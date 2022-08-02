Hello,

Pierre Poilievre has won the fundraising race among candidates seeking to become the next federal Conservative leader.

The Ottawa-area MP raised about $4-million, according to second-quarter figures released Tuesday by Elections Canada. Former Quebec premier Jean Charest ranked second among candidates with about $1.3-million.

There are three other candidates in the race: Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis, as well as Roman Baber, a former Progressive Conservative member of the Ontario legislature.

Three of the five candidates are participating in a party-sanctioned debate in Ottawa on Wednesday. Mr. Poilievre and Ms. Lewis are skipping the debate to focus on getting out their vote and engaging with party members. The Conservatives are to announce the winner of the leadership race on Sept. 10.

Overall, the Elections Canada figures indicate that the Conservatives raised over $4.4-million from about 36,000 donors between April 1 and June 30. Meanwhile, the Liberals raised nearly $2.8 million from almost 28,000 donors and New Democrats received almost $1.2 million in contributions from nearly 16,000 people.

The federal Greens raised almost $438,000 from about 5,200 Canadians while over 1,600 people donated about $248,00 to the Bloc Quebecois.

The People’s Party of Canada, which does not hold any seats in Parliament, raised just under $200,000 from about 4,000 donors.

All parties, except for the Greens, received less money from donations in the second quarter than in the first three months of the year.

With a file from The Canadian Press.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

WOMAN CENTRAL TO HOCKEY CANADA SCANDAL SPEAKS OUT - E.M., the woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault by some members of Canada’s world junior hockey team in 2018, says that she has felt “vulnerable and exposed” since news of her allegations became public two months ago. Story here.

MORE ACTION NEEDED TO COMBAT HATE: RACE-RELATIONS FOUNDATION - The head of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation is calling for action to combat hate and more federal help for victims, as new statistics show that hate crimes in Canada rose by 27 per cent last year. Story here.

QUESTIONS RAISED OVER CANADA ABANDONING UKRAINIAN EMBASSY - Before pulling Canadian diplomats out of Ukraine weeks ahead of the Russian invasion, Global Affairs Canada received intelligence confirming Ukrainians who worked for the Canadian embassy were likely on lists of people Moscow intended to hunt down as Russia waged war against its neighbour. However, Ottawa told Canadian embassy leaders in Kyiv to withhold this information from those Ukrainian staff members and leave them behind. Story here.

CHANCELLOR PRAISES TRUDEAU FOR TURBINE APPROACH - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Kremlin’s bluff by allowing Russian pipeline turbines repaired in Canada to be sent back to Moscow’s state-controlled Gazprom, arguing that this move eliminated a pretext for Vladimir Putin to reduce or stop deliveries of natural gas to Europe. Story here.

PARLIAMENTARY SECURITY NEEDS TO ADDRESS RACISM: EX MP - A former MP who says she was recently racially profiled by parliamentary security is calling on the service to address racism within its ranks. Story here.

ALBERTA MLA TAKES ON RAMPAGING BULL - For Alberta MLA Leela Aheer, jumping in to save a trampled rodeo-goer from a rampaging bull on Saturday came down to maternal instincts. Story here from CBC.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL - Scott Aitchison is in Ottawa, as is Roman Baber. Jean Charest is in Montreal. Leslyn Lewis is in her Haldimand-Norfolk riding and the Greater Toronto Area. Pierre Poilievre is in Saskatchewan, in North Battleford, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

THIS AND THAT

The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

STEWART NAMED CLIMATE-CHANGE AMBASSADOR - Catherine Stewart, an assistant deputy environment minister, has been appointed Canada’s new ambassador of climate change, according to an announcement from Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. Ms. Stewart will advise both the environment minister and foreign-affairs minister on how Canada can best advance its climate change priorities on the world stage. Appointees hold the post for a three-year term.

BLANCHFIELD EXITS CP - Canadian Press International Affairs Writer Mike Blanchfield has announced his exit from the news service. On Friday, the Ottawa-based Mr. Blanchfield tweeted he was bidding a “fond farewell” to CP. “I’ve treasured the great ride with so many fine, memorable travelers in this essential craft,” he wrote. “”Excited about the days and years ahead.” Mr. Blanchfield was the co author, with Fen Hampson, of the 2021 book The Two Michaels: Innocent Canadian Captives and High Stakes Espionage in the US-Canada Cyber War.

