diplomacy.” Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were only allowed one visit a month, from consular officials – until the COVID-19 crisis hit. China’s prisons suddenly closed their doors to all visitors and the Canadian government says it hasn’t been allowed in in nearly three months.
Restrictions for crossing the Canada-U.S. border are likely to continue for at least another few weeks.
The International Monetary Fund predicts the Canadian economy will shrink about 6 per cent this year.
Four in 10 artists and arts organizations surveyed by a federal granting agency say they are going to need more government aid if they’re going to get through this year.
And a Canadian senator says a memo sent to remind his colleagues that they can make larger expense claims was ill timed.
Rona Ambrose (The Globe and Mail) on the COVID crisis for those in long-term care: “As we think about emerging from this crisis, those who are healthy and immune will be able to re-enter the world. That will never happen for seniors until there is a vaccine. Long-term care homes are the places where people will continue to die if we don’t act quickly. We will all pat ourselves on the back if we ‘flatten the curve’ and see few ICU beds with COVID-19 patients in them. But that will be a hollow victory if hundreds or thousands of seniors die alone in their long-term care beds.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the part-time problem in the government’s emergency benefit: “Much of the work force is at home, but we don’t need to discourage people from doing work they can do safely, especially when a chunk of that part-time work could be what we now know is essential, such as stocking shelves in a grocery store or pharmacy, or making deliveries.”
Susan Mintzberg (Montreal Gazette) on allowing families into care homes: “While we scramble to reallocate human resources and redistribute health-care teams, an obvious solution is right before our eyes. Let the families back in. They have experience, come at no extra cost, are available immediately and are desperate to help. In fact, many of them are right outside the front door, creatively connecting with the inside, while begging to be let in. They may not have the formal training of professionals, but they are, nonetheless, experts who know what they are doing, provide essential care and play an important role in allowing our health-care system to remain afloat. Pull the plug on families, and the system begins to sink.”
Dan Gardner (The Globe and Mail) on whether this crisis could have been predicted: “People don’t think naturally in terms of probabilities. ‘It will happen’ or ‘it won’t’ is our default mode. Tell people there is a 99-per-cent chance something will occur and most will treat it as a sure thing. Tell them there is a 1-per-cent chance and they will think it impossible.”
