Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is facing a dire situation with wildfires that have sent smoke across eastern parts of the continent, creating cloudy skies over many cities, including Ottawa.

“We can see that this is the worst year than what we’ve ever seen, and our resources are stretched,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference Wednesday on Parliament Hill.

“But at the same time, we continue to be there wherever possible. And there is no doubt, in coming years we will have to reflect seriously on how we an equip ourselves to deal with this new reality.”

In the meantime, he said first responders are stepping up in “harrowing situations” to save their fellow citizens, and that Canadians should recognize their efforts.

“We’re going through difficult times, but we will get through this,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau said Canada will be facing more extreme weather events that will impose high costs on communities, families, and the country as a whole, and the path ahead needs to include continued efforts to fight climate change.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, also attending the news conference, said that, as of Wednesday, that there are 414 wildfires burning in Canada, of which 239 are determined to be out of control. Meanwhile, 20,183 people have been evacuated from homes and communities.

“We’re working very closely with our provincial, territorial and municipal partners and First Nations partners to ensure we provide support to those who have been evacuated,” Mr. Blair said. “All orders of government are working closely together including with our Indigenous partners to ensure a co-ordinated and effective response. It’s all hands on deck, and it’s around the clock.”

He said the amount of hectares burned so far exceeds recent memory and records, but, fortunately, there has been no loss of life.

Still, citing the impact on air quality in eastern North America, Mr. Blair, said, “By all measures, I think this is perhaps the worst year that we have experienced with wildfires as long as we have been keeping records.”

He said firefighters from South Africa have arrived in Edmonton, others have arrived from the United States, Australia and New Zealand and others are coming from France to help in Quebec, echoing the assistance that Canada has provided to other countries.

Defence Minister Anita Anand told the news conference that members of the Canadian Armed Forces are providing help in Alberta, Nova Scotia and in Quebec. “I’m here to offer all our resources if we have the capacity to provide them,” she told journalists.

There are updates here on the wildfire situation. And there’s an Explainer here on how wildfire smoke affects air quality and your health.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

BANK HIKES RATE - The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.75 per cent, restarting its monetary policy tightening campaign in response to stubborn inflation and surprising resilience in the Canadian economy. Story here. As rates rose, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to tie up the House of Commons with a prolonged speech to prevent the government from passing a budget he says will drive Canada into “a full scale financial crisis.” Story here from CBC.

NEW NATIONAL GALLERY DIRECTOR - The Quebec gallery director and contemporary art curator Jean-François Bélisle will lead the National Gallery of Canada, the government announced on Wednesday. Story here.

JOHNSTON ACKNOWLEDGES INCOMPLETE INTELLIGENCE - Special rapporteur David Johnston conceded Tuesday that his findings that China did not orchestrate a campaign against the Conservative Party may have been based on incomplete intelligence, casting doubt on his report’s conclusion that a public inquiry into Beijing interference in Canadian democracy is not warranted. Story here.

NATIONAL SYSTEM IF MANDATORY REVIEWS OF DEATHS DUE TO CHILDBIRTH NEEDED - Canada needs a national system of mandatory reviews for every case in which a woman dies in childbirth or within a year of delivering, according to maternal health experts who say some deaths could be prevented if lessons from past tragedies were widely shared. Story here.

B.C. LOOKS AT POSSIBLE EXPANSION OF SAFER-SUPPLY PROGRAM - B.C.’s program to prescribe some drug users with a safer supply is being reviewed, the Provincial Health Officer says, as officials examine whether it should cover more people and make more pharmaceutical alternatives available. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, June 7, accessible here.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY - Chrystia Freeland, also the Finance Minister, attended the weekly Liberal caucus meeting, then held a news conference on Parliament Hill to deal with an interest-rate hike announced by the Bank of Canada. Ms. Freeland was also scheduled to appear at the standing Senate national finance committee to discuss Bill C-47, the Budget Implementation Act, 2023.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD - Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, in Winnipeg, participated in a ceremony to welcome 20 new Canadians at a ceremony hosted by VIA Rail.

GOVERNOR-GENERAL IN MANITOBA - Governor-General Mary Simon, in Winnipeg with her partner Whit Fraser, continued a visit to Manitoba that began on Tuesday and ends Thursday. Her schedule, on Wednesday, included a meeting with Manitoba Lieutenant-Governor Anita Neville, Premier Heather Stefanson, Indigenous leaders and visiting the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and attending a University of Manitoba convocation ceremony to receive a Doctor of Laws honorary degree.