WILSON-RAYBOULD RECEIVES ORDER OF B.C. - Former federal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is among the recipients of the Order of B.C. this year. Check here.

JOLY MEETS WITH GERMAN FOREIGN-AFFAIRS MINISTER - Foreign Affairs Minister Joly is meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, during the German minister’s Tuesday and Wednesday visit to Montreal. It’s the minister’s first official trip to Canada.

BOISSONNAULT IN EDMONTON - Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, in Edmonton, made an announcement on behalf of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

FRASER IN PICTOU - Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, in Pictou, Nova Scotia, made an announcement with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, and Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan.

MENDICINO IN SUDBURY - Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, in Sudbury, made an announcement regarding federal support for organizations on the front lines of the fight against gun and gang violence in Greater Sudbury. Also present: Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger.

THE DECIBEL

Amidst soaring rents, scammers are swooping in to target victims. Globe reporter Patrick Egwu, who almost fell victim to a rental scam himself, tells us how these scams work and what to look out for when looking for a place. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

“Personal” time in Costa Rica. Story here.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

SENATOR ENGINEERS POLL ON VIRTUAL WORK BY MPS, SENATORS - 56 per cent of respondents to a poll say members of parliament and senators should continue to have a choice between travelling to Ottawa for their meetings or attending meetings online, according to the survey commissioned by senator Donna Dasko. The senator said in a statement that the poll by Nanos Research also found 39 per cent of respondents think parliamentarians should go back to travelling to Ottawa for meetings after the pandemic. The poll was based on a national sample of 1,002 Canadians surveyed from June 30 to July. 4. Senator Dasko, the former senior vice president of the Environics polling firm, was nominated to the senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.

OPINION

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on how COVID-19 remains a health threat: “COVID-19 infections have grown exponentially thanks to the coronavirus mutating and becoming far more infectious. At the same time, thanks to a combination of widespread vaccination, infection and reinfection, people are not getting as sick. Proportionally, there are far fewer hospitalizations and deaths. Yet, there are still more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in Canada’s beleaguered hospitals, including almost 300 in intensive care. And, even if the death rate remains where it is today (about 40 pandemic fatalities daily), and doesn’t rise in the fall as expected, there will be significantly more COVID deaths in 2022 than in the previous two years.”

Irwin Cotler (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Chinese government’s continued assault on Canadian freedoms requires action: “Taking meaningful action to address this repression by Xi Jinping’s China is important. By doing so, Canada can send a signal of hope to all victims, including our unlawfully detained citizens. No one should be targeted for who they are, for what they believe, or for what their citizenship represents. Canada should continue to pursue justice, to combat injustice, and to be a source of hope and inspiration in the darkest moments of this fight.”

Tracey Tremayne-Lloyd (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how nurse practitioners could relieve Canada’s doctor shortage but funding models are causing roadblocks: “I believe that nurse practitioners are key to relieving our strained health system. These advanced-practice nurses have two additional years of schooling, allowing them to assess, diagnose, prescribe and manage patients in primary health care settings. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 6,661 NPs were licensed to practice in Canada in 2020, with about 35 per cent working in hospitals, and 36 per cent working in community settings. Across Canada, many NPs are looking to contribute to the delivery of primary care on a greater scale, but compensation models have created stumbling blocks that get in the way of expanding the availability of nurse practitioner-led primary care.”

Matt Gurney (TVO) on what Ontario can learn from Germany’s bleak energy situation: “John’s article wasn’t about Germany or Russia or even natural gas, really. It was about the future of the Pickering nuclear-power station, which is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2025. It’s an old plant, and if we were to keep it running, it would need many billions of dollars in upgrades and refurbishing. We could find the money. What would probably be harder to find: the political capital. Local, provincial, and federal officials would all need to agree. And they would have to agree quickly. As John notes in the article, it’s possible we’re already past the point of no return. This is relevant to the German example because Germany has persisted in retiring a series of nuclear plants even as this energy crisis looms. Here at home, nuclear power is a large, reliable, and carbon-free element of Ontario’s electrical mix.”

