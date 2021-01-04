Politics Briefing: Politicians caught travelling as COVID-19 cases spike

Hello,

There are two COVID-19 storylines going on right now, as we come back from the holidays.

First, the fight against the virus is not going well. In many parts of the country, case counts are rising and hospitals in Ontario and Quebec say they are reaching capacity.

Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital, told The Globe that one of the big drivers of infections now is residents getting tired of restrictions and flouting them. “What we have now is people with privilege who think that they are somehow different, and rationalize to themselves that it’s okay that they get together over the holidays with one, two, four, five people because they deserve it,” he said. “What has happened is now those people are getting COVID-19.”

That brings us to the second storyline, which has dominated politics in the past week: politicians caught travelling to warmer climes over the holidays. The most egregious example was, perhaps, Rod Phillips, who had to resign as Ontario’s finance minister after it was discovered he had been staying on the Caribbean resort island of St. Barts since mid-December. (Although there is also Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, who popped over to Hawaii.) Other MPs and MLAs have stepped aside from other duties because of their travel, though many said the trips were to see ill family members or memorials for those who had died.

HEADLINES FROM THE HOLIDAYS

The Liberal government again delayed regulations to lower the price of prescription drugs, after pharmaceutical companies said the new rules would affect them bringing new medicines -- including COVID-19 vaccines -- into the country.

The federal government is expected to announce soon whether it will approve Air Canada’s purchase of Air Transat.

The national groups representing Inuit and Métis say they welcome how the government is hiring staff for the Office of the Indigenous Languages Commissioner.

How Candice Bergen became deputy leader of the Conservative Party.

Documents obtained by the Canadian Press under access-to-information law give the behind-the-scenes reasoning of why Elections Canada weighed in publicly on voting machines used in the U.S. election.

And Donald Trump was caught on a phone call pressuring Georgia state officials to “find” new votes that would show he won the state in November’s election. The Georgia runoffs, which will decide which party controls the Senate, are on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Congress will formerly receive the votes from the Electoral College.

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the future of the pandemic: “We’re all anxious to put 2020, the annus horribilis suprema, behind us. But the reality is that we’ve reached, at best, the halfway point of the pandemic. Not to mention that the collateral damage – everything from lingering mental-health wounds to staggering public debt – will be felt for years to come.”

Sudarshan Bala and Peter Zhang (Ottawa Citizen) on the quick development of vaccines: “With the new COVID-19 vaccines, these bureaucratic processes were co-ordinated and streamlined to cut down the time needed to bring them into the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control, all vaccines in development were required to meet the same comprehensive safety standards as before, and this process was not jeopardized to expedite the development timeline.”

Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on Alberta politicians travelling over the holidays: “This crisis is profoundly different. It focuses all the pain, fear, grief and economic hardship of COVID-19 squarely on the Premier and the government. This is an astounding failure of confidence, like holding a magnifying glass up to the blazing sun and aiming it at yourself.”

Sid Mohasseb (The Globe and Mail) on governments cracking down on Facebook: “Better collaboration between Big Tech and government would create a better environment for businesses and citizens to live in. This needn’t mean a command economy where governments can requisition private assets at will. The government’s role in the private sector is to create a safe, market-friendly environment for businesses to grow and serve the public.”

Nina L. Khrushcheva (The Globe and Mail) on Ivanka Trump for president?: “For the Trumps, Ivanka may well be the ideal frontwoman. She is as soulless and cutthroat as her father, but more polished and polite, and she seems to be at least partly aware of the flaws in the Trump brand.”

