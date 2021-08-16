Politics Briefing: Party Leaders make their first campaign pitches to Canadians

Hello,
On the first full day of the election campaign, party leaders are hitting the road and making their case to Canadians.
After announcing the campaign in Ottawa on Sunday, the Liberal team headed to Montreal, the home of Leader Justin Trudeau’s riding. This morning Mr. Trudeau was in Longueuil, Que., where he announced that a re-elected Liberal government would extend some emergency pandemic supports, as well as would create new supports for industries that have been hit particularly hard. The party has yet to disclose the full cost of these measures.
Mr. Trudeau was also asked about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban have taken control of Kabul, the country’s capital. He confirmed that 807 Afghans have been evacuated to date, though it’s not clear if those individuals came from Afghanistan or were evacuated from other countries. Mr. Trudeau also said that 500 Afghans have been brought to Canada at this point.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was in Ottawa Monday morning, where he launched his party’s platform, titled “Canada’s economic recovery plan,” in a virtual studio event. The platform includes promises on mental health, anti-corruption, the economy and domestic vaccine production, and the party also plans to balance the budget in 10 years.
Conservatives would also get rid of the Liberals $10 a day childcare plan, and would instead offer tax credits. “We’re going to help all parents immediately – not some six years from now,” Mr. O’Toole said.
Speaking at an outdoor press conference in Toronto on Monday morning, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh outlined his party’s plans for a proposed wealth tax, which he says would help pay for programs like pharmacare and dental care.
Mr. Singh also called on Mr. Trudeau to have vaccine passports in place for Labour Day, as well as mandatory vaccinations for federal public servants by that time.
Vaccination status has emerged as a significant issue early in the campaign. The Liberals have said that all of their candidates will be vaccinated, while Mr. O’Toole said the Conservatives will instead focus on rapid tests for unvaccinated public servants.
With files from Laura Stone, Marieke Walsh and Ian Bailey.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
KABUL SAFE HOUSES UNDER THREAT OF COLLAPSE - A volunteer humanitarian effort to bring former interpreters to safe houses in Kabul while they wait for flights to Canada is collapsing as Taliban forces take over the Afghan capital.
TORIES LAUNCH BID TO REGAIN POWER - Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole cast himself as an agent of change as the party looks for a path back to government. He’s taken a more moderate approach than previous leaders, with a plan to price carbon, a declaration of being pro-choice and showing solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
SINGH’S POPULARITY AND RECORD KEY TO NDP SUCCESS - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh hopes to lure progressive voters away from the ruling Liberals by building on his growing popularity and his promise to tax the ultrarich to help pay for everything from national pharmacare to clean drinking water on Indigenous reserves.
CANADA, U.S. VOW STRONGER PROTECTION AGAINST MISSILE THREAT - Canada and the U.S. say they plan to move ahead with coordinated investments to protect against a “greater and more complex” missile threat, which would involve equipment watching for threats from “the sea floor to outer space.”
LEADERS
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has been in Quebec this morning, with the Liberal campaign bus then making stops along the 401 highway in Toronto throughout the day. The party will end Monday in the GTA.
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet kicked off his campaign Monday with an outdoor event in Quebec City.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole launched his party’s platform in a virtual studio event in Ottawa on Monday morning.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a campaign stop in Toronto this morning to talk about the the party’s new wealth tax. He’s scheduled to visit businesses in Brampton, Ont., on Monday afternoon.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul was in her riding of Toronto Centre this morning. She announced her party’s climate change platform, as well as addressed the issue of air quality measuring.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Canadians didn’t ask for an election, but like the pandemic, here it is: “In a minority Parliament, the opposition side of the aisle is normally filled with aspiring executioners, itching to off a government at the first opportunity, and budding morticians, counting the days until they’re presented with a corpse. This year, their seats have been filled by paramedics.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how Trudeau sets out to win the day but leaves the future of Canada for another time: “Mr. Trudeau’s priority was to win the day – the first news cycle of the campaign, the one focused on the why-now. The Liberals figured vaccine requirements would make a good political wedge. And it worked.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Trudeau’s federal government is bigger, bolder and more controlling. Is that what you want?: “Justin Trudeau has transformed the role of the federal government in the life of the nation. What do you think of that transformation? That is what this election is about.”
Manish Raizada (contributor to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada’s universities and colleges have broken their students’ trust: “Ensuring that all students were vaccinated prior to September was critical. A U.S. study of 30 universities showed that 14 of them experienced spikes in the first two weeks of class last year.”
Theresa Man Ling Lee (contributor to The Globe and Mail) on one simple principle: No vaccine, no go: “You can drink all you want to, you just can’t drive while you do so. So why is it that when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, individuals who choose not to vaccinate should have the freedom to impose their right on others who want to be free from the threat of a deadly virus?”
