Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Ottawa signs two more vaccine-supply deals

Chris Hannay
Hello,

The federal-government has signed agreements with two more producers of potential coronavirus vaccines. The preliminary deals make it easier for Canada to obtain millions of doses if the vaccines by Johnson & Johnson and Novavax get through their clinical trials safely. The Canadian government has already made agreements with Pfizer and Moderna.

In other government news, the eligibility window for interest-free loans for small businesses has been extended – but the rent-relief program has not.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The tearing-down of a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Montreal over the weekend has elicited some strong reactions. Protesters say Canada’s first prime minister shouldn’t be celebrated because of racist policies, such as the head tax on Chinese immigrants or the residential-school system. Some politicians, such as Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, say it is disrespectful to our forefathers to deface these monuments. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today, essentially, a pox on both houses: vandalism is wrong, but so is looking back at our history uncritically.

Three RCMP intelligence analysts allege in a lawsuit that senior Mounties ignored their early warnings about Cameron Ortis, a director-general charged last year with allegedly leaking classified information.

Public-health experts are urging Health Canada to approve at-home coronavirus testing.

Many premiers are enjoying higher approval ratings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the quarterly numbers from the Angus Reid Institute. B.C.’s John Horgan and Ontario’s Doug Ford have seen particularly notable, sustained bumps in their support.

How political campaigning is changing in the age of COVID: handshakes are out, telephones are back in.

And as provincially-run schools start to reopen, First Nations schools are still figuring out how to restart safely. The federal government announced funds to help them last week, but it’s still not clear if that money will go to crucial off-reserve schools, such as Dennis Franklin Cromarty in Thunder Bay. “Many of our students may not have access to a learning device, access to [internet] connectivity, they may not have access to a study space, many of our communities don’t have clean drinking water,” Dobi-Dawn Frenette of the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council told The Globe.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s hard edges: “The last two weeks of August put one thing clearly on view: the ruthlessness of Justin Trudeau. His political brand may still revolve around empathy, and over the first months of the pandemic, his popularity rose as he promised Canadians he’d have their backs. But in recent weeks, his personal and political moves have been all about tough calculations.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta’s economic troubles: “It is politically convenient for the [United Conservative Party] to blame pandemic-induced chaos for the economic uncertainty. But it is also easy for the government’s critics to complain that the UCP’s economic plan isn’t working at a time when every government on Earth is up against the ropes.”

David Keith, Sara Hastings-Simon and Ed Whittingham (The Globe and Mail) on the future of Alberta’s energy sector: “One need not be an economic Einstein to see that the combination of flattening demand and increased supply means downward pressure on prices. While geopolitical shocks and business cycles will occasionally spike prices, the oil-patch fantasy of a return to long-run triple-digit prices has melted away faster than our glaciers, a fact increasingly acknowledged by the oil majors themselves; even they have begun to muse whether it’s time to stop looking for new oil. This is also why some leaders in Alberta’s oil patch no longer project a hockey stick-like production growth curve, as they did just a few years ago.”

Colby Cosh (National Post) on Mike Duffy’s recent court loss: “In the oral hearing some of the judges made sympathetic noises. On paper ― and even on the assumption that every one of Duffy’s accusations against the Senate is true ― it turns out to be a different story. There are recent cases that allow labour and human-rights tribunals to penetrate the shell of parliamentary privilege, but in these same cases the historic immunity of Parliament in dealing with its own members, as opposed to employees, is reasserted as fundamental.”

Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on solitary confinement and how the Liberal government responds to criticism: “Usually when this government screws up, its defenders look around for somebody they can designate an outsider, spoiler, saboteur or wrecker, somebody who doesn’t understand the Trudeau government’s beautiful mission and who seeks to discredit it. A Jody Wilson-Raybould, a Jesse Brown, a Postmedia. That’s hard in this case because every player in this drama was appointed by this government: Blair, CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly, Doob and his fellow panelists.”

Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair (The Globe and Mail) on the enduring importance of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network: “But APTN is more than just a network; it’s a national institution. The network has fostered a critical mass of Indigenous journalists who have spread throughout the country. It’s become a hub for Indigenous writers who are taking television production in new directions. Its programming connects remote communities and provides a much-needed service for elders to preserve traditional knowledge and youth to hope for the future. APTN has become one of the most important spaces in this country for conversations, debates, and imagining Indigenous life while creating a different Canada than the one we have inherited.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

