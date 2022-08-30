Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says “a lot of pressure on a lot of people” is to blame for the rise in threats against politicians.

Asked about the issue Tuesday at a news conference in Kitchener, Ont., Mr. Trudeau said these pressures include the pandemic, anxiety about climate change, rising mental health and substance abuse problems linked to the opioid crisis and transformations of the economy.

“There’s a lot of pressure on a lot of people,” he said. “People are hurting because of all these things we’re going through.”

He said that political, community and other leaders must avoid inciting anger or frustration. “What we need, as a society, is conversations, strong but respectful conversation, a reasoning out about the country that we’re building together,” he said.

Meanwhile, federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, dealing with a more prosaic angle of the situation, says the government is reviewing new safety protocols for cabinet ministers and other members of Parliament, after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was aggressively harassed last week in Alberta. Story here.

In Alberta on Tuesday, Ms. Freeland was scheduled to meet with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Ms. Freeland’s experience prompted the mayor to post a thread on Twitter over the weekend available here, telling the story of the harassment she has experienced as a politician.

“Expecting people to ‘be better’ is not enough anymore,” Ms. Gondek wrote in one of 17 posts of the thread. “Organized hate has to be rooted out & stopped through legislation. The justice system needs to protect people who are targeted. Listen to women who are telling you the law is not strong enough to protect us.”

Ms. Gondek spoke here to CBC about the situation.

Asked about comment on the meeting, a spokesperson for Ms. Freeland said she would be holding a media availability in Calgary on Wednesday.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

FEDERAL CABINET SHUFFLE ON WEDNESDAY - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a small cabinet “adjustment” Wednesday, sources say, as the Liberal government prepares to square off in Parliament next month against a new leader of the Official Opposition. Story here.

CONTINUING DEBATE ABOUT THE HARASSMENT OF POLITICIANS - Last week’s incident of harassment targeting Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland continues to spur discussion about the harassment of politicians. Two candidates running to lead Alberta’s United Conservative Party say they’ve received death threats over the course of the campaign. Story here from CBC. And in Quebec, party leaders are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province, campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 election, with the head of the Parti Québécois saying he has been given a bulletproof vest. Story here from CTV.

FEDS TO PAY FOR 17,000 HOMES - The federal government says it will spend more than $2 billion to build 17,000 homes, including thousands of affordable units. Story here.

GOVERNMENT TARGETS BACKLOGS IN STUDENT VISA APPLICATIONS - Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says his department has shifted its focus toward tackling backlogs in student visa applications, as many students who have been accepted to attend Canadian universities and colleges this semester wait nervously for their immigration approvals. Story here.

SURVIVORS FLAG RAISED ON PARLIAMENT HILL - A special flag honouring residential school survivors, as well as the thousands of children who died at the institutions, was raised over Parliament Hill on Monday. Story here.

PROFILE OF UNIFOR’S NEW LEADER - Lana Payne’s introduction to the labour movement was a baptism by fire. Now the former Newfoundland and Labrador journalist is the first woman elected as president of Unifor – Canada’s biggest private-sector union. Story here from The Telegram.

CANADA TAKES ACTION ON LINE 5 DISPUTE - For the second time in a year, the federal government is invoking a little-known 1977 energy treaty between Canada and the United States to prevent a federal court from shutting down the Line 5 pipeline. Story here.

AIRPORT BOTTLENECKS IMPROVING: ALGHABRA - Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra called the delays passengers face at airports “frustratingly unacceptable” but said the bottlenecks are improving. Story here.

QUEBEC ELECTION - With the Coalition Avenir Quebec party dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second. Story here. Also, the two top parties running for office in Quebec’s election campaign held competing news conferences in the provincial capital on Monday to promise income tax cuts if they are elected on Oct. 3. Story here.

HOCKEY CANADA BOARD BACKS PRESIDENT/CEO - Hockey Canada’s board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization. Story here.

FAILING GRADE FOR N.S. CARBON TAX: GUILBEAULT - Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Nova Scotia’s approach to a carbon tax is not acceptable. Story here from CBC.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL - Scott Aitchison is campaigning virtually. Jean Charest is in Montreal. Leslyn Lewis is in Guelph, Orangeville, and Collingwood. Pierre Poilievre is in Vancouver and Coquitlam. There’s no word on the campaign whereabouts of Roman Baber.

