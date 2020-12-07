Politics Briefing: Pfizer’s vaccine candidate to come to Canada soon

Hello,
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate should start shipping to Canada next week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters at a midday news conference.
Mr. Trudeau said Canada is expected to receive 249,000 doses by the end of the month. The number of Canadians who could be inoculated would be half that number, as this vaccine requires two administrations of doses weeks apart.
The drug has not yet been approved by Health Canada, though the government has signalled such an approval could be coming very soon.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Michael Sabia, a close economic adviser to the Prime Minister who was installed as chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank earlier this year, has been named the new deputy minister of Finance Canada. He is the first high-profile outside hire to become a DM in quite some time, though he did work at the department earlier in his career.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says he will not run for re-election when his term is up this summer, but he expects to have a very busy final six months on the job.
Small businesses say there are still gaps in the federal government’s rent-relief program, such as for those who had the ill fortune to launch their companies right as the pandemic began.
Toronto restauranteur Jen Agg gives an inside account of what it’s like to try to run an independent restaurant in the midst of a public-health disaster.
How the Saskatchewan Liberal Party went from winning government to winning the votes of just 355 people in the most recent provincial election.
And Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19.
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s promotion of vaccines, and embrace of supporters who don’t want them: “With ‘lives and livelihoods’ on the line, Mr. Kenney faces a pandemic political challenge from all directions. Many health care workers and critics to his left believe Mr. Kenney should have enacted a tougher lockdown, weeks earlier than he did. Yet at the same moment, some of his supporters – and those to his political right – believe the restrictions he has enacted now are trampling on their rights and freedoms.”
Vass Bednar and Robin Shaban (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s complacency on protecting wages: “Competition policy in Canada is ignoring and hurting workers across the income spectrum at a time when it is needed most. Collusive agreements, like non-compete clauses, enhance employers’ market power by depriving workers of their right to threaten to quit and find new employment if wages fall or stagnate. This is especially salient for technology companies that are seeing record profits in the pandemic but may choose to freeze worker wages.”
Fenella Sung (Ottawa Citizen) on why Canada must stand up to China: “An attack on one is an attack on all. What happens to Hong Kong today could happen in Australia tomorrow, and it could be Canada’s turn next week. We need to stand firm and break away from the toxic relationship with Beijing. We have to support Hong Kong, Australia and others trying to thwart the CCP’s aggression. If not, when the sharp claws of the panda come for us, there may be no one left to speak for us.”
Brigitte Pellerin (Montreal Gazette) on violence against women: “Experts have been warning, since the beginning of the pandemic, about the effects of physical distancing and social isolation on women and children in violent and volatile situations at home. Alas, as always seems to happen when victims of preventable crime are in situations of vulnerability, very few of us seem to care.”
Ronalda Audley (The Globe and Mail) on discovering the stories of Indigenous children who died inside and outside the residential-school system: “I realized all that’s left of the missing Indigenous children are old and cold papers, begging to be found; that’s what they’ve become. These children sit in this secret location, never seeing the light of day. They are forgotten. They are still missing. They are frozen in time.”
