Politics Briefing: Parties discuss wage-subsidy bill before Parliament reconvenes

Hello,
Parliament is set to reconvene again soon to go over the details of the Liberal government’s wage-subsidy plan. That initiative would provide eligible employers with 75 per cent of their salary costs, to encourage them to keep workers on their payroll as opposed to laying them off.
The Liberals shared their draft bill with opposition parties and others before tabling it. A copy obtained by The Globe and Mail indicates that the Liberals have listened to the concerns of business groups and are making it easier for companies to apply for the program. One change would allow some new companies the ability to apply if their revenue dropped compared with earlier this year, and not just a year ago.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
News is currently dominated by the COVID-19 outbreak. For a full rundown, you can subscribe to our Coronavirus Update newsletter (sign up here). Here are some stories that speak to the political and governmental response.
Factories are starting up again to answer the call for more medical equipment in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the federal government has worked out a deal with Canadian companies to manufacture 30,000 ventilators – among other items – over the coming weeks and months.
As of last night, more than three million Canadians have applied for jobless benefits from the federal government. Nearly 800,000 filed yesterday alone, the day applications opened for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.
Chinese telecom giant Huawei – which has been at the centre of some controversies – has been quietly sending millions of masks for health-care workers in Canada.
And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has the coronavirus, is in stable condition at the intensive-care unit of a London hospital. Mr. Johnson’s office said he does not yet require a ventilator.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump and the COVID-19 crisis: “Mr. Trudeau’s low-key style is deliberate, similar to the stay-calm, be-cautious approach used during North American free-trade talks. Mr. Trudeau’s team doesn’t mind when premiers fire a few blasts at Mr. Trump, but they don’t want to want to pique the President.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the ethics of hospital workers not having access to protective gear: “I don’t believe we have any right to insist health-care workers put their lives in danger regardless of circumstance. We would never expect police officers to arrive at a shooting without guns themselves. We would never expect firefighters to enter a building about to collapse.”
Ian Buruma (The Globe and Mail) on some U.S. states declaring gun stores an essential service: “This is quite different from the motives of people buying assault rifles to defend ‘his or herself’ in the age of COVID-19. What is most feared now is not the government, but lawlessness from a collapsing economy in a health crisis.”
Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on whether globalization will roar back in a post-COVID world: “But you don’t have to push that fortress-building instinct very far before it becomes unnerving or worse. And if there’s one thing we should have learned already during a young 21st century already full of shocks, it’s that whenever the world changes, it rarely goes back to the way it was.”
Rabbi Adam Scheier (National Post) on Passover in a time of lockdown: “Even on one’s own, a seder can be filled with learning and song and food and positivity; it can lead us to better appreciate those whom we miss, and to remember those who sometimes return to us when we have a quiet moment to reflect.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop