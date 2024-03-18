Hello,

As Mila Mulroney and Brian Mulroney’s children looked on in the House of Commons today, party leaders paid tribute to the former prime minister, who is to have a state funeral this week.

Following a moment of silence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led off, saluting Canada’s Progressive Conservative prime minister between 1988 and 1993, for his passion and humility. Mulroney died on Feb. 29. He was 84.

“He loved this country with his whole heart and he knew we were capable of great things,” Trudeau told the Commons.

“He would shake anyone’s hand with the same level of enthusiasm, whether it was a housewife, a worker or a monarch.”

Trudeau referred to Mulroney as, “one of the lions of Canadian politics,” and open with his political advice.

“It is not just his booming baritone that will forever echo in this chamber, but his values and his leadership,” said Trudeau.

Pierre Poilievre, who now leads the Conservative party that replaced Mr. Mulroney’s Progressive Conservatives, said Mulroney served as an inspiration to young Canadians, rising from working-class roots in a small town in Quebec to become prime minister.

“He gave people hope,” said Poilievre.

The former prime minister’s family are in Ottawa from today through Wednesday for events linked to Mulroney’s funeral in Montreal. Today, those events include private meetings with Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Canada won’t shift foreign policy, Joly says as NDP calls for Palestine recognition: Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly defended her government’s position on the Israel-Hamas war today as MPs in the House of Commons debated a New Democrat motion calling on the Liberals to recognize Palestinian statehood. Story here.

The Indigenous Services department to release review of ArriveCan contractor’s use of Indigenous program: The department had previously said no information would be released because it was commercially sensitive.

Hate crime reports and antisemitic incidents in Toronto are rising, police chief says: Chief Myron Demkiw says officers have responded to 989 hate crime calls since Oct. 7, 2023, which is a 93-per-cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Ottawa appeals Federal Court decision requiring action on “appalling” level of judicial vacancies: In a notice of appeal, the government says the Federal Court overstepped its constitutionally limited role and acted without jurisdiction in a February decision.

Crombie rules out provincial carbon tax as part of Ontario Liberals’ 2026 election platform: It’s a position that comes after the provincial Tories have, for months, tied the leader of the Ontario Liberals to the federal carbon price, trying to define her in the public eye in her first few months as the new Liberal leader.

Taiwan seeks bilateral trade agreement with Canada as it waits to join pan-Pacific trade pact: Jen-ni Yang, deputy trade representative with Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations, told The Globe that her government regards a trade deal as building on the groundwork laid after the two countries struck an investor protection agreement in late 2023.

PQ’s Plamondon outraged over media’s coverage of death threats: Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who confirmed Friday he and his family received death threats, has blasted the media, accusing them of not respecting his private life. The Montreal Gazette reports.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“Canadians should be watching how parliamentarians vote on this motion. Will members of Parliament vote in favor of peace or not?” - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

“He was brilliant at talking through a microphone, but even better at talking through a telephone. In fact, for Brian Mulroney, phone calls were like an art form, using the telephone the way Michelangelo might have used a chisel or a brush. He would do it to make business deals, charm foreign leaders and, more importantly, to comfort grieving or suffering friends. I have lost count of the number of people who have told me about the worst day in their lives. They might have lost a loved one or a friend or suffered a terrible, public humiliation and then suddenly the phone would ring, and it would be that melliferous, baritone on the other end of the line. `It’s Brian Mulroney.’ " - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in the House of Commons, paying tribute to Brian Mulroney.

THIS AND THAT

Powers on the air: Tim Powers, well known for his commentary on federal politics, is launching a new broadcast venture today, hosting The Tim Powers Show on the VOCM-Big Land Radio Network out of his native Newfoundland and Labrador. Powers, a long-time Conservative who is the chairperson of Summa Strategies and managing director of polling firm Abacus Data, said in a statement that the one-hour show will have some politics but also cover other current affairs, what is going on in the community and province, and why it matters. “And I hope to inject some humor into it that will probably come through all the mistakes I make,” Powers said.

Iraq’s Foreign Affairs Minister visits: Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, is in Ottawa today for talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland held private meetings in Ottawa, attended Question Period and is slated to appear before the special committee on Canada-China Relations this evening.

Ministers on the road: Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, with National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, in the Quebec township/municipality of Orford, attended an armchair discussion with??? representatives of chambers of commerce from the Eastern Townships of the province. In Regina, federal Health Minister Mark Holland, with Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley and the province’s Mental Health Minister Tim McLeod made a health-care announcement.

Commons Committee Highlights: The presidents and CEOs of BCE Inc. (Mirko Bibic), Rogers Communications Inc. (Tony Staffieri) and Telus Communications Inc. (Darren Entwistle) appeared before the industry and technology committee on accessibility and affordability of wireless and broadband services in Canada. Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux appeared before the government operations and estimates committee on supplementary estimates. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was scheduled to appear before the special committee on the relationship on Canada and China.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, delivered remarks in the House of Commons as part of a tribute to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, and was scheduled to meet privately with Mulroney’s family

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, concluding a two-day tour of the Quebec region.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre attended Question Period, and was scheduled to meet privately with the family of Brian Mulroney.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May participated, in person, in the sitting of the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke, in Ottawa, at the 2024 conference of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Canada, held a news conference, participated in Question Period, and delivered a tribute in the Commons to former prime minister Brian Mulroney. He is also scheduled to speak on an NDP motion for peace and justice.

PUBLIC OPINION

BC NDP out in front in election year: The governing British Columbia New Democrats are running ahead of their rivals as an election looms this year, according to new research from the Angus Reid Institute.

OPINION

Canada has plenty of good housing ideas. They need to be turned into action

“A few weeks ago, an Australian housing advocate put an app online that compared the population density of cities around the world. It should come as no surprise to learn that while the likes of Vancouver and Toronto seem to be big, busy cities, they are far less dense within 10 kilometres of the civic centre than places such as Paris or Tokyo. This is what North America decided after the Second World War: to build out with sprawling suburbs, rather than building up.” - The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

Is Danielle Smith winning?

“Danielle Smith has been lambasted by critics for her policies on renewable energy and transgender youth, for promoting a dubious plan for a stand-alone Alberta pension, and for a broken income-tax cut promise. And yet, the Alberta Premier’s approval numbers haven’t budged in the 10 months since the last provincial election. Given all the controversy surrounding her, is this a state of winning for Ms. Smith?” - Kelly Cryderman.

We must consider serious, structural changes for the Bank of Canada

“The current monetary policy framework agreement between the government and the Bank of Canada, which lays out the mandate of the central bank, is set to expire at the end of 2026. Some important structural changes should be contemplated for the next agreement, given the continued importance of supply shocks in driving inflation.” -Claude Lavoie

