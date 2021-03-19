Politics Briefing: PM calls secrecy in two Michaels’ Chinese trials ‘completely unacceptable’

Hello,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing the lack of transparency around court proceedings in China involving Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as “completely unacceptable.”
On Friday, Mr. Spavor was the subject of a secret court hearing. Mr. Kovrig’s hearing is on Monday. Both Canadians, detained since 2018, have been charged with spying.
“Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.
Mr. Trudeau said he was “heartened and touched” to see diplomats from various countries, including the United States, attend Friday’s court hearing in the Chinese city of Dandong in a show of solidarity with the two detained Canadians and the principles of justice around the world.
“China needs to understand that their approach of coercive diplomacy is not working, and it will not be well received by other countries, not just Canada.”
Mr. Trudeau said he is “very confident” the issue of the captive Canadians will be raised by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in ongoing talks with Chinese officials in Alaska.
The two Canadians were seized, in China, by security agents on Dec. 10, 2018, days after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport. She is wanted in the United States on fraud charges related to American sanctions against Iran.
Conservative Party foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said he had little confidence that Mr. Spavor received a fair trial. “We continue to call on the Trudeau Liberals to work with those allies and other like-minded partners to stand up to the threat posed by the Chinese Communist regime, and prevent Beijing from bullying smaller countries like Australia or Canada,” he said in a statement issued Friday.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A Chinese court conducted a secret trial for Canadian Michael Spavor Friday in two hours, a judicial hearing on charges punishable by life in prison that was completed by lunch time. It concluded without the issuance of a verdict or sentencing, which in the Chinese system can be delayed for years. Chinese authorities have not made public any evidence against Mr. Spavor or Michael Kovrig, the other Canadian seized by security agents on Dec. 10, 2018.
China’s ambassador to Canada has written a column, available here, on how strengthening Canada-China relations can economically benefit both countries
Global consulting giant McKinsey and Co. is declining to provide a Canadian parliamentary committee with the lists of Chinese state-owned enterprises that Dominic Barton, Canada’s envoy to Beijing, worked for during the nine years he headed the firm.
Gary Walbourne said he disagrees with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s assertion that the former military ombudsman could have taken stronger action when he was presented with an informal complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against now retired chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance in 2018.
Federal Conservatives say they are cash rich and ready to take on the Liberals in an election, but a senior party official warned that money alone won’t be enough to secure government.
From CBC: Friends and family members of the women killed in the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will no longer be welcome at events to commemorate victims unless he substantially modifies his proposed legislation on firearms control. Asked about this matter at Friday’s news conference in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau thanked the survivors of the Polytechnique massacre and all those who lobby for greater gun control. He said the bill was based on in-depth study. “We are confident that our approach is the right one, but we are always open to listening to testimony that may suggest possible improvements.”
OTTAWA ROUNDUP
Vancouver’s longest-serving mayor, a high-profile ally in office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has gotten married in nuptials that were of interest to Vogue magazine.
Annamie Paul talks to The Times of Israel about anti-Semitism she faced while seeking the leadership of the Green Party of Canada.
PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the COVID-19 situation and holds a news conference. Mr. Trudeau also does interviews with a radio station in Oshawa, Ontario and a radio station in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, north of Montreal.
DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland virtually participates in G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors meeting; also hosts a call with provincial and territorial finance ministers.
OPINION
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the cruel lesson China’s Xi Jinping is sending about jailed Canadians: “Mr. Xi is testing to see what concessions the United States is willing to offer, Mr. Saint-Jacques said. He added that Western countries need China’s economic market so badly they will make concessions.”
Shachi Kurl (The Ottawa Citizen) on the role of Canadian antipathy toward China in securing the release of the `two Michaels’: “Anger. Barely concealed, seething hostility. As the “trials” of Michaels Spavor and Kovrig begin in China – the state that extrajudicially kidnapped those two Canadian men more than 800 days ago – these are the emotions Canadians feel toward the Beijing regime. Recent polling from the Angus Reid Institute shows people signalling to their government in Ottawa that it’s time to draw a harder line. In four years, favourable views of China have plummeted from 48 per cent to 14 per cent. Just one-in-10 wishes to pursue closer trade ties with that country.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the implications of Jason Kenney’s unpopularity: “The Premier has become the one thing no leader wants to be: an albatross. He may not yet be the “stinking” one of Peter MacKay’s imagination, but there is little question he and his leadership style have become a problem.”
Tom Mulcair (Maclean’s) on the likely dynamics of the election Justin Trudeau is eager to call: “Somewhere the keeper of the Big Red Playbook is thumbing through the chapters covering the 1972 and 1974 Canadian general elections. In ’72 Trudeau Père lost his majority after just one term. The flamboyant object of Trudeaumania had been given a lesson in humility. He made friends with David Lewis’s NDP to govern for a while, then opened a withering fire on them as he called a general election for the Summer of 1974. The rest is history and Trudeau would reign (almost) uninterrupted well into the 1980′s. Trudeau fils can hardly wait to try his hand and seems unconcerned about any opponent.”
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on how the WE scandal was a long time coming: “In reality, it’s a scandal 25 years in the making. While the merits of the specific accusations remain to be tested, the factors behind them were made possible by a series of changes to the laws that govern that line on your tax return.
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how a migrant surge could end President Joe Biden’s political honeymoon: “How Mr. Biden deals with the surge, which is likely to accelerate in coming months, could well determine the course of his presidency. His hopes of striking a bipartisan deal on immigration reform were always slim. He will now be lucky just to keep a lid on the pot.”
READERS’ POLITICAL NEWSLETTER QUESTIONS
