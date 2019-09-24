Politics Briefing: Pollster says support shifting back to Liberals

Hello. We begin today with a briefing note from Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, which conducts daily polling for The Globe and Mail and CTV.
It’s been a roller coaster of a week. At one point, at the height of the Trudeau brownface controversy, the Conservatives enjoyed a five-point lead over the Liberals. The Liberals in response threw the proverbial policy kitchen sink at voters: talking about assault rifles, tax relief and cellphone bills in their attempt to press a reset button on the ballot trend which was not favouring them.
Since the controversy and the refocus on more of an issues-based fight, the trend line has favoured the Liberals over the last few nights of Globe and Mail/CTV News/Nanos nightly tracking. The ballot fight remains a gripping duel between the two front-running parties with the Liberals numerically ahead for the first time in about a week. However, the race is within the margin of error for the survey.
Of note, in the province of Quebec the Bloc Québécois is at 25 per cent, now revived through a combination of religious symbols furor and fatigue with the Liberals. The Liberals still lead in Quebec but have been on the decline the last few days.
In Atlantic Canada, which the Liberals swept in 2015, expect the Conservatives to make gains in seats, for example, in New Brunswick.
In Ontario, it is a competitive race between the Liberals and Conservatives and we are closely monitoring the critical 905 belt.
The West is very strong for the Conservatives.
British Columbia is looking positive for both the Conservatives and the Greens.
This is shaping up to be a very competitive election between the two front-runners. The gap is also narrowing between the New Democrats and the Greens but they are both tied for a distant third.
The Upshot: Neither of the two front-runners has the advantage. The election remains open.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Liberals: 35 per cent
- Conservatives: 34 per cent
- NDP: 13 per cent
- Green: 10 per cent
- Bloc: 6 per cent
- People’s Party: 2 per cent
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 21 and 23, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
WHO IS ANDREW SCHEER?
The Globe and Mail is profiling the leaders of the major parties during the campaign. First up: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. Globe sports writer Cathal Kelly recently met Mr. Scheer and his family at Stornoway to get the measure of the man who wants to be Canada’s next prime minister. As Mr. Kelly writes: “Whenever he is frustrated or exasperated, his expression becomes one of extreme happiness. His smile widens. His dimples pop. If you turned off the soundtrack, you’d think he was telling you he’d just won a car in a raffle.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Today on the campaign trail: The Liberals are promising new measures to cut greenhouse gases, along with a pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. (See our explainer for how the different parties are promising to fight climate change.) The Conservatives promised to roll back the controversial small-business tax changes that the Liberals imposed in 2017. (Read our explainer from the time on what was changed and why.)
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says any provincial government should be able to veto a national infrastructure project, such as a pipeline, if it crosses into their province and they don’t want it.
Globe and Mail investigative reporters Robyn Doolittle and Greg McArthur, who recently filed an extensive report on the third-party conservative group Ontario Proud, have now turned their attentions to New Brunswick Proud, which has been busy for months trying to turn voters away from the Liberals.
The Munk Debates in Toronto have cancelled their planned election leaders’ debate on foreign policy because Justin Trudeau refused to participate. The leaders of the Conservatives, NDP and Greens had all agreed to be part of the debate.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she’s asked her department to review how a supporter of the violent Assad regime was cleared to become an “honorary consul” for Syria in Montreal.
David Mulroney, Canada’s former ambassador to China, said Canada should combat the possible effect of foreign agents in the country by creating a registry of people working on behalf of foreign governments.
Federal prosecutors say they do not need to disclose any more documents to the legal team of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver who is fighting extradition to the United States. Ms. Meng’s arrest in December sparked tensions in the Canada-China relationship.
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says cities should have the power to ban handguns. Mr. Stewart is joining the mayors of Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal in making the call.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says that whichever party wins the federal election they should give his province a better deal on equalization, or he will hold a referendum on the issue.
And the latest on Brexit: Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament was illegal. Parliamentary activities were suspended for weeks, even as Britain prepares to leave the European Union on Oct. 31. Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said the prorogation “had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal pharmacare promise: “The need for a program to help folks pay for medicine is great, Mr. Trudeau indicated in Hamilton Monday, but just what is needed has to be worked out. He can’t say whether it will be universal or a top-up to private insurance. The language he employed suggests it will be a big, universal program, but he wouldn’t actually say so. And, crucially, he didn’t commit to any sum to pay for it.”
Rob Carrick (The Globe and Mail) on the Conservative housing promise: “Ease the stress test on buyers and this margin of safety shrinks. People spend more on their homes and have less to cover other costs. They borrow to make up the difference and intensify the risk to the financial system if we get a recession where people get laid off or see their incomes fall.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on who pays the most from tax changes: “So the correct answer to the question — is a more progressive tax or benefit plan better than a less progressive one — is: it depends. Because greater progressivity comes at a cost, a cost that, contrary to what you might think, is not paid only by those on higher incomes. Indeed, in some cases it falls more heavily on those on lower incomes.”
Clyde Ford (The Globe and Mail) on discussing race in the election: “Politics, many fail to realize, is transactional, while morality is evocational. Politicians act based on expectations of gaining something in return, while moral people act based on beliefs about right and wrong found deep within. The current crisis in Canada, like similar ‘blackface scandals’ in the United States, inappropriately conflates the two. Politics is not a particularly moral endeavour and asking politicians to live up to the highest moral standards – or resign – is not a particularly astute political strategy.”
Mohammed Adam (Ottawa Citizen) on the lessons from the blackface controversy: “Trudeau’s faux pas could be a teachable moment for Canadians. If we didn’t know that wearing blackface for whatever reason is offensive, now we do. Unequivocally. Wearing blackface is not dress-up and it’s not fun. It’s not like dressing up as a Viking or sailor to a party. Blackface is offensive because its history is steeped in slavery and racism. People did not wear blackface to celebrate or honour black people. Slavers and their kin wore blackface to mock, degrade and humiliate blacks. That’s why it is wrong and not to be done.”
Just 27 days of the campaign to go...
