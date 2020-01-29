 Skip to main content

Politics

Politics Briefing: Panel says CBC should stop taking ads

Chris Hannay
Hello,

A government-appointed panel is making major recommendations today that could form the basis for significant changes to broadcasting, media and telecommunications rules.

The panel, led by Janet Yale, says CBC should stop taking money from ads, and companies such as Amazon and Netflix should charge sales tax and invest more in Canadian content.

The panel also says the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission – the main regulatory agency for the sector – should be renamed the Canadian Communications Commission, to reflect that radio and TV aren’t the be-all-end-all of content any more.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has already signalled the government will be pushing – among other things – for foreign media companies to invest more in Canadian content.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

A third person in Canada has tested positive for the coronavirus. The patient was identified as a man in B.C. who had recently been to Wuhan, China, on a business trip. Many Canadian companies are now barring employees from going to Wuhan as the virus spreads, and encouraging any staff who have been there recently to isolate themselves at home. The Canadian government is also warning citizens not to travel to the area, though it is not going as far as the U.S. and Japan, which are actually evacuating their people from the city.

The Liberal government said last year it would move to ban single-use plastics. Tomorrow the government will release a scientific assessment that will form the foundation of future regulatory action.

The Ontario government and the public elementary teachers’ union are back at the negotiating table today as strikes loom in the province’s schools.

The main contenders for the Conservative leadership race say they would march in Pride parades, though Erin O’Toole says he’ll only do so where uniformed police are welcome.

And some Republican senators appear ready to buck their party’s leadership and allow more witnesses at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Britain’s decision to allow Huawei into the 5G network: “Banning Huawei in Canada would further anger the Chinese, who are flouting all international norms in their belligerent conduct over Ms. Meng and the two Michaels. Allowing Huawei in would equally anger the Americans, although the Trump administration has shown little interest in resolving the Meng affair with China on its own.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the Conservative leadership race: “As things stand, the election is boiling down to a choice between Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole, or perhaps it is Peter O’Toole and Erin MacKay, cautious centrists both with not so much as an idea to rub between them.”

Chris Selley (National Post) on bilingualism: “As it stands, then, the formulation ‘the prime minister must be bilingual’ does indeed privilege a minority of Canadian children with respect to another implicit formulation: ‘any child can grow up to be prime minister.’ That’s not a good thing. And the bilingualism requirement, while informal, is never likely to change: It is not unreasonable to expect the prime minister of a bilingual country to be bilingual. What’s unreasonable is that a bilingual country would make it so bloody difficult for a motivated K-12 student to learn his or her second language.”

Lise Ravary (Montreal Gazette) on the continued need for supporting both official languages: “Let’s go full Babel blob — let’s choose our official languages in line with current immigration patterns and preferences. Never mind that the languages enshrined in the Constitution were the languages spoken by the founders to whom all Canadians owe a very large debt.”

Naomi Buck (The Globe and Mail) on the tensions between teachers and the Ontario government: “Had [Premier Doug] Ford aspired to an education system which respects students, rather than their voting parents, none of this would be happening. Changes to the system would be geared to student needs, not fiscal ones, conceived in consultation with named entities rather than ‘sector partners’ and ‘a parent I was talking to’ and developed with teachers, not in spite of them. It would never have come to this mudslinging, money-wasting fracas, with kids stuck in the middle, wondering what happened to their report cards, their debating club or their basketball team.”