IVISON LEAVING OTTAWA - John Ivison, an Ottawa-based columnist for The National Post newspaper as well as Ottawa bureau chief, is leaving the nation’s capital. In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Ivison said his wife has accepted a diplomatic appointment in Costa Rica. As a result, Mr. Ivison said he is leaving Ottawa in early August. He will continue his dispatches on Canadian politics. He has spent 25 years with the Post, 22 of them in Ottawa. However, he said he is standing down as bureau chief. “It’s a great adventure. COVID has proved we can work remotely. I am hoping, with intermittent trips to Ottawa, that I can stay in touch.”

NEW ASSIGNMENT FOR VASTEL - Marie Vastel, a parliamentary reporter for Le Devoir, has been appointed a columnist for the Quebec-based newspaper. Announcement here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the weekly Liberal caucus meeting, held a news conference on wildfires and attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a news conference regarding Chinese interference in Canadian politics in the foyer of the House of Commons, accompanied by representatives of the Uyghur Advocacy Project, the Canada-Tibet Committee, Taiwanese-Canadian Association of Toronto, Canada-Hong Kong Link and the political adviser to the Prime Minister of Malaita of the Solomon Islands.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre attended the weekly caucus meeting, allowed the media in for a speech during the meeting and attended Question Period.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the weekly party caucus meeting, held a news conference, and attended Question Period.

No schedules released for other leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, wildfires are the topic. From Halifax, the Globe’s Lindsay Jones talks about the biggest wildfire the province has ever seen, and why fires are so bad there this year. Then, The Globe’s Mike Hager, in Vancouver, discusses the wildfires burning across Canada and how prepared the country is to deal with it. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

The Angus Reid Institute has measured the approval ratings of Canada’s premiers and territorial leaders. The report, here, finds most are garnering a positive assessment from at least 40 per cent of their provincial populations, while Ontario’s Doug Ford, New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs and Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson are struggling.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how the eyes of the world are upon Ukraine: “Whatever its flaws, Ukraine is on the right side of history in its struggle against Russian aggression. It is defending not just its own sovereignty, but the principle that armed might cannot be allowed to redraw borders. It is defending not just its own citizens, but the foundation of international law that punishes those who commit war crimes, whether they are a private or a president. Ukrainians are dying to defend not just themselves, but also to defend our collective security.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how David Johnston’s testimony raises more questions about his report on foreign interference: “There wasn’t much chance going in that David Johnston was going to win over MPs reviewing his report on foreign interference. And when he left, he hadn’t provided much reassurance for Canadians that he got to the bottom of things. The government’s special rapporteur on foreign interference had to expect that his appearance at a Commons committee would bring more questions about his impartiality, and those of his staff. And it did. But there was also a new kind of grilling about the contents of Mr. Johnston’s report, and how he put together his findings.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on how B.C.’s drug decriminalization experiment is off to disastrous start: “The reality is, when it comes to dealing with the widespread scourge of drug addiction, we need to balance the needs of the individual with the broader needs of society. In many instances today, however, one side’s interests and needs are prevailing over the other’s. And in B.C. right now, drug users are taking advantage of a provincial strategy that is designed to help them, but is hurting innocent others in the process.”

John Rapley (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how, when it comes to fighting inflation, central banks are getting way too confident: “Canada’s recent experience with inflation mirrors those of other developed economies. After falling for several months, it recently plateaued, with core inflation even ticking back up in places. Those who read me regularly will know that I’ve been predicting that for a while now and even though the Bank of Canada insists we will eventually return to 2 per cent inflation, I remain doubtful.”

Allison Hanes (The Montreal Gazette) on what Paul Bernardo is doing in Quebec: “The commissioner of Corrections Canada has launched a review of Bernardo’s transfer to ensure it was taken with “the utmost care for public safety, victims’ rights and … the rule of law.” But that’s just one troubling issue that demands transparency. There are other questions that may go unanswered due to privacy rules that are still very much in the public interest. La Macaza, near Mont-Tremblant, is known for its sex offender treatment programs. Might Bernardo be looking for more fodder for his next bid at release? When last he applied for faint hope, his parole officer said Bernardo had made no progress and completed no programs since a hearing two years earlier. Will Bernardo seek treatment at La Macaza? If so, is there a risk of it backfiring?”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.