Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of decisions made by provinces and parents.

Mr. Poilievre made the remark in Moncton, N.B., after being asked about his view on New Brunswick’s policy to protect LGBTQ students in schools.

Questions around changes to the policy have caused political turmoil in the province, including the resignation of a pair of cabinet ministers, questions about the leadership of Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs, and a cabinet shuffle on Tuesday while Mr. Poilievre was in the province.

“This is a provincial policy. I know that Justin Trudeau has butted into that. The Prime Minister has no business in decisions that should rest with provinces and parents,” Mr. Poilievre said when asked if he stood with Mr. Higgs on the policy.

“So my message to Justin Trudeau is ‘butt out’ and let provinces run schools and let parents raise kids.”

Under a policy change, teachers will no longer be obligated to use the preferred pronouns or names of transgender or non-binary students under age 16.

Mr. Trudeau has criticized that change. At an event earlier this month, Mr. Trudeau said, “Trans kids in New Brunswick are being told they don’t have the right to be their true selves, that they need to ask permission. Trans kids need to feel safe, not targeted by politicians. We need to stand against this.”

The measure has led to a revolt among Progressive Conservatives with two cabinet ministers resigning over the issue was well as concerns about Premier Higgs’ leadership style. On Tuesday, Mr. Higgs announced a sweeping cabinet shuffle. Story here.

With a file from The Canadian Press.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

FORD SEEKING `COMMON GROUND’ WITH CHOW – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pledging to work with Toronto Mayor-elect Olivia Chow on common issues such as building more affordable housing, but urged her to get the city’s finances under control and vowed to forge ahead with his government’s plans to redevelop waterfront site Ontario Place over her objections. Story here.

CANADIAN INFLATION RATE FALLS TO 3.4% – Canada shaved a full percentage point off its annual inflation rate in May, but there are ample signs that restoring price stability will be a difficult and lengthy task for the Bank of Canada. Story here.

ANIMAL TESTING BAN TO TAKE EFFECT IN DECEMBER – Canada has banned testing cosmetic products on animals, a largely symbolic move that brings the policy in line with dozens of other countries. Story here.

NATIONAL ADAPTATION STRATEGY DUE TUESDAY – Canada’s plan to make communities more resilient to climate change was set for release Tuesday, with a final version similar to the draft published last fall, which included targets to shore up resistance to wildfires, extreme heat and major storms, such as hurricanes. Story here.

NO EVIDENCE OF POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN MCKINSEY FEDERAL CONTRACTS: REVIEW – A government review of federal contracts with McKinsey & Co. has found no evidence of political interference, but Ottawa is updating procurement rules to take social and corporate governance issues into consideration when awarding future outsourcing work. Story here.

INFRASTRUCTURE ON THE AGENDA FOR WESTERN PREMIERS MEETING – The high cost of replacing infrastructure and upgrading it to withstand damage from climate-related disasters will be a key topic of discussion as western premiers meet today in Whistler, B.C. Story here.

OPIOID-RELATED DEATHS UP AMONG ONTARIO TEENS AND YOUNG ADULTS – Opioid-related deaths surged among teens and young adults in Ontario from 2014 to 2021, according to a new report that also found a sharp increase in the number of young people visiting the province’s emergency rooms because of opioid use. Story here. Meanwhile, this April marked the deadliest month on record for the opioid epidemic in Alberta, with 179 people dying of drug poisoning, according to new provincial data. Story here from The Calgary Herald.

LACK OF COMPETITION IN GROCERY RETAIL INDUSTRY: COMPETITION BUREAU – Canada’s highly concentrated grocery retail industry lacks sufficient competition to give consumers adequate choices, lower prices and higher-quality goods and services. Story here.

LOBBYING OF PMO AT ALL-TIME HIGH – Lobbying of the Prime Minister’s Office – including Justin Trudeau personally – saw a 43-per-cent increase last year, part of an all-time lobbying high in Ottawa, monitoring by the watchdog shows. Story here.

TOP BELL MEDIA EXECUTIVE URGED CTV TO AVOID `NEGATIVE SPIN’ ON COVERAGE OF PARENT COMPANY – In the aftermath of last year’s dismissal of CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme, Bell Media President Wade Oosterman told news managers he wanted a more “balanced perspective” in news coverage and suggested they provide a “positive spin” on stories about parent company Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – The House of Commons is now on a break until Sept. 18. The Senate resumes sitting on Sept. 19.

IN OTTAWA – Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, on behalf of Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, made an announcement about support for pre-arrival settlement services for newcomers.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD – Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in Toronto, announced policy on prohibiting testing cosmetics on animals in Canada. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, in Toronto, announced measures on attracting tech talent and attended a citizenship ceremony. (Story here.) Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, in Wellesley, Ont., with a provincial representative, announced over $4-million in combined federal and provincial funding to bring high-speed internet access to more than 400 homes in the area communities. Clarifying the whereabouts of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, as reported in Monday’s newsletter, she is in Brazil, visiting Brasilia from Monday to Tuesday, and in São Paulo on Wednesday. Seniors Minister Kamal Khera, in London, Ont., announced an investment to fund 14 community‑based seniors projects. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in Shediac, N.B., announced support to prevent and address family violence. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, also minister for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, in Victoria, announced funding to help several Greater Victoria organizations. Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, also minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., made a funding announcement on critical mineral exploration in Labrador. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, also minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada, in Grande Prairie, Alta., unveiled a new PrairiesCan service location in Grande Prairie. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in Vancouver, with B.C. Energy Minister Josie Osborne, made an energy and resources announcement.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held private meetings and spoke with King Charles III.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Moncton, N.B., held a news conference and later, in Labrador City, N.L., was scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet event with supporters.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, on a visit to New York City, was scheduled to visit the workers of the first unionized Amazon plant in Staten Island.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Susan Krashinsky Robertson – The Globe and Mail’s retail reporter – explains why it has taken so long for the Competition Bureau to hold a company accountable and whether Canadians will be compensated for years of inflated bread prices. Last week, baked-goods producer Canada Bread was fined $50-million for its role in co-ordinating the price hikes on bread. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

WILDFIRES AND CLIMATE CHANGE – Sixty-eight per cent of Canadian respondents believe Canada’s recent wildfires are “definitely” or “most likely” at least partly the result of climate change, according to new research from Clean Energy Canada and Abacus Data. Details here.

OPINION

Marcus Gee (The Globe and Mail) on how Olivia Chow’s mayoral win in Toronto is the culmination of a long and often trying odyssey: “Nearly 40 years later, Olivia Chow is about to assume one of the most important posts in Canadian politics. It is an extraordinary moment in an extraordinary Canadian life. Whether she will be an extraordinary mayor of course remains to be seen. She has spent her political life in opposition, so her skill as an elected executive is untested. She comes to office with a narrow mandate, barely outpolling rival Ana Bailão in an election-night squeaker. She has been a divisive love-her-or-loathe-her figure in Toronto politics. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said she would be a “unmitigated disaster” as mayor.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on a significant milestone in lifting people with disabilities out of poverty: “This is a game-changer, a lifesaver even, for people living with disabilities,” says Rabia Khedr, national director of the organization Disability Without Poverty. “But now, the hard work begins.” On Friday, after years of delays, MPs unanimously approved Bill C-22, legislation creating the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB). This is a significant milestone, potentially the most important addition to Canada’s social safety net since the Guaranteed Income Supplement for low-income seniors was introduced in 1967. But now that the legislative bones of the new program are in place, there needs to be meat added in the form of regulations and funding.”

Kate Mattocks (Policy Options) on how to involve more ordinary Canadians in implementing the Online Streaming Act: “It is for these reasons that a deeper engagement with the public – where regular citizens are not only consulted but also participate in the regulatory process – is warranted as the CRTC moves into the implementation phase of the act. What could this look like? One idea that would both bolster legitimacy and appeal to those calling for more agile regulation is a citizens’ assembly (CA). A CA is a randomly selected, representative body of citizens that debates policy issues on either an ad hoc or permanent basis. Consensus and legitimacy are achieved through discussion. They exist and function alongside other democratic processes and institutions, not replace them. This would be a new way of operating for the CRTC.”

Vaughn Palmer (The Vancouver Sun) on B.C. United – the former BC Liberals – facing a huge branding challenge in the aftermath of a pair of byelections: “Some B.C. United members defended the name change on grounds that it would placate supporters who vote Conservative in federal elections and who don’t much like the name “Liberal.” Yet after the first round of B.C. United’s effort to (as Falcon put it) end the “confusion” over party names, the Conservatives now have a toehold in the legislature … so how’s that strategy working out?