HALF OF TORIES HAVE VOTED - More than half of Conservative party members have returned their leadership ballots with one week left before the deadline on Sept. 6. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

COMMONS NOT SITTING - The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

FREELAND IN ALBERTA - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Olds, Alta., was scheduled to tour a passive solar greenhouse and meet with workers. In Calgary, she was scheduled to meet with Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

MENDICINO IN MISSISSAUGA - Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, in Mississauga, made a funding announcement to help prevent human trafficking in the Peel and Halton Region.

VANDAL IN WINNIPEG - Northern Affairs Minister Daniel Vandal, in Winnipeg, announced $500,000 in federal funding to support the expansion of the Centre Flavie, which collects and distributes items such as clothing, furniture and other necessities.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Dr. Yann Le Bodo - a research fellow with the French School of Public Health, and part of an international consortium of researchers looking into whether sugar taxes are effective or not - talks about research on sugar taxes and whether they lead to a healthier population. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Kitchener, Ont., the Prime Minister participated in a roundtable discussion on housing affordability, made an announcement on housing and took media questions. On Tuesday afternoon, the Prime Minister is to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park in Toronto. Later, he will attend a Liberal party fundraising event in Mississauga.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how it’s time to bring rep by pop back to Parliament: “It was a plan for rep by pop – the venerable democratic principle of equality of votes and voters. A century and a half later, how are Commons’ seats divvied up? Rep by pop has been watered down by a precept unknown in other advanced democracies. Call it the Dingwall Principle. Remember when former Royal Canadian Mint CEO David Dingwall said that he was “entitled to my entitlements”? Commons seats are now allocated, in part, on the principle that provinces are entitled to their entitlements. Under current law, provinces don’t lose seats, even when their share of the population falls. At the same time, growth in the size of the House is severely restricted, so fast-growing provinces barely gain seats. That’s why Ontario, after adding nearly two million people since 2011, will get only one additional MP in the next parliament, whereas the 1.9 million people of the Maritimes are represented by 25 MPs.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on how the vitriol aimed at public figures is worsening and platitudes aren’t helping: “The moral dishonesty that underlies the debate around the harassment of public officials is breathtaking. Many politicians don’t dare look in the mirror for fear of seeing how they are contributing to this frightening phenomenon. Same goes for those supporting these very politicians. They are, effectively, accomplices to the crime. The reality is there are political figures in this country propagating false and misleading conspiracy theories for votes while stoking fear and resentment. That’s a fact. And many of us seem to be fine with that.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on how the pandemic isn’t over, and ending Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table won’t help matters: “The sun has set on Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. Depending on who you believe, the independent panel – which consists of a group of scientific experts who have been offering advice on how to navigate the pandemic – will: A) be dissolved on Sept. 6, or b) given a permanent home within Public Health Ontario. Regardless of which of these versions is true, this a blow for good science communication, and a victory for bureaucracy, political spin, and the let’s-pretend-COVID-is-over mindset.”

Rachel Pulfer (Contributed to the Globe and Mail) on how the online hate faced by women in journalism is an issue that affects us all: “From Afghanistan to the Philippines to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Journalists for Human Rights has documented situations in which politicians condone or encourage campaigns where women journalists are targeted with hate and death threats. The result has been a chilling effect on the full public participation of half the population. If things continue this way for Canadian women in journalism, the marginalization of women’s much-needed voices and leadership will only worsen. That’s not just a problem for Canadian women – that’s a problem for all Canadians.”

John Horgan (The Vancouver Sun) on the fiftieth anniversary of British Columbia’s first NDP government led by Dave Barrett: “In the summer of 1983, I was working as a waiter at The Keg restaurant in Victoria. A steady procession of people passed by on the way to the lawns of the legislature. Some 20,000 people gathered to protest a series of repressive and anti-democratic laws. Social Credit wanted to wipe out the legacy of the Barrett government. The massive crowd was angry, but orderly. The protest was organized by Operation Solidarity, which was unions and community groups working together. At one point, the crowd spotted Barrett looking out from one of the windows of the legislature. As word spread in the crowd, he got a tremendous ovation. I’m not sure if he was one of the scheduled speakers, but by the time he spoke I had joined the crowd. ‘You have come together in a coalition of humanity unlike any other witnessed in this province before,’ he told us. ‘No struggle for human or economic justice is won in one day. Let this be a positive beginning.’ I found it so inspiring, I marched over to the closest NDP office. I said, ‘How can I help?’ ”

