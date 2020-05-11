Politics Briefing: Ottawa to support big business - with ‘strict’ conditions

Hello
Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains announced a new program Monday aimed at supporting large companies affected by the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but said any federal money will come with “strict” conditions.
Interested firms must impose limits on dividends and executive pay and commit to Canada’s climate change goals. The new program will also be off limits to any firm that has been convicted of tax evasion. The new program, called the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility, is aimed at providing bridge financing to Canada’s largest employers.
“The money is intended for firms who need it,” said Mr. Morneau at a press conference in Toronto.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Chris Hannay. Janice Dickson is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The closing of the world’s longest undefended border between Canada and the United States has left many couples and family members longing to be reunited. Decades of free movement between both countries have helped relationships flourish across international boundaries. The decision to close the border between Canada and the U.S. to non-essential travel as a result of the pandemic in March has forced married and engaged couples to spend months apart, and has separated parents from their children.
Chinese authorities have sentenced to prison a couple who immigrated to Canada nearly two decades ago, accusing them of defecting with military secrets. It is the latest case to entangle Canada in a geopolitical battle between the United States and China.
The government’s appointment of Tiff Macklem as Bank of Canada Governor is raising expectations that corporate Canada will face increasing pressure from Ottawa to disclose and address the financial risks of climate change.
Cargill Ltd. is suspending operations at its meat-packing plant near Montreal after more than 10 per cent of its work force tested positive for COVID-19, marking the company’s second shutdown in Canada because of the novel coronavirus.
As families marked Mother’s Day on Sunday in a time of social distancing and isolation, leaders balanced optimism they could loosen lockdowns that have left millions unemployed against the threat of a second wave of infections.
Ken Boessenkool (The Globe and Mail) writes Canadians need child-care benefits to withstand a COVID-19 recession: “Some of the facts marking the COVID-19 economic recession as unique are becoming clearer. Unlike past recessions, where job losses were concentrated in manufacturing and construction and most of the unemployed were men, this recession is concentrated in the service sector, and most of the unemployed are women. The only way in which this recession mirrors others is in the concentration of deleterious effects on low-income Canadians.”
Naomi Buck (The Globe and Mail) on mothering during a pandemic: We do what needs to be done – and more on top of that: “I recently found myself watching a Venezuelan anaconda giving birth. Now that schoolwork is optional, my sons have become quite keen; eager to identify an animal that lives in the Amazon for a science assignment, my 10-year-old called me over to a National Geographic video just as 40 glistening snakelets were spilling out of their 500-pound mother. Among the brood were a dozen slimy orange balls (undeveloped eggs, the narrator explained), which mama snake was devouring, along with any progeny that didn’t put up a fight.”
Steven Lewis (Policy Options) on the pandemic and the politics of long-term care in Canada: “Sadly, it has taken hundreds of COVID-19 deaths for Canada’s long-term residential care to earn another day or two in the spotlight. For the moment we are in high dudgeon, searching for answers. There will be inquiries, finger-pointing and recommendations. Each outbreak and each death have unique elements, but one thing is certain: the calamity is a policy failure that has exposed our values and priorities and placed too many at the mercy of the pathogen.”
Colby Cosh (National Post) on the cigarettes-and-COVID story growing harder to ignore: “Maybe it’s time to talk about cigarettes and COVID-19. As a smoker I did not really want to be at the forefront of this conversation. When early data from China, where half of adult males smoke, showed that current cigarette smokers were bizarrely underrepresented among severe COVID cases, I was happy to let Vice have its countercultural fun with the story. When the same thing seemed to be happening in France, the United States, and elsewhere, I let the revered Economist handle it.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop