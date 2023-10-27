Hello,

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of executing a “panicked flip flop” with this week’s move to increase the rural rebate on carbon pricing and exempt home heating oil from the levy.

“Justin Trudeau is not worried about the cost of living; he’s worried about the cost of votes,” Poilievre told a Friday news conference in St. John’s. “That’s what caused his panicked flip flop.”

On Thursday, Trudeau announced the softened rules, which apply to the Prairie provinces, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

As Senior Political Reporter Marieke Walsh reports here, Trudeau said Ottawa will also pilot a new rebate program in Atlantic Canada that will entirely cover the costs for lower-income households to switch to heat pumps.

Poilievre said Friday that Trudeau’s decline in the polls and Conservative rallies calling for the elimination of carbon pricing have motivated the policy change.

“This is not about environmental science, it’s about political science,” he said.

Poilievre is in St. John’s for a Friday rally in the city’s downtown core. On Thursday, he held a rally in the Nova Scotia community of Windsor.

Meanwhile, East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa’s retreat from its carbon-pricing policy, saying it will help the region cope with heating costs that some residents are struggling to bear.

CMHC head joining IMF – Romy Bowers, the head of Canada’s national housing agency, is departing for a new job at the International Monetary Fund, leaving at a critical time as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. attempts to roll out billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to create more affordable housing.

Immigration Minister announces measures to combat fraud against international students – Immigration Minister Marc Miller has unveiled a package of reforms designed to combat fraud in international student admissions and stop bad actors from preying on those students for financial gain. The measures would also fast-track study-permit applications at colleges and universities that meet high standards.

Entrepreneurs warn MPs of extortion risks in federal contracting – Two software entrepreneurs warned MPs Thursday of potential corruption and extortion in the federal government’s contracting practices, as they described working with outsourcing firms and the public servants who sign off on millions of dollars in federal IT spending. Story here.

At United Nations, Canada to speak about humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas war – Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations was expected to speak Friday about a UN effort to establish a temporary pause in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Story here.

Canada’s CF-18 fighter jet force ‘in crisis,’ says new DND-funded study – A new study funded by the Department of National Defence says Canada’s CF-18 fighter aircraft force “is in crisis” and suffering from low morale, high rates of departure among instructor pilots and a shortage of maintenance technicians, impairing its ability to meet defence obligations to allies.

CBC report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous claim – The CBC says that musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie’s birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous. Sainte-Marie said ahead of the Friday report that she doesn’t know who her birth parents are or where she’s from.

Increasing bill for PM security – The cost to Canadians of protecting the Prime Minister and his family shot up over the last two fiscal years to its highest level in two decades, an analysis by CBC News reveals. Story here.

Conservative heritage critic refuses to apologize for accusing CBC of being ‘on the side of terrorists’ – The Conservative critic for Canadian Heritage is accusing CBC of being “on the side of terrorists” after an internal memo from the public broadcaster asked its journalists to refrain from using the term “terrorist” to describe Hamas in their coverage.

Alberta government dismisses entire Banff Centre board – The Alberta government says it has dismissed the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity’s entire board of governors, replacing the directors with a temporary administrator for at least six months.

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons Oct. 27, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Private meetings in Toronto.

Bank of Canada governor at the Commons – The Bank of Canada has announced Governor Tiff Macklem will appear Monday before the Commons finance committee. He will be accompanied by senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.

McGuinty reflects – Former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty speaks here to the Hurly Burly podcast on the 20th anniversary of forming government in 2003. McGuinty, an Ontario Liberal, would go on to be premier until 2013.

Ministers on the Road - Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada, in the city of Saint-Rémi, Que., announced support for the vegetable company Salaexpress. Rural Development Minister Gudie Hutchings attended stakeholder meetings and attended events in St. John’s, including the econext 2023 conference and the 2023 Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador Conference Trade Show and AGM. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, in Halifax, announced measures to support the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Armenia, concluding an official tour that has also included stops in the United Arab Emirates. Immigration Minister Marc Miller, in Brampton, Ont., made an announcement on Canada’s International Student Program and protecting students from fraud. Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, in Williams Lake, B.C., announced a federal contribution to a $24.3-million water treatment plant. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, in Winnipeg, met with Premier Wab Kinew and Mayor Scott Gillingham to discuss issues including the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg, trade and northern infrastructure. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in North Vancouver, appears at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards regarding the construction of the second new joint support ship for the Royal Canadian Navy.

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Calgary-based Globe reporter and columnist Kelly Cryderman explains why Alberta wants out of the Canada Pension Plan, the political ramifications and what it could mean for the rest of Canada. The Decibel is here.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Montreal, participated in a question-and-answer session with the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce, then met with the federation’s president, Magali Picard.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in St. John’s, held a press conference. He will hold a rally Friday evening.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May participated virtually in Parliament from her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, and also attended private meetings with constituents.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Quebec City, spoke at the national convention of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Quebec Premier François Legault has concocted a threat to the French language that no one else can see: “Mr. Legault is currently trying to burnish his nationalist credentials after his party, Coalition Avenir Québec, lost a recent by-election to a resurgent Parti Québécois. An efficient way of doing that for any Quebec politician is to ignore the statistics and trot out the tired claim that the French language is hanging on by a thread, and then rush to its defence. And so, earlier this month, the Legault government announced it will double the tuition charged to new out-of-province anglophone students at Quebec’s three English universities – McGill and Concordia in Montreal, and Bishop’s in Sherbrooke – starting in the fall of 2024.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how the best way to break federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s media-baiting strategy is to ask actual questions: “Still, if journalists would like to avoid making themselves props in Mr. Poilievre’s media-baiting strategy, there’s a simple enough remedy: Don’t ask loaded questions! In fairness, it’s difficult to avoid falling into this trap. It’s all too easy to imagine the confrontational, accusatory style (“Isn’t it true your company has been dumping toxic waste in the river?”) is how you “get tough” with an interview subject. In fact, it’s the simplest thing for the interviewee to flip to his or her advantage. A question that is not really a question offers cover to give an answer that is not really an answer. A breezy “not at all,” a pivot to your preferred talking point (“in fact we care deeply about the environment”), and you’re away.” Many years ago I had the good fortune to attend a seminar by the great John Sawatsky, the reporter and biographer of Brian Mulroney, who in the latter part of his career became something of a guru on the art of the interview. His technique is simplicity itself: Ask a series of short, open-ended questions. Don’t lard them with lengthy preambles, or pack several questions into one, or disguise a statement as a question. Just let the questions do what questions are supposed to do: elicit new information.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberals’ immigration blueprint is unsound, and will hinder the economy it seeks to help: “This country has avoided the anti-immigration backlashes seen in many European countries and the United States in recent years. A cursory review of Canada’s past suggests it would be naive to think we can escape this trend indefinitely. Canadian attitudes toward immigration have historically tracked economic conditions – and there are growing signs we are at an inflection point.”

